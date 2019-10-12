Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fitbit, Inc.    FIT

FITBIT, INC.

(FIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Healthy Recipe: Quinoa-Crusted Chicken With Black Bean & Corn Salad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

Quinoa-crusted chicken topped with black bean and corn salad is a delicious meal full of fresh flavors that you and your family are sure to love. Don't tell your kids or picky husband that the chicken is coated with healthy grains, they'll never know!

INGREDIENTS:

For the quinoa

1 cup (6 oz/185 g) quinoa

2 cups (16 fl oz/500 ml) low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

For the crusted chicken

1 pound (500 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded for even cooking

½ cup flour

2 large eggs, beaten

For the fiesta salsa

1 can (15 oz/425 g) corn, no salt added, drained and rinsed

1 cup (7 oz/220 g) canned black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed

½ red onion, diced

3 medium tomatoes, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 avocados, peeled and diced

1 lime, juiced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place quinoa, chicken broth, and taco seasoning in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low and cover for five minutes. Remove from heat and transfer cooked quinoa to a plate.

Next, place the flour in a bowl. Place beaten eggs in a separate bowl. Dredge chicken breast first in the flour, followed by the egg mixture, and finally, coat with the quinoa. Press to coat well. Place chicken breasts on a lined baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink.

Combine the first five salsa ingredients and mix well. Add the diced avocado and lime juice and mix gently. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top the quinoa crusted chicken with the fresh salsa and enjoy!

Makes four servings.

NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):

Calories 510

Protein 42 g

Total fat 14 g

Saturated fat 2.5 g

Cholesterol 155 mg

Carbs 57 g

Fiber 10 g

Total sugars 7 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 390 mg

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Brittany Donovan

Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 16:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FITBIT, INC.
12:26pHEALTHY RECIPE : Quinoa-Crusted Chicken With Black Bean & Corn Salad
PU
10/11FITBIT : How To Get In The Fall Fever Mood While Staying Healthy
PU
10/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher, End Two-day Skid As China-U.S. Trade Ta..
DJ
10/09FITBIT : Mental Strategies To Help You Persevere On Your Run
PU
10/09FITBIT : Diversifies its Supply Chain Outside of China
BU
10/07FITBIT : Inspiring Fitness Podcasts
PU
10/05HEALTHY RECIPE : Fish Taco Lettuce Wraps With Mango Salsa And Lime Crema
PU
10/04FITBIT : 3 Easy Breathing Techniques to Help You Calm Down Right Now
PU
10/03FITBIT : Launches in Peru
BU
09/24FITBIT : and FibriCheck Announce Partnership to Deliver CE-Marked Heart Health D..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 452 M
EBIT 2019 -133 M
Net income 2019 -203 M
Finance 2019 524 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,72x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,11x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 948 M
Chart FITBIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fitbit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FITBIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,99  $
Last Close Price 3,67  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Park Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Devine Executive Vice President-Operations
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Eric N. Friedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steve Joseph Murray Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FITBIT, INC.-26.16%948
APPLE INC.45.87%1 067 476
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%277 018
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 084
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD246.38%6 559
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group