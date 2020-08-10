Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Meyer Burger Technology AG    MBTN   CH0108503795

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG

(MBTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meyer Burger divests manufacturer for microwave and plasma systems Muegge GmbH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:45am EDT

Press Release

Thun, 10 August 2020

Meyer Burger divests manufacturer for microwave and plasma systems Muegge GmbH

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) announces today the sale of its microwave and plasma technology company Muegge GmbH, headquartered in Reichelsheim (GE), to the direct investment company HQ Equita. HQ Equita will acquire all of Muegge GmbH's business divisions including its subsidiary Gerling Applied Engineering Inc. based in Modesto CA, USA, as well as its approximately 100 employees. Both companies signed a contract to this effect on 7 August 2020. This is subject to customary market conditions and must still be approved by the authorities in Germany. The transaction is expected to be completed towards the end of September 2020. Meyer Burger expects a cash inflow of approximately CHF 24 million and a book profit of approximately CHF 4 million from the transaction. The contract additionally includes an earn-out of CHF 2.5 million in 2022 based on agreed financial targets in 2021. The divestment of Muegge GmbH was already anticipated in the communicated guidance to achieve annual sales of CHF 400 million - CHF 450 million and an EBITDA margin of 25% - 30% within three years.

As part of its focus on the transformation of Meyer Burger into a manufacturer of solar cells and modules, the Company has decided to sell the non-strategic business unit. Muegge GmbH is one of the world's leading manufacturers of microwave and plasma systems - from industrial heating with microwaves to plasma technology processes for large-area coating. Together with its American subsidiary Gerling Applied Engineering Inc., the company continuously develops new components for industrial applications in almost all sectors and markets on the basis of its own processes.

HQ Equita is part of the Harald Quandt-Group, based in Bad Homburg. Around 20 experts support primarily owner-managed SMEs in strategically developing and growing their business. HQ Equita has become an established and trusted partner for SMEs since 1992, with around EUR 1 billion invested in over 30 small and medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries.. "MUEGGE, as a technologically driven company with a strong position in its niche market, is an ideal match for HQ Equita. With its dynamic management team and leading R&D and engineering capabilities, the company is ideally positioned to serve a growing range of applications in international markets. Also in light of our positive experience with corporate spin-offs, we are convinced of MUEGEE's future potential and are very much looking forward to supporting the management team in building on their success story." explained Frank Schäfer, partner with HQ Equita.

Meyer Burger was advised on the transaction by IPONTIX (M&A) and the law firm Schmitz Knoth (legal).

Contacts:

Nicole Borel

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 (0)33 221 28 34

nicole.borel@meyerburger.com

Dynamics Group AG

Andreas Durisch, Senior Partner
Tel +41 43 268 27 47 | Mob +41 79 358 87 32

adu@dynamicsgroup.ch

About Meyer Burger Technology Ltd

www.meyerburger.com


Meyer Burger is a leading and globally active technology company specializing in innovative systems and production equipment for the photovoltaic (solar) industry. As an internationally renowned premium brand, Meyer Burger offers its customers in the PV industry dependable precision products and innovative solutions for the manufacture of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules.

The comprehensive product range is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare and wearing parts, consumables, process know-how, maintenance and after-sales service, training courses and additional services. Meyer Burger is represented in the respective key markets in Europe and Asia and has subsidiaries and its own service centers in China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The registered shares in Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).

About HQ Equita

HQ Equita is part of the Harald Quandt-Group, based in Bad Homburg. Around 10 investment professionals support primarily owner-managed SMEs in strategically developing and growing their business. HQ Equita has become an established and trusted partner for SMEs since 1992, with around EUR 1 billion invested in over 35 small and medium-sized companies in German-speaking countries.

www.hqequita.com

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, EXCHANGE OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

This press release may contain statements referring to the future, such as expectations, plans, intentions or strategies concerning the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from what is expressed in or implied by the statements. All statements concerning the future in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd at the time of publishing this press release. The company does not undertake to update any future-oriented statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or suchlike.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
12:45aMeyer Burger divests manufacturer for microwave and plasma systems Muegge Gmb..
TE
08/03Meyer Burger definitely secures the new locations for the production of solar..
TE
07/22Erfolgreiche Bezugsrechtsemission der Meyer Burger Technology AG – 99% ..
TE
07/22Successful rights issue of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd – 99% of subscri..
TE
07/14MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD : Beginning of trading of subscription rights and su..
TE
07/14MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 13 new shares @ 0.09 CHF for 7 existi..
FA
07/10Shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd approve capital increase
TE
07/10Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
TE
07/09SITES DECISION : Meyer Burger wants to establish its own production of solar cel..
TE
07/02Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation t..
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2020 -53,5 M -58,6 M -58,6 M
Net cash 2020 102 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 361 M 396 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Meyer Burger Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,24 CHF
Last Close Price 0,14 CHF
Spread / Highest target 94,6%
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunter Erfurt Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Franz Richter Chairman
Manfred Häner Chief Financial Officer
Andreas R. Herzog Non-Executive Director
Mark Kerekes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG-49.50%396
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.4.14%58 261
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA125.34%15 983
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.136.82%14 809
DISCO CORPORATION-5.71%8 307
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.29.81%7 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group