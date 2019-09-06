09.06.19Statement from Hilton: Hurricane Dorian

September 6, 2019

Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The safety and security of our guests and Team Members is always our top priority. We are fortunate that current reports from our hotels are positive, with all guests and Team Members safe, and no significant property damage.

Hilton properties located in mandatory evacuation zones have evacuated to meet local requirements.

Other properties within the storm's projected path that remain open and operational have implemented emergency preparedness plans.

To support our Team Members and the communities impacted by the storm, Hilton has activated The Hilton Effect Foundation. Additionally, Hilton Honors members have the opportunity to donate points to contribute to the recovery efforts.

We are in regular contact with local authorities and our tourism partners as we continue to monitor the impact of the hurricane.

For guests traveling to areas potentially impacted by the storm, please visit Hilton.com or contact 1-800-HILTONS for the latest information on specific properties.