NICE : Reports Strong Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Driven by Robust Growth in Cloud Revenue
11/14/2019 | 05:31am EST
Recurring Revenue Increased to a Record 74% of Total Revenue
Company Raises Full Year EPS Guidance
NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Cloud revenue of $151 million, growth of 29% year-over-year
Cloud revenue of $152 million, growth of 27% year-over-year
Total revenue of $386 million, growth of 8% year-over-year
Total revenue of $387 million, growth of 8% year-over-year
Gross margin of 65.7% compared to 65.3% last year
Gross margin of 70.9% compared to 71.0% last year
Operating income of $56 million compared to $47 million last year, an increase of 19%
Operating income of $106 million compared to $97 million last year, an increase of 9%
Operating margin of 14.4% compared to 13.1% last year
Operating margin of 27.4% compared to 27.0% last year
Diluted EPS of $0.69 versus $0.62 last year, 11% growth year-over-year
Diluted EPS of $1.30 versus $1.20 last year, 8% growth year-over-year
“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results driven by further robust growth in the cloud,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. “Our cloud revenue now represents nearly 40% of our total revenue, demonstrating the great success we are experiencing in our cloud business.”
Mr. Eilam continued, “Our growth is being fueled by strong demand for CXone. The number of quarterly deals continue to increase as we win in more market segments and geographies. At the same time, deal sizes are growing rapidly, demonstrating the fast adoption of CXone by very large enterprises, and the attachment rates of our seamlessly integrated workforce optimization and analytics are increasing significantly. CXone gives us front-runner status and a distinct competitive differentiation to capture the many opportunities provided by a market that is quickly transforming to the cloud.”
GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:
Revenues: Third quarter 2019 total revenues increased 8.4% to $386.3 million compared to $356.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Gross Profit: Third quarter 2019 gross profit and gross margin increased to $253.6 million and 65.7%, respectively, from $232.7 million and 65.3%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.
Operating Income: Third quarter 2019 operating income and operating margin increased to $55.7 million and 14.4%, respectively, compared to $46.7 million and 13.1%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.
Net Income: Third quarter 2019 net income and net income margin increased to $45.0 million and 11.7%, respectively, compared to $39.3 million and 11.0%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 increased 11.3% to $0.69, compared to $0.62 in the third quarter of 2018.
Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2019 operating cash flow was $82.3 million. In the third quarter $7.9 million was used for share repurchases. As of September 30, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $927.5 million, and total debt was $462.6 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:
Revenues: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $387.1 million, up 7.9% from $358.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Gross Profit: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP gross profit increased to $274.4 million from $254.7 million. Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP gross margin was 70.9% compared to 71.0% for the third quarter of 2018.
Operating Income: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $105.9 million and 27.4%, respectively, from $96.7 million and 27.0%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.
Net Income: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $84.3 million and 21.8%, respectively, from $76.3 million and 21.3%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2019 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 8.3% to $1.30, compared to $1.20 for the third quarter of 2018.
Full Year 2019 Guidance:
Full-year 2019 non-GAAP total revenue is expected to be in a range of $1,563 million to $1,583 million (2018 non-GAAP: $1,453.4 million).
The Company increased full year 2019 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $5.15 to $5.35 (2018 non-GAAP: $4.75 per share).
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today November 14th, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain business combination accounting entries, amortization of discount on long term debt, tax adjustment re non-GAAP adjustments. The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Business combination accounting rules requires us to recognize a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity. The amount assigned to that liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The non-GAAP adjustment is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We believe this adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide consistent and comparable measures to help investors understand our current and future operating cash flow performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.
Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with competition, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, changes in general economic and business conditions, rapidly changing technology, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, the effects of tax reforms and of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and its products, and other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
220,839
$
242,099
Short-term investments
225,975
243,729
Trade receivables
259,985
287,963
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
134,966
87,450
Total current assets
841,765
861,241
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term investments
480,669
244,998
Property and equipment, net
141,336
140,338
Deferred tax assets
14,603
12,309
Other intangible assets, net
438,266
508,232
Operating lease right-of-use assets
111,910
-
Goodwill
1,371,925
1,366,206
Other long-term assets
117,294
74,042
Total long-term assets
2,676,003
2,346,125
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,517,768
$
3,207,366
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
22,569
$
29,617
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
242,184
221,387
Current maturities of operating leases
19,022
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
414,466
373,908
Total current liabilities
698,241
624,912
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
26,140
35,112
Operating leases
111,239
-
Deferred tax liabilities
16,712
44,140
Long-term debt
462,588
455,985
Other long-term liabilities
16,538
30,604
Total long-term liabilities
633,217
565,841
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,186,310
2,016,613
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
3,517,768
$
3,207,366
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue:
Product
$
56,950
$
60,097
$
188,999
$
170,864
Services
