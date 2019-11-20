PNX Metals : Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at Fountain Head
0
11/20/2019 | 07:46pm EST
Additional high-grade gold mineralisation intersected at Fountain Head
Results from RC drilling at Fountain Head Project return high-grade gold intersections, including:
3m at 25.94 g/t Au from 117m in FHRC106,o 4m at 5.39 g/t Au from 82m in FHRC108, and o 3m at 5.25 g/t Au from 110m in FHRC117
Results confirm high-grade continuity at depth and along strike adjacent to the current resource envelope
Potential to grow resources through further exploration along strike
Further drilling planned to commence in December
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a follow-up reverse circulation (RC) drill program of 1,669m at its 100% owned Fountain Head gold Project. The results are presented in Table 1.
This was the first drilling undertaken at Fountain Head since the Company released a Mineral Resource estimate for the Project of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Figure 1 and Table 2) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables). Fountain Head, together with the Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, form the Hayes Creek zinc- gold-silver Project ("the Project") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.
The drill program was successful, with numerous mineralised intercepts confirming good high-grade continuity at depth and along strike, directly adjacent to the current resource envelope.
Due to the success of this drill program, the Company is planning further drilling at Fountain Head to test the potential for future growth in the current resources, this is planned to commence in December.
Managing Director Comment
PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "These drill results confirm our view that significant mineralisation exists outside the current resource envelope at Fountain Head, consistent with the recently developed geological model. Numerous targets have now been identified and with further testing there is the potential to grow resources. This exploration work is being undertaken as part of the Company's efforts to determine the viability of a heap leach operation at Fountain Head that may pave the way for the development of the broader Hayes Creek Project."
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
1
Figure 1: Plan view of the Fountain Head Mineral Resource (lodes in red and outline in blue) showing proximity to historic mining areas, mineral leases and new drill collar locations (yellow). Fountain Head anticline shown in green. Figure 2 section location shown as a white line.
Interpretation of drill results
The newly developed geological model has received further support from this drill program. Significant mineralisation appears to favour the intersection of greywacke bedding and steeply oriented structural breccia units - these mineralised 'pipes', plunging to the south-west at -20 to -40 degrees, are a new exploration vector and provide numerous open areas to test with the potential for higher-grade 'trap sites'.
The deeper high-grade intercepts drilled in FHRC110 and FHRC106, confirm continuity of bedding-controlled mineralisation that is trending towards the north-west and has the potential to connect with near-surface mineralisation that currently sits outside the existing Mineral Resource envelope (Figure 2).
The Company is highly encouraged by these results and further drilling is planned to target extensions to any new mineralised zones at depth and to increase the density of drill data along the 1.6km strike to support the potential for additional Mineral Resources.
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
2
Figure 2: Fountain Head section showing resource estimate block model and the continuity of mineralisation along lithological boundaries and high-grade breccias.
About Fountain Head
The scale of the mineralised envelope within the Fountain Head Gold Project is significant as the gold bearing horizon extends 500m from the south-east of the existing historic open-pits, to the Banner prospect (ASX release 23 August 2018) - an approximate 2km strike extent (Figure 3).
Almost the entire strike extent remains open providing numerous exploration targets. In addition, small-scale historic hard-rock workings have been identified a further 400m to the west of the Banner prospect along the interpreted Fountain Head anticline. This suggests there is potential for further gold mineralisation in this area.
Initial leaching test work on Fountain Head samples has been completed (see ASX release 7 November 2019) resulting in excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption.
Heap leaching is currently being assessed as a low cost, scalable option for rapidly monetising, and generating early cashflow from, gold resources at Fountain Head, with column leach tests underway at various crush sizes for use in scaled-up modelling. A rapid development strategy relating to this is to be published in early 2020.
This could provide an opportunity to enhance the overall Hayes Creek economics and extend the Project mine life. The mined-out Fountain Head pit would then still be available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow ore.
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
3
Figure 3: Fountain Head long-section showing extent of mineralisation in relation to Mineral Resource Block Model
Figure 4: NT Project locations
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
4
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Bradley Ermel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of geoscientists (AIG)). Mr Ermel has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Ermel is a full-time employee of PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 1: 2019 PNX Drill hole assay summary Fountain Head Project. Significant results reported are those assaying at least 0.5 g/t Au over
a 1m interval or greater.
