OpenTV Signature Edition enriches the Android TV user experience with world’s first multi-journey content discovery

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 14, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced comprehensive support for Android TV with an end-to-end user experience ecosystem.

Having successfully launched 15 Android device deployments since 2014, delivering rich OTT and hybrid TV services to more than ten million consumer devices worldwide, NAGRA has now included Android TV into its broad and versatile end-to-end solution portfolio for pay-TV service providers.

OpenTV Signature Edition, NAGRA's pre-integrated and ready-to-launch OTT solution offering a coherent experience across a wide range of consumer devices, now also features an Android TV Operator Tier solution enabling easy on-boarding of apps and SVOD services in a unique and operator-branded user experience.

"Operating within an end-to-end TV framework like OpenTV Signature Edition, an Android TV-based solution offers pay-TV operators a compelling TV experience that engages consumers and drives active content monetization," adds Holger Ippach, Senior Vice President, User Experience Product Unit for NAGRA. "We have been successfully embracing Android for mobile devices and tablets for years, and now with support for Android TV, we can help our customers benefit from everything it has to offer."

Leveraging NAGRA's comprehensive multi-device and multi-network service, device and app protection technologies, OpenTV Signature Edition, NAGRA's ready-to-deploy, always evolved OTT TV ecosystem, offers an end-to-end solution framework that enables effective content and service monetization with Android TV.

OpenTV Signature Edition is designed to maximize content value, while optimizing the experience - not just for the viewer but also in deployment and operations. It delivers a unified, intuitive and seamless user experience across all screens through the world's first multi-journey user interface that elegantly blends both traditional and modern navigation paths to linear and on-demand content, translating today's fragmented content landscape into a unified and gratifying viewing experience.

NAGRA's IBC 2018 showcase will feature the complete line of NAGRA user experience solutions and include OpenTV Signature Edition, on stand, 1.C81, from September 14-18, 2018. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit dtv.nagra.com/ibc.