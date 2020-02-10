Log in
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORAT

(IBM)
Slack responds to IBM partnership report; says not updating forecast

02/10/2020 | 05:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's direct listing in New York

Slack Technologies Inc said it was not updating its forecasts for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending in January, responding to a report of an expanded partnership with International Business Machines Corp for its workplace messaging app.

Business Insider reported https://www.businessinsider.com/ibm-slack-partnership-customer-digital-transformation-2020-2?r=US&IR=T earlier in the day that IBM would deploy the app to every single one of its 350,000 employees, making it the largest single customer for Slack, which has had a partnership with IBM since at least 2016.

"IBM has been Slack's largest customer for several years and has expanded its usage of Slack over that time," the company said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1764925/000176492520000131/a8-kxitem701.htm, undercutting the idea that it had reached a major deal with IBM.

Shares of Slack, which soared 15% on the report, fell by over 7% in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 837 M
EBIT 2020 13 561 M
Net income 2020 10 049 M
Debt 2020 49 412 M
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,35x
EV / Sales2021 2,25x
Capitalization 136 B
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 152,06  $
Last Close Price 153,41  $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virginia M. Rometty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sidney Taurel Independent Director
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Michael L. Eskew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.45%121 129
ACCENTURE0.48%132 314
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.16%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.04%75 567
VMWARE, INC.2.95%61 991
INFOSYS LIMITED6.31%46 236
Categories
