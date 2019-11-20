Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  PNX Metals Limited    PNX   AU000000PNX6

PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/18
0.006 AUD   -14.29%
11/11PNX METALS LIMITED : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
11/10PNX METALS : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appendix 3X
PU
11/06PNX METALS : Excellent Metallurgical Recoveries from Fountain Head Gold Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNX Metals : Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at Fountain Head

0
11/20/2019 | 07:46pm EST

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road

Rose Park, SA 5067

Australia

ASX Announcement

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288

21 November 2019

info@pnxmetals.com.au

www.pnxmetals.com.au

Additional high-grade gold mineralisation intersected at Fountain Head

  • Results from RC drilling at Fountain Head Project return high-grade gold intersections, including:
    1. 3m at 25.94 g/t Au from 117m in FHRC106, o 4m at 5.39 g/t Au from 82m in FHRC108, and o 3m at 5.25 g/t Au from 110m in FHRC117
  • Results confirm high-grade continuity at depth and along strike adjacent to the current resource envelope
  • Potential to grow resources through further exploration along strike
  • Further drilling planned to commence in December

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a follow-up reverse circulation (RC) drill program of 1,669m at its 100% owned Fountain Head gold Project. The results are presented in Table 1.

This was the first drilling undertaken at Fountain Head since the Company released a Mineral Resource estimate for the Project of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Figure 1 and Table 2) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables). Fountain Head, together with the Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, form the Hayes Creek zinc- gold-silver Project ("the Project") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.

The drill program was successful, with numerous mineralised intercepts confirming good high-grade continuity at depth and along strike, directly adjacent to the current resource envelope.

Due to the success of this drill program, the Company is planning further drilling at Fountain Head to test the potential for future growth in the current resources, this is planned to commence in December.

Managing Director Comment

PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "These drill results confirm our view that significant mineralisation exists outside the current resource envelope at Fountain Head, consistent with the recently developed geological model. Numerous targets have now been identified and with further testing there is the potential to grow resources. This exploration work is being undertaken as part of the Company's efforts to determine the viability of a heap leach operation at Fountain Head that may pave the way for the development of the broader Hayes Creek Project."

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

1

Figure 1: Plan view of the Fountain Head Mineral Resource (lodes in red and outline in blue) showing proximity to historic mining areas, mineral leases and new drill collar locations (yellow). Fountain Head anticline shown in green. Figure 2 section location shown as a white line.

Interpretation of drill results

The newly developed geological model has received further support from this drill program. Significant mineralisation appears to favour the intersection of greywacke bedding and steeply oriented structural breccia units - these mineralised 'pipes', plunging to the south-west at -20 to -40 degrees, are a new exploration vector and provide numerous open areas to test with the potential for higher-grade 'trap sites'.

The deeper high-grade intercepts drilled in FHRC110 and FHRC106, confirm continuity of bedding-controlled mineralisation that is trending towards the north-west and has the potential to connect with near-surface mineralisation that currently sits outside the existing Mineral Resource envelope (Figure 2).

The Company is highly encouraged by these results and further drilling is planned to target extensions to any new mineralised zones at depth and to increase the density of drill data along the 1.6km strike to support the potential for additional Mineral Resources.

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

2

Figure 2: Fountain Head section showing resource estimate block model and the continuity of mineralisation along lithological boundaries and high-grade breccias.

About Fountain Head

The scale of the mineralised envelope within the Fountain Head Gold Project is significant as the gold bearing horizon extends 500m from the south-east of the existing historic open-pits, to the Banner prospect (ASX release 23 August 2018) - an approximate 2km strike extent (Figure 3).

Almost the entire strike extent remains open providing numerous exploration targets. In addition, small-scale historic hard-rock workings have been identified a further 400m to the west of the Banner prospect along the interpreted Fountain Head anticline. This suggests there is potential for further gold mineralisation in this area.

Initial leaching test work on Fountain Head samples has been completed (see ASX release 7 November 2019) resulting in excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption.

Heap leaching is currently being assessed as a low cost, scalable option for rapidly monetising, and generating early cashflow from, gold resources at Fountain Head, with column leach tests underway at various crush sizes for use in scaled-up modelling. A rapid development strategy relating to this is to be published in early 2020.