Hole ID
Type
Easting
Northing
RL
Dip
Azi
Total
From
To
Interval
Au
Comment
Depth
(g/t)
FHRC101
RC
770874
8510306
105
-60
40
45
NSI
FHRC102
RC
770893
8510265
105
-60
40
65
NSI
0.00
2.00
2.00
0.47
FHRC103
RC
770916
8510233
106
-60
40
87
and
22.00
23.00
1.00
0.60
and
31.00
32.00
1.00
1.41
25.00
27.00
2.00
3.83
FHRC104
RC
770906
8510217
106
-60
40
84
and
48.00
49.00
1.00
1.04
and
67.00
68.00
1.00
0.84
79.00
80.00
1.00
0.94
and
85.00
89.00
4.00
1.75
FHRC105
RC
770906
8510187
107
-60
40
134
and
101.00
105.00
4.00
0.48
Hole lifted by nearly 20 degrees
and
113.00
114.00
1.00
0.57
and
123.00
124.00
1.00
0.81
46.00
47.00
1.00
0.50
and
81.00
82.00
1.00
0.99
Mineralised breccia, may be
FHRC106
RC
770923
8510176
107
-60
40
138
and
85.00
90.00
5.00
1.91
extension of Tally Ho. Strong
bedding continuity up dip and
and
117.00
120.00
3.00
25.94
along strike.
and
136.00
137.00
1.00
1.07
FHRC107
RC
771237
8510210
109
-60
220
120
NSI
82.00
86.00
4.00
5.39
and
90.00
91.00
1.00
1.16
and
95.00
102.00
7.00
1.24
Further definition of FH East
FHRC108
RC
771367
8509862
106
-60
310
132
and
104.00
106.00
2.00
2.65
structure
and
111.00
114.00
3.00
0.66
and
117.00
119.00
2.00
0.63
and
124.00
125.00
1.00
1.01
Hole stopped short; wet
FHRC109
RC
771309
8510108
107
-60
220
114
105.00
107.00
2.00
0.60
samples and rods becoming
bogged
45.00
52.00
7.00
1.58
Mineralised breccia, may be
extension of Tally Ho . Strong
FHRC110
RC
770917
8510170
107
-60
40
138
and
56.00
58.00
2.00
0.53
bedding continuity in
mineralisation up dip and along
and
67.00
68.00
1.00
0.54
strike
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
6
and
87.00
88.00
1.00
0.86
and
91.00
99.00
8.00
1.03
and
107.00
109.00
2.00
0.54
and
116.00
117.00
1.00
1.27
and
122.00
124.00
2.00
0.92
and
128.00
130.00
2.00
0.60
37.00
38.00
1.00
0.54
and
43.00
44.00
1.00
1.19
Mineralised breccia, may be
FHRC111
RC
770915
8510225
106
-60
40
90
and
47.00
48.00
1.00
1.65
extension of Tally Ho
and
55.00
56.00
1.00
0.62
and
64.00
65.00
1.00
0.47
FHRC112
RC
770863
8510292
105
-60
40
54
NSI
1.00
2.00
1.00
0.60
FHRC113
RC
770931
8510248
106
-60
40
67
and
46.00
47.00
1.00
0.56
and
50.00
51.00
1.00
2.32
FHRC114
RC
770944
8510263
106
-60
40
55
35.00
36.00
1.00
1.74
FHRC115
RC
770907
8510281
105
-60
40
49
41.00
45.00
4.00
0.70
11.00
14.00
3.00
0.51
FHRC116
RC
770990
8510224
106
-60
40
61
and
16.00
18.00
2.00
1.05
and
21.00
22.00
1.00
0.53
24.00
27.00
3.00
1.11
and
89.00
90.00
1.00
0.52
and
110.00
113.00
3.00
5.35
FHRC117
RC
771272
8509842
107
-60
40
199
and
132.00
134.00
2.00
1.12
and
138.00
140.00
2.00
0.82
and
171.00
172.00
1.00
1.42
and
174.00
176.00
2.00
0.62
FHRC118
RC
771323
8510062
104
-60
220
37
0.00
5.00
5.00
0.47
Hole stopped short due to rods
bogging
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
7
Fountain Head Resource Estimate
Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in
accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1.
