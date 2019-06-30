Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nikkei 225    N225

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
News Summary 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Rally as U.S.-China trade worries ease

0
06/30/2019 | 11:42pm EDT
A man's legs are pictured as he looks at an electronic board showing stock information is pictured at a brokerage house in Beijing

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets saw a relief rally on Monday after weeks of volatile trade, as a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade tensions and upbeat comments from U.S. President Donald Trump revived risk appetite.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday talks with China were "right back on track", offering new concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions against Chinese tech giant Huawei.

China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products and return to the negotiating table, in what was seen as a better-than-expected result from the meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

"We didn't have high expectations for the G20 meetings. What we got was realistically about as good as we thought likely," said Robert Carnell, ING's chief economist and head of research for Asia-Pacific, in a note.

"But compared to an alternative scenario, where Presidents Trump and Xi walked away from Osaka shaking fists at each other in acrimony and accusations of reneging on earlier agreements, this can't be described as a bad outcome," Carnell added.

The Singapore stock index <.STI> led gains in the region, with a 1.2% rise. Lenders DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank added 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> advanced as financials and telecom stocks lent support, ahead of release of June inflation data. Telecom major Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk rose 1.7%.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> were up 0.4%.

Investors shrugged off data which showed the country's June Nikkei/Markit Manufacturing PMI slip amid softer output, while job creation was the weakest in a year.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> also rose, despite data showing June manufacturing activity slowed, with new orders contracting for a ninth straight month as demand conditions softened.

Vietnamese index <.VNI> jumped, with a solid performance at financials and real-estate counters. Builder Vingroup JSC rose 0.9%.

Thai stocks surged as a jump in oil prices provided additional support to the energy-heavy index.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.50% 25.96 End-of-day quote.9.26%
NIKKEI 225 -0.29% 21275.92 Real-time Quote.6.30%
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBKPT End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 0.00% 26.13 End-of-day quote.5.88%
VINGROUP JSC End-of-day quote.
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NEC CORP 4240 End-of-day quote.4.43%
ADVANTEST CORP 2965 End-of-day quote.3.27%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 3905 End-of-day quote.2.09%
J.FRONT RETAILING CO LTD 1235 End-of-day quote.2.07%
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD 2269 End-of-day quote.1.66%
ASAHI KASEI CORP 1148.5 End-of-day quote.-2.09%
DOWA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 3455 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. 3170 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. 14065 End-of-day quote.-2.43%
CHIYODA CORP 289 End-of-day quote.-4.30%
Heatmap :