This could provide an opportunity to enhance the overall Hayes Creek economics and extend the Project mine life. The mined-out Fountain Head pit would then still be available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow ore.

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

3

Figure 3: Fountain Head long-section showing extent of mineralisation in relation to Mineral Resource Block Model

Figure 4: NT Project locations

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

4

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Bradley Ermel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of geoscientists (AIG)). Mr Ermel has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Ermel is a full-time employee of PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.auor contact us:

James Fox

Managing Director & CEO

Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

5

Fountain Head Drill Results Table

Table 1: 2019 PNX Drill hole assay summary Fountain Head Project. Significant results reported are those assaying at least 0.5 g/t Au over

a 1m interval or greater.

Hole ID

Type

Easting

Northing

RL

Dip

Azi

Total

From

To

Interval

Au

Comment

Depth

(g/t)

FHRC101

RC

770874

8510306

105

-60

40

45

NSI

FHRC102

RC

770893

8510265

105

-60

40

65

NSI

0.00

2.00

2.00

0.47

FHRC103

RC

770916

8510233

106

-60

40

87

and

22.00

23.00

1.00

0.60

and

31.00

32.00

1.00

1.41

25.00

27.00

2.00

3.83

FHRC104

RC

770906

8510217

106

-60

40

84

and

48.00

49.00

1.00

1.04

and

67.00

68.00

1.00

0.84

79.00

80.00

1.00

0.94

and

85.00

89.00

4.00

1.75

FHRC105

RC

770906

8510187

107

-60

40

134

and

101.00

105.00

4.00

0.48

Hole lifted by nearly 20 degrees

and

113.00

114.00

1.00

0.57

and

123.00

124.00

1.00

0.81

46.00

47.00

1.00

0.50

and

81.00

82.00

1.00

0.99

Mineralised breccia, may be

FHRC106

RC

770923

8510176

107

-60

40

138

and

85.00

90.00

5.00

1.91

extension of Tally Ho. Strong

bedding continuity up dip and

and

117.00

120.00

3.00

25.94

along strike.