Table 2: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019).
JORC Classification
Tonnage (Mt)
Au (g/t)
Ounces (Koz)
Tally Ho
Indicated
0.94
2.0
59
Inferred
-
-
-
Total
0.94
2.0
59
Fountain Head
Indicated
0.50
1.5
23
Inferred
1.15
1.5
55
Total
1.64
1.5
79
Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho*
Indicated
1.43
1.8
83
Inferred
1.15
1.5
55
Total
2.58
1.7
138
* Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components
1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
8
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or
• Samples are derived from Reverse Circulation (RC) chips which were
techniques
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
cone-split for sampling
to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma
• All the RC chips used have been geologically logged by the onsite
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
geologist
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
• Sampling intervals are at 1m intervals for RC chips. Samples were
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
either submitted in 1m intervals, or composited as a 4m interval.
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
• Sample weights were typically 2-3 kg
used.
• Magnetic susceptibility measurements were taken using KT-10 meter
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
• Field portable XRF measurements taken for 34 elements (Ca, Ti, V,
hammer. Drilling was carried out by Geo Drilling Pty Ltd, Northern
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
Territory using a truck mounted Schramm 450 drilling rig
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
• A Relfex downhole survey instrument was used to take single shot
positional surveys approximately every 30m downhole
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries
• Sample recovery was estimated visually by inspecting the size of the
recovery
and results assessed.
sample collected, and recorded in the geological log at 1m intervals.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
Recovery of insitu regolith and fresh rock was excellent
representative nature of the samples.
• No relationship has yet been established between sample recovery
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
and grade. The vast majority of RC samples were dry, but when
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
samples became wet, there was unavoidable loss of fines (typically 5-
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
10% of the sample weight). This has the possibility of introducing a
sample bias. Geological logs include the wet or dry nature of the
sample
9
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
• All RC chips have been geologically logged by the onsite geologist at
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
1m intervals and chip trays have been retained and photographed
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
• Log fields include lithology, colour, grainsize, texture, veining,
studies.
sulphide mineralisation, alteration, strength, recovery and sample
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or
moisture
costean, channel, etc) photography.
• Logs have been aided by the use of magnetic susceptibility and
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
portable XRF measurements on each metre sample
Sub-sampling
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core
• All samples were cone split. The splitter was blown with compressor
techniques
taken.
air and cleaned at the end of each rod (6 m) to reduce sample
and sample
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
contamination
preparation
whether sampled wet or dry.
• Duplicate field samples were taken each 25th sample by using a dual
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the
outlet on the cone splitter to check representivity of sample
sample preparation technique.
• Individual samples are placed in individual sample bags and clearly
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
identified prior to submission to the laboratory for assay
maximise representivity of samples.
• The sample sizes are typical for the RC drilling method but caution is
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in
warranted given reports of coarse gold during historical mining
situ material collected, including for instance results for field
operations
duplicate/second-half sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material
being sampled.
Quality of
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
• Original RC samples were submitted to Northern Australian
assay data
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered
Laboratories (NAL) in Pine Creek, Northern Territory
and
partial or total.
• After crushing and pulverizing to - 100 microns, each sample is roll
laboratory
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,
mixed on a rubber mat after pulverizing, a barren flush is pulverized
tests
the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument
between each sample. A sub-sample of the pulverized sample is
make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
submitted for conventional fire assay for gold (FA50)
derivation, etc.
