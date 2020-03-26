Log in
Kirin : Brewer's Diversification Spurs a Beer BrawlMove Into Cosmetics, Biotech

03/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Suryatapa Bhattacharya

TOKYO -- A job interview that went badly is at the heart of the latest battle between a venerable Japanese company and a foreign activist investor.

Beer maker Kirin Holdings Co. is in a face-off with London-based Independent Franchise Partners, which owns a 2% stake and wants Kirin to focus on alcoholic drinks while getting rid of noncore businesses such as a stake in a cosmetics company. A shareholder vote on the divestment proposal is set for Friday.

Emboldened by changes in corporate governance in Japan, foreign shareholders have had success recently getting share buybacks and higher dividends. SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it would buy back as much as $18 billion in shares after pressure from New York-based fund manager Elliott Management Corp.

Elliott pushed its ideas behind closed doors, and many activist investors say they have found a less antagonistic approach brings better results when working with Japanese companies.

At Kirin, too, a rapprochement seemed possible as recently as January. Independent Franchise Partners put forth two candidates for Kirin's board -- corporate-governance expert Nicholas Benes and pharmaceutical executive Kanako Kikuchi -- and the company agreed to set up interviews conducted by current board members.

Both candidates flunked, says Kirin. Since then, the punches are flying in this beer brawl.

Kirin investor-relations official Daigo Yamazaki said the candidates "did not study" and were ill-prepared when asked to explain the company's corporate plan.

Mr. Benes said he struck out because he made clear he wouldn't be a rubber stamp for management.

"This was a very polite yet pro-forma, superficial interview, the clear purposes of which were to confirm whether I would support the existing strategy or not," said Mr. Benes. He said that if he were elected to the board "of course I will study the current strategy and possible alternatives in depth."

Ms. Kikuchi couldn't be reached for comment.

Kirin shares, a strong performer since 2013, started to lag behind the market two years ago, although they have held up relatively well amid the coronavirus pandemic. Net profit fell 63% in 2019, weighed down by a write-down on an Australian dairy business.

As is often the case in shareholder battles in Japan, the merits of diversification are at issue.

Kirin management says young people nowadays aren't drinking so much beer, so it needs to build new growth businesses. Last year, it paid $1.2 billion for a 33% stake in cosmetics and nutritional-supplement company Fancl Corp., months after paying the same amount for a 95% stake in Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., which makes ingredients for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

Hassan Elmasry, the managing partner of Independent Franchise Partners, said in an interview that the 113-year-old company ought to stick with what it knows best.

"People have been drinking beer for thousands of years. They're not going to stop," Mr. Elmasry said.

He said Kirin's investments in emerging beer markets such as Myanmar and the Philippines had growth potential, while management needed to pay attention to increasing profit at its Australian beer business.

"You know, they have the jewels, actual jewels that they do not recognize. It's like you were holding diamonds in your hand and thinking it's glass," said Mr. Elmasry.

He said executives refused to listen to his arguments about their long-term plan. "There was this kind of Soviet solidarity, almost Politburo closed-mindedness that we are all signed up and drinking this Kool-Aid."

At Kirin's annual meeting on Friday, shareholders will vote on the fund's proposals for Kirin to sell its Fancl investment and its majority stake in pharmaceutical maker Kyowa Kirin Co. They will also vote on a proposed Yen600 billion ($5.4 billion) share buyback and decide whether Mr. Benes and Ms. Kikuchi should join the board.

Kirin management opposes all the proposals. It says it is listening to investors and improving corporate governance by proposing four of its own candidates to the board, including two who aren't Japanese.

"Our focus is still beer, but the market is changing and we have to adapt by moving to craft and premium," said Mr. Yamazaki, the investor-relations official.

Far from abandoning their heritage, Kirin executives say they are building on in-house expertise in fermentation technology with the new acquisitions. They say that working with Fancl, they can leverage that expertise for new health-care products such as supplements that they believe offer health benefits for the gut's microbiome.

"Maybe equity-market participants think Kirin is trying to become a conglomerate with a beer business and pharma business and health-science business. It's not what we are trying to do, actually," said Mr. Yamazaki. In reality, he said, the beer business and the pharmaceutical business "come from the same technology."

Write to Suryatapa Bhattacharya at Suryatapa.Bhattacharya@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED -3.62% 2050 End-of-day quote.-5.83%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 18.95% 3791 End-of-day quote.-1.53%