and

136.00

137.00

1.00

1.07

FHRC107

RC

771237

8510210

109

-60

220

120

NSI

82.00

86.00

4.00

5.39

and

90.00

91.00

1.00

1.16

and

95.00

102.00

7.00

1.24

Further definition of FH East

FHRC108

RC

771367

8509862

106

-60

310

132

and

104.00

106.00

2.00

2.65

structure

and

111.00

114.00

3.00

0.66

and

117.00

119.00

2.00

0.63

and

124.00

125.00

1.00

1.01

Hole stopped short; wet

FHRC109

RC

771309

8510108

107

-60

220

114

105.00

107.00

2.00

0.60

samples and rods becoming

bogged

45.00

52.00

7.00

1.58

Mineralised breccia, may be

extension of Tally Ho . Strong

FHRC110

RC

770917

8510170

107

-60

40

138

and

56.00

58.00

2.00

0.53

bedding continuity in

mineralisation up dip and along

and

67.00

68.00

1.00

0.54

strike

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

6

and

87.00

88.00

1.00

0.86

and

91.00

99.00

8.00

1.03

and

107.00

109.00

2.00

0.54

and

116.00

117.00

1.00

1.27

and

122.00

124.00

2.00

0.92

and

128.00

130.00

2.00

0.60

37.00

38.00

1.00

0.54

and

43.00

44.00

1.00

1.19

Mineralised breccia, may be

FHRC111

RC

770915

8510225

106

-60

40

90

and

47.00

48.00

1.00

1.65

extension of Tally Ho

and

55.00

56.00

1.00

0.62

and

64.00

65.00

1.00

0.47

FHRC112

RC

770863

8510292

105

-60

40

54

NSI

1.00

2.00

1.00

0.60

FHRC113

RC

770931

8510248

106

-60

40

67

and

46.00

47.00

1.00

0.56

and

50.00

51.00

1.00

2.32

FHRC114

RC

770944

8510263

106

-60

40

55

35.00

36.00

1.00

1.74

FHRC115

RC

770907

8510281

105

-60

40

49

41.00

45.00

4.00

0.70

11.00

14.00

3.00

0.51

FHRC116

RC

770990

8510224

106

-60

40

61

and

16.00

18.00

2.00

1.05

and

21.00

22.00

1.00

0.53

24.00

27.00

3.00

1.11

and

89.00

90.00

1.00

0.52

and

110.00

113.00

3.00

5.35

FHRC117

RC

771272

8509842

107

-60

40

199

and

132.00

134.00

2.00

1.12

and

138.00

140.00

2.00

0.82

and

171.00

172.00

1.00

1.42

and

174.00

176.00

2.00

0.62

FHRC118

RC

771323

8510062

104

-60

220

37

0.00

5.00

5.00

0.47

Hole stopped short due to rods

bogging

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

7

Fountain Head Resource Estimate

Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in

accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1.

Table 2: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019).

JORC Classification

Tonnage (Mt)

Au (g/t)

Ounces (Koz)

Tally Ho

Indicated

0.94

2.0

59

Inferred

-

-

-

Total

0.94

2.0

59

Fountain Head

Indicated

0.50

1.5

23

Inferred

1.15

1.5

55

Total

1.64

1.5

79

Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho*

Indicated

1.43

1.8

83

Inferred

1.15

1.5

55

Total

2.58

1.7

138

* Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components

1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

8

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or

Samples are derived from Reverse Circulation (RC) chips which were

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

cone-split for sampling

to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma

All the RC chips used have been geologically logged by the onsite

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

geologist

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Sampling intervals are at 1m intervals for RC chips. Samples were

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

either submitted in 1m intervals, or composited as a 4m interval.

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

Sample weights were typically 2-3 kg

used.

Magnetic susceptibility measurements were taken using KT-10 meter

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

Field portable XRF measurements taken for 34 elements (Ca, Ti, V,

Public Report.

Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn, As, Rb, Sr, Zr, Mo, Ag, Cd, Sn, Sb, W, Hg,

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

Pb, Bi, Th, U, Pd, S, Ba, K, Cs, Sc, Se, Te, and Au) using an Niton

relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

XL3T 950 device

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

All RC drilling was from surface with 5.25" bit with a face sampling

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

hammer. Drilling was carried out by Geo Drilling Pty Ltd, Northern

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

Territory using a truck mounted Schramm 450 drilling rig

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

A Relfex downhole survey instrument was used to take single shot

positional surveys approximately every 30m downhole

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

Sample recovery was estimated visually by inspecting the size of the

recovery

and results assessed.

sample collected, and recorded in the geological log at 1m intervals.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

Recovery of insitu regolith and fresh rock was excellent

representative nature of the samples.

No relationship has yet been established between sample recovery

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

and grade. The vast majority of RC samples were dry, but when

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

samples became wet, there was unavoidable loss of fines (typically 5-

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

10% of the sample weight). This has the possibility of introducing a

sample bias. Geological logs include the wet or dry nature of the

sample

9

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

All RC chips have been geologically logged by the onsite geologist at

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

1m intervals and chip trays have been retained and photographed

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

Log fields include lithology, colour, grainsize, texture, veining,

studies.

sulphide mineralisation, alteration, strength, recovery and sample

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

moisture

costean, channel, etc) photography.

Logs have been aided by the use of magnetic susceptibility and

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

portable XRF measurements on each metre sample

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

All samples were cone split. The splitter was blown with compressor

techniques

taken.

air and cleaned at the end of each rod (6 m) to reduce sample

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

contamination

preparation

whether sampled wet or dry.

Duplicate field samples were taken each 25th sample by using a dual

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

outlet on the cone splitter to check representivity of sample

sample preparation technique.

Individual samples are placed in individual sample bags and clearly

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

identified prior to submission to the laboratory for assay

maximise representivity of samples.

The sample sizes are typical for the RC drilling method but caution is

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in

warranted given reports of coarse gold during historical mining

situ material collected, including for instance results for field

operations

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Original RC samples were submitted to Northern Australian

assay data

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered

Laboratories (NAL) in Pine Creek, Northern Territory

and

partial or total.

After crushing and pulverizing to - 100 microns, each sample is roll

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

mixed on a rubber mat after pulverizing, a barren flush is pulverized

tests

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

between each sample. A sub-sample of the pulverized sample is

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

submitted for conventional fire assay for gold (FA50)

derivation, etc.

