Onex Partners Announces Secondary Sale of SIG Combibloc

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliated funds (the “Onex Group”) today announced they sold approximately 31.4 million shares of SIG Combibloc Group (“SIG”) (SIX: SIGN), a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging.

At the placement price of CHF 13.30 per share, gross proceeds to the Onex Group will be approximately $422 million, of which Onex’ share will be approximately $148 million as a Limited Partner in Onex Partners IV and as a co-investor. The Onex Group will continue to hold approximately 101.8 million shares of SIG for an interest of 32%. Onex will continue to hold approximately 35.8 million shares for a 11% interest.

The placement, which was made through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors, is expected to close on November 18, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $38 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.0 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $38 billion, generate annual revenues of $28 billion and employ approximately 157,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

