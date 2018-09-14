Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kudelski SA    KUD   CH0012268360

KUDELSKI SA (KUD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OpenTV Signature Edition enriches the Android TV user experience with world’s first multi-journey content discovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:05am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

OpenTV Signature Edition enriches the Android TV user experience with world's first multi-journey content discovery

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 14, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced comprehensive support for Android TV with an end-to-end user experience ecosystem.

Having successfully launched 15 Android device deployments since 2014, delivering rich OTT and hybrid TV services to more than ten million consumer devices worldwide, NAGRA has now included Android TV into its broad and versatile end-to-end solution portfolio for pay-TV service providers.

OpenTV Signature Edition, NAGRA's pre-integrated and ready-to-launch OTT solution offering a coherent experience across a wide range of consumer devices, now also features an Android TV Operator Tier solution enabling easy on-boarding of apps and SVOD services in a unique and operator-branded user experience.

"Operating within an end-to-end TV framework like OpenTV Signature Edition, an Android TV-based solution offers pay-TV operators a compelling TV experience that engages consumers and drives active content monetization," adds Holger Ippach, Senior Vice President, User Experience Product Unit for NAGRA. "We have been successfully embracing Android for mobile devices and tablets for years, and now with support for Android TV, we can help our customers benefit from everything it has to offer."

Leveraging NAGRA's comprehensive multi-device and multi-network service, device and app protection technologies, OpenTV Signature Edition, NAGRA's ready-to-deploy, always evolved OTT TV ecosystem, offers an end-to-end solution framework that enables effective content and service monetization with Android TV.

OpenTV Signature Edition is designed to maximize content value, while optimizing the experience - not just for the viewer but also in deployment and operations. It delivers a unified, intuitive and seamless user experience across all screens through the world's first multi-journey user interface that elegantly blends both traditional and modern navigation paths to linear and on-demand content, translating today's fragmented content landscape into a unified and gratifying viewing experience.

NAGRA's IBC 2018 showcase will feature the complete line of NAGRA user experience solutions and include OpenTV Signature Edition, on stand, 1.C81, from September 14-18, 2018. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit dtv.nagra.com/ibc.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KUDELSKI SA
07:05aOpenTV Signature Edition enriches the Android TV user experience with world&r..
TE
09/13NAGRA’s Conax Contego content protection supports Cignal TV’s str..
TE
09/13NAGRA takes Android TV security to the next level with end-to-end content val..
TE
09/07NAGRA’s OpenTV Signature Edition to power Eutelsat CIRRUS offering
TE
09/06NAGRA and SPORT TV join forces in the fight against illegal live streaming of..
TE
09/06KUDELSKI : NAGRA and SPORT TV join forces in the fight against illegal live stre..
PU
09/04NAGRA’s cloud security streamlines global, multi-network, multi-device ..
TE
08/152018 half year results
TE
08/14Kudelski group transfers smardtv´s device business to neotion affiliate
TE
08/10KUDELSKI SA : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Kudelski S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/15Kudelski S.A. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 995 M
EBIT 2018 16,2 M
Net income 2018 -6,38 M
Debt 2018 369 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 432 M
Chart KUDELSKI SA
Duration : Period :
Kudelski SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUDELSKI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,2  CHF
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Kudelski Chairman & Managing Director
Pierre Gerard Jean Roy COO-Digital TV & Group Executive Vice President
Mauro Saladini Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nicolas Group Chief Information Officer
Laurent T. Dassault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUDELSKI SA-28.13%451
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.91%133 784
ACCENTURE12.40%114 819
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.48%108 852
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.55%64 455
VMWARE, INC.23.36%63 076
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.