PNX submitted certified reference materials and duplicates samples

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

every 25th sample and also submitted blank quartz material to check

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

laboratory analytical and sample preparation quality at a rate of 3

of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

blanks per 100

NAL have internal QAQC procedures, including certified reference

materials, duplicates and blanks, results of which are reviewed by

NAL prior to reporting to PNX

Visual assessment of the standards, blanks and duplicates shows

that a high degree of confidence can be placed in the accuracy and

precision of the assay data

10

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

No specific twinned holes have been carried out as yet

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

No external laboratory assays have been carried out

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

All logging has been carried out using standardised logging codes to

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

professional standards. All geological, geotechnical and sampling

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

information has been entered into a digital database which has been

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

validated for sample overlaps and missing data

All hard copies of information are stored in a secure compound at

site. Digital copies are held on site and at PNX's Adelaide office on a

backed-up server

No adjustments to assays have been made. Where gold assay data

has been repeated by the lab, the average value has been reported in

the significant intersection calculations

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and

data points

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

  • Downhole surveys have been collected by at approximate 30m intervals downhole and manually adjusted where magnetic interference is encountered
  • Drill collars have been surveyed using a differential global positioning system (DGPS), to a nominal +/- 20 cm accuracy in the XY direction. Downhole surveys were completed using a Reflex SS single shot camera
  • Drill collar coordinates are typically recorded in GDA94 (MGA Zone 52), then transformed to Fountain Head Local Grid via Datamine Discover software, with +1000 m added to the RL value
  • A hydrographic survey was conducted in January 2019 to obtain an accurate pit floor surface of the water-filled conjoined Fountain Head and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of the pit extents
  • A Terra 3D aerial drone was flown over the Project area in July 2014, producing a high quality DTM surface and a composited aerial photograph using a CanonIXUS127HS camera. Some vegetation artefacts can be seen
  • The final DTM used in the resource model is a version of the Terra 3D DTM that has been updated with the 2019 hydrographic survey DTM, and then reduced in size to be manageable within the Datamine software

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data spacing and distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.
  • At Fountain Head, the data spacing is irregular, although much of the drilling is along north-south lines using the Fountain Head Local Grid, dipping at -60°, towards azimuths of either 000° (dipping northward) or 180° (dipping southward). Drill line spacing is typically 20-40 m. On section, holes are spaced 5-30 m apart, with an average of approximately 15 m. There is a rapid decrease in drill data density outside the current resource area, lacking holes north and south, as well as at depth in the east and west.
  • At Fountain Head East, line spacing is typically 20 m. Holes are spaced tightly along drill lines at around 5 m apart, in order to define the central mineralised shear. In this area, no drilling has tested rocks more than 125 m from surface.
  • At Fountain Head West, drill line spacing is irregular and lines are either 10, 20 or 40 m apart. The areas with 40 m spacing would benefit from infill drilling, particularly in the far west of the resource.
  • At Tally Ho, line spacing is typically 20 m, although there are at least 4 lines within the Tally Ho orebody with around 30 m spacing. Around 13 holes have reached depths of over 200 m below ground surface, down to around 350 m, targeting deep extensions to the orebody.
  • The sample spacing is sufficient to establish the grade continuity of mineralised zones
  • RC samples are collected at routine 1 metre downhole intervals, which is appropriate for RC drilling and for the thickness of the known mineralisation. The 1m samples, for intervals where mineralisation was interpreted to be likely, were submitted for assay.
  • Four metre composite samples were taken over intervals where the drill hole was not expected to intersect mineralisation. The composite samples were collected by spear sampling the 1m bulk RC samples and combining the spear samples into composite samples over the four metre interval. Where the assays suggested that significant mineralisation may exist within the four metre composite sample, the 1m samples collected from the drill rig mounted cone splitter were then submitted for assay.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

The drilling has been undertaken on sections orthogonal to the strike

data in

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

of the mineralisation. Given the folded nature of the stratigraphy at

relation to

the deposit type.

