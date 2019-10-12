Healthy Recipe: Quinoa-Crusted Chicken With Black Bean & Corn Salad

Quinoa-crusted chicken topped with black bean and corn salad is a delicious meal full of fresh flavors that you and your family are sure to love. Don't tell your kids or picky husband that the chicken is coated with healthy grains, they'll never know!

For the quinoa

1 cup (6 oz/185 g) quinoa

2 cups (16 fl oz/500 ml) low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

For the crusted chicken

1 pound (500 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded for even cooking

½ cup flour

2 large eggs, beaten

For the fiesta salsa

1 can (15 oz/425 g) corn, no salt added, drained and rinsed

1 cup (7 oz/220 g) canned black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed

½ red onion, diced

3 medium tomatoes, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 avocados, peeled and diced

1 lime, juiced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Place quinoa, chicken broth, and taco seasoning in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low and cover for five minutes. Remove from heat and transfer cooked quinoa to a plate.

Next, place the flour in a bowl. Place beaten eggs in a separate bowl. Dredge chicken breast first in the flour, followed by the egg mixture, and finally, coat with the quinoa. Press to coat well. Place chicken breasts on a lined baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink.

Combine the first five salsa ingredients and mix well. Add the diced avocado and lime juice and mix gently. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top the quinoa crusted chicken with the fresh salsa and enjoy!

Makes four servings.

Calories 510

Protein 42 g

Total fat 14 g

Saturated fat 2.5 g

Cholesterol 155 mg

Carbs 57 g

Fiber 10 g

Total sugars 7 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 390 mg



Brittany Donovan Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.