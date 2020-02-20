Basic Fun! : and Shaquille O'Neal Announce Tonka Collaboration

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Fun!, the Florida-based toy and novelties company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) on behalf of Shaquille O'Neal for the superstar to be the spokesperson for the all-new Tonka line. The iconic toy truck brand, licensed by global play and entertainment company Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), has a seventy-year legacy of durable, high-quality products that encourage kids to use their imaginations and ignite new adventures through creative, energetic play. As the official spokesperson for Tonka, Shaquille will be the voice and face of the marketing campaign across TV commercials, Digital Marketing and Social Media, among other activations.

"Shaquille is a larger than life pop culture personality, and kids of all ages adore him – when he says, 'get outside and play,' they listen," said Jay Foreman, CEO of Basic Fun! "For generations, Tonka trucks have been the benchmark of durable and rugged toys that let imaginations run wild. We are bringing together these two legendary icons with the common goal of getting kids off their screens and outside or on the floor to enjoy some fun, creative and active play."

"I'm so excited to partner with Basic Fun! on the new Tonka line," said Shaquille O'Neal. "I'm on a mission alongside Tonka and Basic Fun! to motivate kids to 'Get Out and Play!'"

Shaquille and Basic Fun! will unveil the new Tonka products to the global toy industry and media on opening day of the 117th Annual Toy Fair New York, taking place from February 22-25. Launching at retail this spring with additional products rolling out later in the year, the new Tonka toy line features rough and tough toy vehicles of all sizes, with exciting themes and 'mix & mash' play patterns that appeal to today's kids while staying true to the Tonka brand legacy for lifelong fans.

Top items for spring include the Tonka Metal Movers, a two-pack of collectible diecast vehicles packed with a no-mess sand compound that mimics real construction dirt, and the iconic Tonka Mighty Dump, a sturdy steel construction vehicle built for hauling large loads.

ABOUT TONKA

Tonka was created in 1946 by a gardening supply company in Mound, Minnesota called Mound Metalcraft, which later become Tonka Toys Incorporated. The steel toy trucks became an iconic rite of passage gift for boys. At one time, Tonka was the world's largest manufacturer of trucks! Over the years, the company was purchased by Hasbro and the company, along with its licensees, have manufactured the product line since 1991.

ABOUT BASIC FUN, INC.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative children's entertainment products for today's kids. The company plays in many core toy categories including classic heritage toys, novelty collectibles, building toys, youth electronics, plush, vehicles, dolls and activity/discovery. Basic Fun!'s key brands include: Tonka, K'NEX, Lite-Brite, Fisher Price Classics, Care Bears, Mash'ems, Cutetitos, Playhut, Ant Farm, Arcade Classics and many more! For more information, please visit www.BasicFun.com. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @BasicFunToys, #BasicFunToys

ABOUT SHAQUILLE O'NEAL

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's unique "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA," and will be premiering his life chronicling reality series, Shaq Life, in 2020.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The debut of his Los Angeles restaurant Shaquille's along with his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, CA and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 5,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $10 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com. Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

SOURCE Basic Fun!