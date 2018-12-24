Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT (ENX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext : will use cash to buy Oslo Stock Exchange - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 11:43am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Euronext does not need to raise debt or capital and will use cash to finance the 625 million-euro (563.73 million pounds)acquisition of the owner of the Oslo stock exchange, the CEO of the Pan-European bourses operator said on Monday.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Dublin, offered to buy Oslo Bors for 145 Norwegian crowns ($16.58) per share, a 20.8 percent premium to the Norwegian firm's last traded price on Friday.

"We will not need to go to the market, we will use our cash," Stephane Boujnah told Reuters.

Boujnah said his company has long standing contacts and interest in the Oslo exchange, viewing it as a "natural partner" but the opportunity to move forward emerged about six weeks ago when a group of shareholders organised an auction for their stake.

After winning the auction, Euronext secured the support of shareholders representing 49.6 percent of outstanding shares.

Regarding the risk posed to financial markets should Britain leave the European Union without a negotiated framework, Boujnah said Euronext took the risk seriously.

"We hope for the best, prepare for the worst", he said, adding that "considering where we are, less than one hundred days before Brexit, it seems that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is high".

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Sujata Rao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT -0.13% 47.38 Real-time Quote.-8.43%
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURONEXT
11:43aEURONEXT : will use cash to buy Oslo Stock Exchange - CEO
RE
11:11aEuropean shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
RE
09:35aEURONEXT : press release regarding Oslo Børs
PU
09:10aEuronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for $711 million
RE
07:46aEURONEXT : Press Release Regarding Oslo Børs VPS
GL
12/21EURONEXT : Predilife s'introduit sur Euronext Growth
PU
12/20EURONEXT : acquires Commcise
GL
12/19EURONEXT : welcomes Lleida.net, its first dual listing by a Spanish tech company..
PU
12/05EURONEXT N : announces volumes for November 2018
GL
11/30EURONEXT N : Vogo, Euronext's first listed sportstech, makes its market debut
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 610 M
EBIT 2018 330 M
Net income 2018 231 M
Finance 2018 90,0 M
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 14,68
P/E ratio 2019 13,30
EV / Sales 2018 5,30x
EV / Sales 2019 4,98x
Capitalization 3 321 M
Chart EURONEXT
Duration : Period :
Euronext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 59,8 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Member-Supervisory Board
Ramón Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT-8.43%3 775
CME GROUP25.06%65 347
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC3.20%41 477
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-5.62%36 443
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.50%22 893
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 762
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.