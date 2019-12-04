Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

(INTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Supreme Court skeptical of Intel in retirement fund dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Computer chip maker Intel's logo is shown on a gaming computer display during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared skeptical of Intel Corp's bid to avoid a lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law in making employee retirement plan investments that cost beneficiaries hundreds of millions of dollars.

The justices heard an hour of arguments in Intel's appeal of a lower court ruling reviving the proposed class action lawsuit that a judge decided in 2017 had been filed too late.

The case is significant for companies because it could expand the time that many plan beneficiaries have to bring lawsuits, which could lead to higher damages.

Conservative and liberal justices alike seemed to sympathize with the former Intel employee who filed suit in 2015 claiming he did not have "actual knowledge" of the alleged investment problems because he did not read the relevant documents that were only posted online.

"Most people don't read them, or many," conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh said. "So how do you have actual knowledge if you haven't read it?"

"I must say, I don't read all the mailings that I get about my investments," echoed liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At issue is the time period for alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a federal law requiring plan managers to invest prudently.

Beneficiaries generally have six years to sue over ill-advised investment decisions. That deadline is cut to three years if a problem is known sooner.

The lawsuit, filed by former Intel engineer Christopher Sulyma, accused company retirement plans and administrators of breaching their fiduciary duty to the participants by placing an overly heavy emphasis on hedge funds and private equity, in contrast to peer funds.

Sulyma, backed by President Donald Trump's administration in the case, said that while employed at Intel between 2010 and 2012 he was unaware of the alternative investments in the online documents, that they performed poorly or even what hedge funds were.

California-based Intel said the lawsuit should be thrown out because the fund participants knew of the issue more than three years before the lawsuit was filed based on emails the company had sent with links to documents about the investments.

The investments were chosen to better diversify the plans' portfolios, the company said.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year let the case proceed, ruling that the three-year deadline applied only if Sulyma was actually aware of the facts of a violation, not merely that those facts were available.

By Andrew Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:55pAmazon designs more powerful data center chip
RE
01:50pINTEL : Advancing Industrywide Compute Lifecycle Assurance
PU
01:01pINTEL EDITORIAL : Advancing Industrywide Compute Lifecycle Assurance
BU
11:31aINTEL : Marketplace for Partners Helps Speed Growth, Innovation through Global C..
BU
08:21aINTEL : Mobileye is Mapping 28,000 Miles of Barcelona's Roads Daily to Improve S..
AQ
12/03Wall Street falls as trade hopes wane
RE
12/03INTEL : Mobileye is Mapping 28,000 Miles of Barcelona's Roads Daily to Improve S..
PU
12/03INTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
12/03AMAZON COM : Web Services Introduces Graviton2 Server Chip -- Bloomberg
DJ
12/03INTEL : University of Central Punjab wins Bronze Award at the Intel Innovate FPG..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 978 M
EBIT 2019 22 813 M
Net income 2019 19 590 M
Debt 2019 16 416 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,66x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 244 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 57,39  $
Last Close Price 56,02  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann-Marie Holmes Vice President-Operations & Manufacturing
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION22.86%243 905
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%260 884
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.55%127 088
BROADCOM INC.20.54%121 588
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.70%110 070
QUALCOMM41.59%92 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group