KONE

KONE

(KNEBV)
News 
News Summary

Kone open to co-shareholding with Thyssenkrupp in elevator deal - Bloomberg

09/13/2019 | 08:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's elevator test tower is pictured in Rottweil

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Finland's Kone is open to a co-shareholding structure in a potential deal to merge with Thyssenkrupp's elevator division, its chief executive told Bloomberg News.

"Clearly, we would welcome Thyssenkrupp as an owner in this new entity and that way share the long-term benefits with us," Henrik Ehrnrooth told the agency in an interview.

Kone could bid for Thyssenkrupp's elevator division - which the ailing conglomerate has put up for sale - through a mix of cash and shares, which might give Thyssenkrupp a minority stake in the merged entity, people close to the deal have said.

Kone is the world's third-largest maker of elevators behind U.S.-based Otis and Switzerland's Schindler. Thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology, which some analysts say could be worth as much as 17 billion euros (£15.15 billion), ranks fourth.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Stocks treated in this article : Schindler Holding AG, thyssenKrupp AG, Kone
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE -0.57% 52.68 Delayed Quote.27.28%
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG 0.18% 227.7 Delayed Quote.16.80%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.69% 13.185 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 743 M
EBIT 2019 1 209 M
Net income 2019 932 M
Finance 2019 1 676 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,64x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 27 446 M
Chart KONE
Duration : Period :
Kone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 46,71  €
Last Close Price 53,00  €
Spread / Highest target 5,09%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Tomio Pihkala Chief Technology Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE27.28%30 310
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG16.80%24 492
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.12.92%6 316
ZARDOYA OTIS1.53%3 276
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD22.68%2 401
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO LTD--.--%2 017