178,609
179,113
525,947
533,458
Cloud
150,704
116,996
428,758
329,368
Total revenue
386,263
356,206
1,143,704
1,033,690
Cost of revenue:
Product
5,318
7,854
16,850
23,386
Services
54,476
55,046
164,218
170,584
Cloud
72,877
60,559
213,418
166,690
Total cost of revenue
132,671
123,459
394,486
360,660
Gross profit
253,592
232,747
749,218
673,030
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
48,531
47,701
141,553
137,023
Selling and marketing
96,138
90,492
293,083
270,238
General and administrative
42,438
37,560
121,181
107,048
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
10,780
10,341
32,276
31,512
Total operating expenses
197,887
186,094
588,093
545,821
Operating income
55,705
46,653
161,125
127,209
Finance and other expense, net
(252)
2,195
3,890
9,100
Income before tax
55,957
44,458
157,235
118,109
Taxes on income
10,918
5,175
33,074
21,065
Net income
$
45,039
$
39,283
$
124,161
$
97,044
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.64
$
2.00
$
1.58
Diluted
$
0.69
$
0.62
$
1.93
$
1.54
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
62,160
61,448
62,041
61,239
Diluted
65,066
63,660
64,493
63,157
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP revenues
$
386,263
$
356,206
$
1,143,704
$
1,033,690
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue
-
12
15
97
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue
3
82
5
588
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue
867
2,329
2,692
5,631
Non-GAAP revenues
$
387,133
$
358,629
$
1,146,416
$
1,040,006
GAAP cost of revenue
$
132,671
$
123,459
$
394,486
$
360,660
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product
(1,123)
(1,094)
(2,972)
(5,019)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services
(1,535)
(1,523)
(4,604)
(3,333)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud
(15,270)
(12,937)
(45,118)
(38,397)
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud
575
594
1,893
1,254
Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)
(97)
(59)
(304)
(247)
Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)
(2,106)
(2,113)
(6,251)
(5,762)
Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1)
(358)
(2,352)
(2,142)
(3,766)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
112,757
$
103,975
$
334,988
$
305,390
GAAP gross profit
$
253,592
$
232,747
$
749,218
$
673,030
Gross profit adjustments
20,784
21,907
62,210
61,586
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
274,376
$
254,654
$
811,428
$
734,616
GAAP operating expenses
$
197,887
$
186,094
$
588,093
$
545,821
Research and development (1,2)
(2,033)
(2,638)
(5,182)
(6,777)
Sales and marketing (1,2)
(7,737)
(9,004)
(19,211)
(22,158)
General and administrative (1,2)
(8,962)
(6,206)
(24,378)
(15,156)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(10,780)
(10,341)
(32,276)
(31,512)
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
76
-
245
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
168,451
$
157,905
$
507,291
$
470,218
GAAP finance & other expense (income), net
$
(252)
$
2,195
$
3,890
$
9,100
Amortization of discount on long-term debt
(2,377)
(2,234)
(6,847)
(6,491)
Non-GAAP finance & other expense (income), net
$
(2,629)
$
(39)
$
(2,957)
$
2,609
GAAP taxes on income
$
10,918
$
5,175
$
33,074
$
21,065
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
13,324
15,322
33,258
34,413
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$
24,242
$
20,497
$
66,332
$
55,478
GAAP net income
$
45,039
$
39,283
$
124,161
$
97,044
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
870
2,423
2,712
6,316
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue
(575)
(594)
(1,893)
(1,254)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
28,708
25,895
84,970
78,261
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
(76)
-
(245)
-
Share-based compensation (1)
21,293
17,258
56,625
48,752
Acquisition related expenses (2)
-
5,114
843
5,114
Amortization of discount on long term debt
2,377
2,234
6,847
6,491
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
(13,324)
(15,322)
(33,258)
(34,413)
Non-GAAP net income
$
84,312
$
76,291
$
240,762
$
206,311
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.69
$
0.62
$
1.93
$
1.54
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.30
$
1.20
$
3.73
$
3.27
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share
65,066
63,660
64,493
63,157
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
65,066
63,660
64,493
63,157
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
U.S. dollars in thousands
(1)
Share-based Compensation
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cost of product revenue
$
97
$
59
$
304
$
247
Cost of services revenue
2,106
2,113
6,251
5,762
Cost of cloud revenue
358
718
2,142
2,132
Research and development
2,033
1,567
5,177
5,706
Sales and marketing
7,737
8,930
19,181
22,084
General and administrative
8,962
3,871
23,570
12,821
$
21,293
$
17,258
$
56,625
$
48,752
(2)
Acquisition related expenses
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cost of cloud revenue
$
-
$
1,634
$
-
$
1,634
Research and development
-
1,071
5
1,071
Sales and marketing
-
74
30
74
General and administrative
-
2,335
808
2,335
$
-
$
5,114
$
843
$
5,114
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Operating Activities
Net income
$
45,039
$
39,283
$
124,161
$
97,044
Depreciation and amortization
43,924
39,426
128,744
114,283
Stock based compensation
21,273
17,258
56,589
48,752
Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
387
137
(187)
(170)
Deferred taxes, net
(12,485)
(13,142)
(31,107)
(33,054)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade Receivables
6,788
(5,771)
26,900
(3,083)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(15,626)
(4,233)
(88,157)
(32,461)
Trade payables
(8,791)
(8,940)
(5,073)
(6,608)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
44,173
34,643
53,789
24,179
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
4,346
-
11,842
-
Deferred revenue
(45,558)
(15,279)
13,311
71,827
Long term liabilities
(20)
573
(300)
(214)
Operating lease liabilities
(2,836)
-
(11,995)
-
Amortization of discount on long term debt
2,379
2,234
6,848
6,491
Other
(672)
847
(2,656)
720
Net cash provided by operating activities
82,321
87,036
282,709
287,706
Investing Activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,545)
(7,957)
(21,527)
(21,521)
Purchase of Investments
(187,752)
(96,544)
(493,894)
(284,467)
Proceeds from Investments
113,121
40,093
283,629
99,802
Capitalization of software development costs
(8,549)
(7,450)
(25,940)
(22,926)
Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(184)
(105,046)
(25,972)
(105,046)
Net cash used in investing activities
(89,909)
(176,904)
(283,704)
(334,158)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options
1,693
10,533
4,711
17,976
Purchase of treasury shares
(7,897)
-
(22,612)
(10,613)
Repayment of short-term bank loan
-
(8,436)
-
(8,436)
Capital Lease payments
(191)
-
(631)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,395)
2,097
(18,532)
(1,073)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents