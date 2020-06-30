GB : Annual results for year ended 31 March 2020

Published: Tuesday June 30, 2020

GB GROUP PLC

('GBG', 'Group' or the 'Company')

Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2020

Successful year of growth and delivery against strategic objectives

GB Group plc (AIM: GBG), the global identity data intelligence specialist, announces its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Financial highlights

2020 2019 % change Revenue £199.1m £143.5m 38.7% Adjusted operating profit1 £47.9m £32.0m 49.7% Adjusted basic earnings per share1 21.8p 18.2p 19.8% Profit before tax £20.6m £14.7m 40.0% Deferred income balance £38.4m £36.6m 4.9% Net assets £344.9m £321.5m 7.3% Net (debt)/cash1 £(35.0)m £(66.3)m - Dividend per share - 2.99p -

2020 2019 Total Growth 2020 Organic Revenue 2019 Revenue (CCY)1 Organic Revenue Growth (CCY)1 Total revenue £199.1m £143.5m 38.7% £158.3m £143.0m 10.7% Adjusted operating profit1 £47.9m £32.0m 49.7% - - -

Strategic and operational highlights

Strong revenue and profit performance:

Good growth from all geographies and GBG's three core solutions (Location, Identity and Fraud)

International revenues now 56% of the business

IDology is performing well and delivering on acquisition objectives

Continued investment in data, products and technology:

Increasing breadth and depth of data in chosen markets

Enhancement of product portfolio through internal development and partnerships

Enhanced our capabilities in artificial intelligence, multi-modal authentication and validation methods

Significant progress in the shift to a globally capable, cloud-based operational model

Covid-19: early and decisive action:

Focused on protecting team members, supporting our customers and positioning for the future

Prompt actions taken early to maintain our organisational capacity whilst reducing discretionary spending

Assisted by a strong balance sheet with available bank draw down facilities, good liquidity and a high proportion of annual recurring licence revenue

Current trading:

We are witnessing varying levels of impact depending on customer vertical, product solution and geography with positive and negative effects

To date customer churn, solvency and bad debt are at normal levels

Continuing to win new business though some sales cycles are lengthening

Outlook:

It is not yet possible to understand the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the business

Dividend and guidance currently suspended

Long-term market drivers remain favourable and should be enhanced by accelerated digitalisation of customers' businesses

Our strong balance sheet, leading technology and diversified customer base leaves GBG well-positioned for long-term success

Chris Clark, CEO, commented:

'I am extremely proud of our performance in the last 12 months, which saw profit and revenues exceed market expectations. This was driven by GBG's international expansion and innovative product offerings. Although it is hard to predict the full impact of Covid-19, we remain well-positioned to support our customers through the current environment and in the longer term.

None of this would be possible without the incredible hardworking team at GBG. I want to pay tribute to the dedication of my colleagues through this challenging period. I am confident GBG is approaching the future from a position of strength.'

Notes:

1 These measures are defined within note 37 to the Annual Report.

For further details of the full announcement, including our Chairman and CEO's statements, please click here.

Ends -

For further information, please contact:

For further information, please contact:

GBG Chris Clark, CEO Dave Wilson, CFO & COO 01244 657333