Fountain Head, and often conformable mineralisation, an effort has

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

been made to drill orthogonal to the stratigraphy. This means holes

structure

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

on each section are often drilled at different orientations. For the most

part, holes are drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Some

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

holes, however, have been drilled down dip of the stratigraphy, and

sub-parallel to the mineralisation. Holes at Tally Ho and Fountain

Head East, where the mineralisation is more shear hosted and linear,

have been drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Most drill holes

are oriented to intersect mineralisation close to perpendicular to the

interpreted orientation of the main zone of mineralisation.

The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of

key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a

sampling bias.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Logging, and sampling has been carried out by PNX personnel who

security

are always on-site during drilling, and samples are submitted to the

laboratory by the same people

No third parties have been allowed access to the samples

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audits or reviews have been carried out at this point

reviews

Visual comparison of the assay results with the field portable XRF

shows an acceptable correlation with lab results

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

The Project comprises four granted Mineral Leases (MLs) totaling

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

879.67 hectares, all 100% owned by PNX. These include MLN4,

land tenure

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

MLN1020, MLN1034 and ML31124

status

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

All mineral titles are situated within Perpetual Pastoral Lease 1111,

settings.

NT Portion 695, known as Ban Ban Springs Station

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

PNX has entered into an arrangement with the pastoral lease

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

owners, which governs land access and other obligations for each

party. No other landowner access agreements are in place

Native Title has been extinguished over the Mineral Leases, and

hence, Native Title issues will not affect the development and

operation of these project tenements

The Mineral Leases are in good standing and no known impediments

exist

13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

done by other

parties

  • The Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits have been subject to sporadic exploration over a long period of time. Drilling has taken place when the project has been owned by the following companies:
    o PNX Metals (2018)
    o GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008) o Northern Gold (2004 to 2006)
    o Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994) o Zapopan (1989 to 1991)
    o NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989) o Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988)
    o Australian Coal and Gold (1982).
  • The mineralisation at Fountain Head and Tally Ho occurs within the upper units of the Mount Bonnie Formation, the uppermost division of the South Alligator Group, open folded sequence of mainly pelitic and psammitic Lower Proterozoic sediments with interlayered tuff units. These cyclic siltstone, mudstone and greywacke packages have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies.
  • In the area, stratigraphy is folded along northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest- southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre- orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn- orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids.
  • Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical "ladder vein" styled mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone).
  • The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the south of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the western limb of the Fountain Head anticline. The Tally Ho deposit strikes sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest-southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association.
  • Previous mining at Fountain Head has consisted of small-scale mining of quartz reefs and alluvials from 1886 sporadically up to

14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

1989. In 1995, Dominion Mining Ltd carried out trial open pit mining at

Fountain Head. The Tally Ho lodes were discovered in 2006 and the

deposits were mined to approximately 50m below surface by GBS in

2007-2008, producing approximately 1.13Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 60,200oz

See ASX release 11 July 2019 where PNX published the results of a

new mineral resource estimate

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs as conformable and

crosscutting lodes within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units of

a NW /SE striking anticline that plunges to the SE. The lithological

units are believed to belong to the Mount Bonnie Formation, within

the South Alligator Group. Gold mineralisation is hosted by sub

vertical shear related stock-works, fracture zones in grey-wackes and

saddle reefs at lithological contacts. Most of the resource is in the

hinge zone of the anticline with gold grade rapidly tapering off down

dip on the limbs

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Refer to table and diagram in main announcement for drill summary

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information

details

for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from

the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Reported results are interval length weighted

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

No high cut-off grades have been applied

methods

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Reported intersections are classified as significant if they occur at a

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

minimum of 0.5 g/t Au, although mining cut-offs may be significantly

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used

lower or higher, depending on the depth of the intersection

for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

All significant intersections are quote as downhole widths

between

Exploration Results.

Due to the folded nature of some mineralised zones, and unknown

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole

geometry of extensions to mineralisation, there is no clear relationship

widths and

angle is known, its nature should be reported.

yet between intersected width and true width

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

lengths

should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true

width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

Refer to the main body of this announcement

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

All matters of importance have been included

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades

and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

All relevant information has been included

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical

exploration

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

data

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential

deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral

Further drill work will be focused on testing for dip extensions and

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

strike extensions and to confirm grade and geological continuity

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

implied by the current block model

including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,

Further metallurgical work including materials handling and column

provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

tests will be conducted and incorporated in the assessment of

Fountain Head heap leaching

16

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:45:03 UTC