• PNX submitted certified reference materials and duplicates samples
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
every 25th sample and also submitted blank quartz material to check
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels
laboratory analytical and sample preparation quality at a rate of 3
of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
blanks per 100
• NAL have internal QAQC procedures, including certified reference
materials, duplicates and blanks, results of which are reviewed by
NAL prior to reporting to PNX
• Visual assessment of the standards, blanks and duplicates shows
that a high degree of confidence can be placed in the accuracy and
precision of the assay data
10
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Verification of
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
• No specific twinned holes have been carried out as yet
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
• No external laboratory assays have been carried out
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
• All logging has been carried out using standardised logging codes to
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
professional standards. All geological, geotechnical and sampling
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
information has been entered into a digital database which has been
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
validated for sample overlaps and missing data
• All hard copies of information are stored in a secure compound at
site. Digital copies are held on site and at PNX's Adelaide office on a
backed-up server
• No adjustments to assays have been made. Where gold assay data
has been repeated by the lab, the average value has been reported in
the significant intersection calculations
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and
data points
down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
•
Specification of the grid system used.
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Downhole surveys have been collected by at approximate 30m intervals downhole and manually adjusted where magnetic interference is encountered
Drill collars have been surveyed using a differential global positioning system (DGPS), to a nominal +/- 20 cm accuracy in the XY direction. Downhole surveys were completed using a Reflex SS single shot camera
Drill collar coordinates are typically recorded in GDA94 (MGA Zone 52), then transformed to Fountain Head Local Grid via Datamine Discover software, with +1000 m added to the RL value
A hydrographic survey was conducted in January 2019 to obtain an accurate pit floor surface of the water-filled conjoined Fountain Head and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of the pit extents
A Terra 3D aerial drone was flown over the Project area in July 2014, producing a high quality DTM surface and a composited aerial photograph using a CanonIXUS127HS camera. Some vegetation artefacts can be seen
The final DTM used in the resource model is a version of the Terra 3D DTM that has been updated with the 2019 hydrographic survey DTM, and then reduced in size to be manageable within the Datamine software
11
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
At Fountain Head, the data spacing is irregular, although much of the drilling is along north-south lines using the Fountain Head Local Grid, dipping at -60°, towards azimuths of either 000° (dipping northward) or 180° (dipping southward). Drill line spacing is typically 20-40 m. On section, holes are spaced 5-30 m apart, with an average of approximately 15 m. There is a rapid decrease in drill data density outside the current resource area, lacking holes north and south, as well as at depth in the east and west.
At Fountain Head East, line spacing is typically 20 m. Holes are spaced tightly along drill lines at around 5 m apart, in order to define the central mineralised shear. In this area, no drilling has tested rocks more than 125 m from surface.
At Fountain Head West, drill line spacing is irregular and lines are either 10, 20 or 40 m apart. The areas with 40 m spacing would benefit from infill drilling, particularly in the far west of the resource.
At Tally Ho, line spacing is typically 20 m, although there are at least 4 lines within the Tally Ho orebody with around 30 m spacing. Around 13 holes have reached depths of over 200 m below ground surface, down to around 350 m, targeting deep extensions to the orebody.
The sample spacing is sufficient to establish the grade continuity of mineralised zones
RC samples are collected at routine 1 metre downhole intervals, which is appropriate for RC drilling and for the thickness of the known mineralisation. The 1m samples, for intervals where mineralisation was interpreted to be likely, were submitted for assay.
Four metre composite samples were taken over intervals where the drill hole was not expected to intersect mineralisation. The composite samples were collected by spear sampling the 1m bulk RC samples and combining the spear samples into composite samples over the four metre interval. Where the assays suggested that significant mineralisation may exist within the four metre composite sample, the 1m samples collected from the drill rig mounted cone splitter were then submitted for assay.
Orientation of
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
• The drilling has been undertaken on sections orthogonal to the strike
data in
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering
of the mineralisation. Given the folded nature of the stratigraphy at
relation to
the deposit type.
Fountain Head, and often conformable mineralisation, an effort has
geological
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation
been made to drill orthogonal to the stratigraphy. This means holes
structure
of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a
on each section are often drilled at different orientations. For the most
part, holes are drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Some
12
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
holes, however, have been drilled down dip of the stratigraphy, and
sub-parallel to the mineralisation. Holes at Tally Ho and Fountain
Head East, where the mineralisation is more shear hosted and linear,
have been drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Most drill holes
are oriented to intersect mineralisation close to perpendicular to the
interpreted orientation of the main zone of mineralisation.
