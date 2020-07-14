Moderna Phase 1 results show coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc's
experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and
provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an
ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday.
No study volunteers experienced a serious side effect, but
more than half reported mild or moderate reactions such as
fatigue, headache, chills, muscle aches or pain at the injection
site.
These were more likely to occur after the second dose and in
people who got the highest dose, the team reported in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
Moderna shares jumped more than 15% in after-hours trading
on Tuesday.
Moderna was the first to start human testing of a vaccine
for the novel coronavirus on March 16, some 66 days after the
genetic sequence of the virus was released.
Experts say a vaccine is needed to put an end to the
pandemic that has sickened millions and caused nearly 575,000
deaths worldwide.
"The world urgently needs vaccines to protect against
COVID-19," said Dr Lisa Jackson of Kaiser Permanente Washington
Health Research Institute in Seattle and lead author of the
study.
The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine with
nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the
first to enter large-scale human trials. A successful vaccine
could be a turning point for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based
Moderna, which has never had a licensed product.
Moderna's shot, mRNA-1273, uses ribonucleic acid (RNA) - a
chemical messenger that contains instructions for making
proteins. When injected into people, the vaccine instructs cells
to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the
coronavirus, which the body recognizes as a foreign invader, and
mounts an immune response against.
The results released on Tuesday involved three doses of the
vaccine, tested in groups of 15 volunteers aged 18-55 who got
two shots, 28 days apart. The groups tested 25, 100 or 250
micrograms of the vaccine.
The team reported that individuals who got two doses of the
vaccine had high levels of virus-killing neutralizing antibodies
that exceeded the average levels seen in people who had
recovered from COVID-19.
Adverse events after the second dose occurred in seven of
the 13 volunteers who got the 25-microgram dose, all 15
participants who received the 100 microgram dose and all 14 who
got the 250 microgram dose. In the highest-dose group, three
patients had severe reactions such as fever, chills, headache or
nausea. One of these had a fever of 103.28 Fahrenheit (39.6 C).
"We didn't see any events that are characterized as serious
adverse events," Jackson said, referring to reactions that
require hospitalization or result in death.
In June, Moderna said it selected the 100-microgram dose for
its late-stage study to minimize adverse reactions.
At that dose, Moderna said the company is on track to
deliver about 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1
billion doses per year, starting in 2021, from the company's
internal U.S. manufacturing site and strategic collaboration
with Swiss drugmaker Lonza.
"It's a good first step," said Dr William Schaffner, a
vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who was
not involved in the study.
"There's nothing here that would inhibit one from going
ahead to the Phase 2/Phase 3 trials," he said. "A little fatigue
and headache and myalgia (muscle pain) and pain at the injection
site is a small price to pay for protection against COVID-19."
In April, Moderna expanded the Phase 1 trial to include
adults over 55, who are more at risk of serious disease, with
the aim of enrolling 120 volunteers. Moderna said it will follow
study volunteers for a year after the second shot, to look for
side effects and check how long immunity lasts.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago
Editing by Matthew Lewis)