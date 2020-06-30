Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GB Group plc    GBG   GB0006870611

GB GROUP PLC

(GBG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/29 11:35:10 am
673 GBX   -4.54%
02:14aGB : Annual results for year ended 31 March 2020
PU
06/04GB GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
05/29GB GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GB : Annual results for year ended 31 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 02:14am EDT

Published: Tuesday June 30, 2020

GB GROUP PLC

('GBG', 'Group' or the 'Company')

Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2020

Successful year of growth and delivery against strategic objectives

GB Group plc (AIM: GBG), the global identity data intelligence specialist, announces its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Financial highlights

2020

2019

% change

Revenue

£199.1m

£143.5m

38.7%

Adjusted operating profit1

£47.9m

£32.0m

49.7%

Adjusted basic earnings per share1

21.8p

18.2p

19.8%

Profit before tax

£20.6m

£14.7m

40.0%

Deferred income balance

£38.4m

£36.6m

4.9%

Net assets

£344.9m

£321.5m

7.3%

Net (debt)/cash1

£(35.0)m

£(66.3)m

-

Dividend per share

-

2.99p

-

2020

2019

Total Growth

2020 Organic Revenue

2019 Revenue (CCY)1

Organic

Revenue

Growth (CCY)1

Total revenue

£199.1m

£143.5m

38.7%

£158.3m

£143.0m

10.7%

Adjusted operating profit1

£47.9m

£32.0m

49.7%

-

-

-

Strategic and operational highlights

Strong revenue and profit performance:

  • Good growth from all geographies and GBG's three core solutions (Location, Identity and Fraud)
  • International revenues now 56% of the business
  • IDology is performing well and delivering on acquisition objectives

Continued investment in data, products and technology:

  • Increasing breadth and depth of data in chosen markets
  • Enhancement of product portfolio through internal development and partnerships
  • Enhanced our capabilities in artificial intelligence, multi-modal authentication and validation methods
  • Significant progress in the shift to a globally capable, cloud-based operational model

Covid-19: early and decisive action:

  • Focused on protecting team members, supporting our customers and positioning for the future
  • Prompt actions taken early to maintain our organisational capacity whilst reducing discretionary spending
  • Assisted by a strong balance sheet with available bank draw down facilities, good liquidity and a high proportion of annual recurring licence revenue

Current trading:

  • We are witnessing varying levels of impact depending on customer vertical, product solution and geography with positive and negative effects
  • To date customer churn, solvency and bad debt are at normal levels
  • Continuing to win new business though some sales cycles are lengthening

Outlook:

  • It is not yet possible to understand the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the business
  • Dividend and guidance currently suspended
  • Long-term market drivers remain favourable and should be enhanced by accelerated digitalisation of customers' businesses
  • Our strong balance sheet, leading technology and diversified customer base leaves GBG well-positioned for long-term success

Chris Clark, CEO, commented:

'I am extremely proud of our performance in the last 12 months, which saw profit and revenues exceed market expectations. This was driven by GBG's international expansion and innovative product offerings. Although it is hard to predict the full impact of Covid-19, we remain well-positioned to support our customers through the current environment and in the longer term.

None of this would be possible without the incredible hardworking team at GBG. I want to pay tribute to the dedication of my colleagues through this challenging period. I am confident GBG is approaching the future from a position of strength.'

Notes:

1 These measures are defined within note 37 to the Annual Report.

For further details of the full announcement, including our Chairman and CEO's statements, please click here.

Ends -

For further information, please contact:

GBG

Chris Clark, CEO

Dave Wilson, CFO & COO

01244 657333

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Edward Knight

Nick Prowting

Ed Allsopp

020 7418 8900

Tulchan

James Macey White

Matt Low

Deborah Roney

020 7353 4200

GBG@tulchangroup.com

Presentation and webcast

Chris Clark, Chief Executive, and David Wilson, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer will be hosting an analyst webcast presentation at 9.00 a.m. on 30 June 2020.

Shortly following the presentation, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors page of GBG's website.

About GBG

GBG offers a range of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers.

Our market-leading technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with their customers online.

Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world's best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to Asia's biggest banks and European household brands. 

To find out more about how we help our customers establish trust with their customers, visit www.gbgplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @gbgplc.

Disclaimer

GB Group plc published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GB GROUP PLC
02:14aGB : Annual results for year ended 31 March 2020
PU
06/04GB GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
05/29GB GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
04/22GB : Pre-close trading update April 2020
PU
03/05Facebook takes down Trump 2020 campaign's 'Census' ads
RE
02/0113 MINUTES, $13 MILLION : The logistics of pulling off a Super Bowl halftime sho..
RE
2019GB : GBG Half Yearly Report 2019
PU
2019GB : Emerging markets deserve better onboarding too
PU
2019GB : The GBG guide to Know Your Customer (KYC)
PU
2019GB : The GBG guide to Age Verification (AV)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 198 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2020 15,4 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 37,8 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 0,22%
Capitalization 1 307 M 1 603 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart GB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
GB Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 665,13 GBX
Last Close Price 673,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Rasche Chairman
David John Wilson CFO, COO & Executive Director
Tony Stansfield Chief Technology Officer
John-Henri Constantin Secretary, Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GB GROUP PLC-13.72%1 603
ADOBE INC.28.62%204 779
AUTODESK, INC.26.55%51 016
SQUARE, INC.65.73%45 824
WORKDAY INC.14.00%44 090
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.21.56%37 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group