• The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of
key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a
sampling bias.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Logging, and sampling has been carried out by PNX personnel who
security
are always on-site during drilling, and samples are submitted to the
laboratory by the same people
• No third parties have been allowed access to the samples
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
• No audits or reviews have been carried out at this point
reviews
• Visual comparison of the assay results with the field portable XRF
shows an acceptable correlation with lab results
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
• The Project comprises four granted Mineral Leases (MLs) totaling
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint
879.67 hectares, all 100% owned by PNX. These include MLN4,
land tenure
ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,
MLN1020, MLN1034 and ML31124
status
historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
• All mineral titles are situated within Perpetual Pastoral Lease 1111,
settings.
NT Portion 695, known as Ban Ban Springs Station
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
• PNX has entered into an arrangement with the pastoral lease
known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
owners, which governs land access and other obligations for each
party. No other landowner access agreements are in place
• Native Title has been extinguished over the Mineral Leases, and
hence, Native Title issues will not affect the development and
operation of these project tenements
• The Mineral Leases are in good standing and no known impediments
exist
13
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
done by other
parties
The Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits have been subject to sporadic exploration over a long period of time. Drilling has taken place when the project has been owned by the following companies: o PNX Metals (2018) o GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008) o Northern Gold (2004 to 2006) o Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994) o Zapopan (1989 to 1991) o NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989) o Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988) o Australian Coal and Gold (1982).
The mineralisation at Fountain Head and Tally Ho occurs within the upper units of the Mount Bonnie Formation, the uppermost division of the South Alligator Group, open folded sequence of mainly pelitic and psammitic Lower Proterozoic sediments with interlayered tuff units. These cyclic siltstone, mudstone and greywacke packages have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies.
In the area, stratigraphy is folded along northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest- southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre- orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn- orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids.
Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical "ladder vein" styled mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone).
The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the south of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the western limb of the Fountain Head anticline. The Tally Ho deposit strikes sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest-southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association.
Previous mining at Fountain Head has consisted of small-scale mining of quartz reefs and alluvials from 1886 sporadically up to
14
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
1989. In 1995, Dominion Mining Ltd carried out trial open pit mining at
Fountain Head. The Tally Ho lodes were discovered in 2006 and the
deposits were mined to approximately 50m below surface by GBS in
2007-2008, producing approximately 1.13Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 60,200oz
• See ASX release 11 July 2019 where PNX published the results of a
new mineral resource estimate
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
• Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs as conformable and
crosscutting lodes within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units of
a NW /SE striking anticline that plunges to the SE. The lithological
units are believed to belong to the Mount Bonnie Formation, within
the South Alligator Group. Gold mineralisation is hosted by sub
vertical shear related stock-works, fracture zones in grey-wackes and
saddle reefs at lithological contacts. Most of the resource is in the
hinge zone of the anticline with gold grade rapidly tapering off down
dip on the limbs
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
• Refer to table and diagram in main announcement for drill summary
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information
details
for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in
metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from
the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data
• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
• Reported results are interval length weighted
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high
• No high cut-off grades have been applied
methods
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
• Reported intersections are classified as significant if they occur at a
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade
minimum of 0.5 g/t Au, although mining cut-offs may be significantly
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used
lower or higher, depending on the depth of the intersection
for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of
such aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values
should be clearly stated.
15
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Relationship
• These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
• All significant intersections are quote as downhole widths
between
Exploration Results.
• Due to the folded nature of some mineralised zones, and unknown
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole
geometry of extensions to mineralisation, there is no clear relationship
widths and
angle is known, its nature should be reported.
yet between intersected width and true width
intercept
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there
lengths
should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true
width not known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
• Refer to the main body of this announcement
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being
reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of
drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
• Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
• All matters of importance have been included
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades
and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
• All relevant information has been included
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical
exploration
survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and
data
method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,
groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential
deleterious or contaminating substances.
Further work
• The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral
• Further drill work will be focused on testing for dip extensions and
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
strike extensions and to confirm grade and geological continuity
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,
implied by the current block model
including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,
• Further metallurgical work including materials handling and column
provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
tests will be conducted and incorporated in the assessment of
