Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT Com to Double Data Supply Capacity in Osaka

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and
international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432),
announced today it will launch its Osaka 6 Data Center (Osaka 6) and
Osaka 7 Data Center (Osaka 7) by the end of 2019 and thereby expand its
data-supply capacity 2.2-fold.
The Osaka 6, which will be located in a building that NTT West
Corporation is constructing in downtown Osaka, will launch with 460m2
of server space and eventually expand to 1,370m2 and 400
racks. The Osaka 7, which will be situated in a dedicated datacenter
building in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, will boast initial server space
of 3,800m2 and eventually grow to 9,500m2 and
4,200 racks.
“In response to the strong demand for massive data from cloud-service
providers and other hyper-scale customers in the greater Osaka area,
despite having launched our Osaka 5 Data Center in 2016 we have decided
to build two new datacenters to further satisfy customers’ needs,” said
Kenichiro Iida, Senior Vice President, Head of Cloud Services. “Data
demands among hyper-scale companies are already robust, but we foresee
even more data needs for hybrid cloud services that combine colocation
and multi-clouds.”
Features of Osaka 6 and 7
• Convenient locations to serve diverse customers
Osaka 6 in
downtown Osaka will be conveniently accessible from multiple stations,
with the nearest subway station just a two-minute walk away. Osaka 7 in
Ibaraki will be near downtown Osaka but offer reduced risk of disasters
such as floods and earthquakes. Both datacenters will connect directly
to Osaka’s Dojima area, a major interconnection point for ISPs and
datacenter operators. Services will be available to an extensive range
of customers, including major cloud service providers and other
hyper-scale operators and enterprises.
• Ideal network environment
Both datacenters will fully comply with
strict equipment and operation standards that have been globally unified
under NTT Com’s Nexcenter™ family of datacenters. In addition to
redundant electric power, air-conditioning, connections and security,
users will benefit from NTT Com’s high-capacity, high-quality and
high-reliability network infrastructure. IX, ISP and multi-cloud
connectivity will be enhanced by direct connections to other NTT Com
datacenters in Osaka via 10 Gbps Nexcenter Connect™ Metro.
• High disaster tolerance
Both datacenters will be equipped with
seismic isolation structure to minimize the impact on buildings and
customer equipment if another Nankai megathrust earthquake were to
occur. Electric power, network equipment, server rooms and other key
facilities will be located on the second floor or higher of Osaka 6. to
enable interrupted operation even if the first floor were to be flooded.
Reliable electric power supply will be assured through the use of
multiple substations and routes. Communication cables will enter the
buildings through large earthquake-resistant tunnels to prevent damage
from earthquakes or road excavation work. Osaka 7 will be located in an
area where flooding is uncommon, and electric power will be secured even
in case of disaster by connecting directly to the adjacent substation.
• Flexible equipment compliance
Osaka 7 will be a campus-style
datacenter that offers fast, reduced-cost customization to meet specific
customer needs. Server rooms will adopt highly efficient cooling
wall-type air-conditioning and will be able to accommodate
ultra-high-heat servers that consume 20kW or more of power, such as GPU
servers. The facility is expected to deploy advanced technologies such
as a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system for improved reliability
and some 20% lower power loss through reduced power consumption.
Background
Japan’s colocation market that was worth around 540 billion JPY in 2018
and datacenter business has been growing steadily at around 7% per
annum. Cloud-service providers and other hyper-scale companies, as well
as enterprise customers, continue to generate massive demand. In
addition, the use of datacenters for hybrid clouds that combine
colocation and multi-clouds is expected to expand.
About NTT Communications
NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping
enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with
managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our
worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1
public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and
more than 400,000m2 of the world’s most advanced datacenter
facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation
and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your
business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed.
Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we
are NTT Group.
www.ntt.com
| Twitter@NTT
Com | Facebook@NTT
Com | LinkedIn@NTT
Com
