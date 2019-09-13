Kone open to co-shareholding with Thyssenkrupp in elevator deal - Bloomberg

"Clearly, we would welcome Thyssenkrupp as an owner in this new entity and that way share the long-term benefits with us," Henrik Ehrnrooth told the agency in an interview.

Kone could bid for Thyssenkrupp's elevator division - which the ailing conglomerate has put up for sale - through a mix of cash and shares, which might give Thyssenkrupp a minority stake in the merged entity, people close to the deal have said.

Kone is the world's third-largest maker of elevators behind U.S.-based Otis and Switzerland's Schindler. Thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology, which some analysts say could be worth as much as 17 billion euros (£15.15 billion), ranks fourth.

