Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IHS Markit Ltd.    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT LTD.

(INFO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Historic slump among UK companies levels off in June - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: City of London financial district can be seen in London

The historic slump across British businesses levelled off last month as some of the economy reopened following an easing of the coronavirus lockdown, a business survey showed on Friday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 47.1 from 29.0 in May, slightly higher than a preliminary reading of 47.0 but still below the 50 threshold for growth.

"Encouragingly, more than one-in-four service providers reported an expansion of new business during June, which was commonly attributed to pent-up demand and the phased restart of the UK economy," said Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"However, lockdown measures continued to hold back travel and leisure, while companies across all main categories of service activity commented on subdued underlying business and consumer spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The survey showed 33% of services businesses, which account for the vast bulk of Britain's economy, reported a drop in activity, down from 54% in May, while 28% reported a rise.

The composite PMI, which combines the services and manufacturing sector, rose to 47.7 in June, up from 30.0 in May and again slightly higher than a preliminary reading of 47.6.

In June, the Bank of England said Britain's economy looked on course to have shrunk by around 20% in the first six months of 2020 - a smaller decline than it had first feared, but still one of the biggest annual drops in 300 years.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to announce his next steps for steering the economy back towards recovery on July 8.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IHS MARKIT LTD.
04:55aFrench, Spanish Services Sectors Returned to Growth in June
DJ
03:53aDeterioration in S.Africa's factory activity slows in June as lockdown eases ..
RE
12:21aRussian services sector contraction eases in June - PMI
RE
07/02Irish services recovery lags euro zone on slower reopening - PMI
RE
07/02Japan's service sector slump eases as pandemic curbs lift - PMI
RE
07/02WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Clouds may be parting for dividend investors
RE
07/02Canadian factory activity hints at turnaround in June
RE
07/01Industrials Tick Down After Factory Data, FedEx Earnings -- Industrials Round..
DJ
07/01Correction to article on fresh signs of recovery in global manufacturing
DJ
07/01IHS MARKIT : Polish PMI advances but remains below 50 points as restrictions lif..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 291 M - -
Net income 2020 842 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 30 098 M 30 098 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart IHS MARKIT LTD.
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 83,21 $
Last Close Price 75,85 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Gear Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Scientist
Michael Ferreira Vice President-Information Technology
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT LTD.0.66%30 098
EXPERIAN PLC13.13%32 679
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.33.08%11 048
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-35.87%1 121
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.38%299
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG2.75%106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group