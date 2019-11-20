PNX Metals : Additional High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at Fountain Head 0 11/20/2019 | 07:46pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia ASX Announcement Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288 21 November 2019 info@pnxmetals.com.au www.pnxmetals.com.au Additional high-grade gold mineralisation intersected at Fountain Head Results from RC drilling at Fountain Head Project return high-grade gold intersections, including: 3m at 25.94 g/t Au from 117m in FHRC106, o 4m at 5.39 g/t Au from 82m in FHRC108, and o 3m at 5.25 g/t Au from 110m in FHRC117

Results confirm high-grade continuity at depth and along strike adjacent to the current resource envelope

high-grade continuity at depth and along strike adjacent to the current resource envelope Potential to grow resources through further exploration along strike

Further drilling planned to commence in December PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a follow-up reverse circulation (RC) drill program of 1,669m at its 100% owned Fountain Head gold Project. The results are presented in Table 1. This was the first drilling undertaken at Fountain Head since the Company released a Mineral Resource estimate for the Project of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Figure 1 and Table 2) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables). Fountain Head, together with the Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, form the Hayes Creek zinc- gold-silver Project ("the Project") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. The drill program was successful, with numerous mineralised intercepts confirming good high-grade continuity at depth and along strike, directly adjacent to the current resource envelope. Due to the success of this drill program, the Company is planning further drilling at Fountain Head to test the potential for future growth in the current resources, this is planned to commence in December. Managing Director Comment PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "These drill results confirm our view that significant mineralisation exists outside the current resource envelope at Fountain Head, consistent with the recently developed geological model. Numerous targets have now been identified and with further testing there is the potential to grow resources. This exploration work is being undertaken as part of the Company's efforts to determine the viability of a heap leach operation at Fountain Head that may pave the way for the development of the broader Hayes Creek Project." PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 1 Figure 1: Plan view of the Fountain Head Mineral Resource (lodes in red and outline in blue) showing proximity to historic mining areas, mineral leases and new drill collar locations (yellow). Fountain Head anticline shown in green. Figure 2 section location shown as a white line. Interpretation of drill results The newly developed geological model has received further support from this drill program. Significant mineralisation appears to favour the intersection of greywacke bedding and steeply oriented structural breccia units - these mineralised 'pipes', plunging to the south-west at -20 to -40 degrees, are a new exploration vector and provide numerous open areas to test with the potential for higher-grade 'trap sites'. The deeper high-grade intercepts drilled in FHRC110 and FHRC106, confirm continuity of bedding-controlled mineralisation that is trending towards the north-west and has the potential to connect with near-surface mineralisation that currently sits outside the existing Mineral Resource envelope (Figure 2). The Company is highly encouraged by these results and further drilling is planned to target extensions to any new mineralised zones at depth and to increase the density of drill data along the 1.6km strike to support the potential for additional Mineral Resources. PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 2 Figure 2: Fountain Head section showing resource estimate block model and the continuity of mineralisation along lithological boundaries and high-grade breccias. About Fountain Head The scale of the mineralised envelope within the Fountain Head Gold Project is significant as the gold bearing horizon extends 500m from the south-east of the existing historic open-pits, to the Banner prospect (ASX release 23 August 2018) - an approximate 2km strike extent (Figure 3). Almost the entire strike extent remains open providing numerous exploration targets. In addition, small-scale historic hard-rock workings have been identified a further 400m to the west of the Banner prospect along the interpreted Fountain Head anticline. This suggests there is potential for further gold mineralisation in this area. Initial leaching test work on Fountain Head samples has been completed (see ASX release 7 November 2019) resulting in excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption. Heap leaching is currently being assessed as a low cost, scalable option for rapidly monetising, and generating early cashflow from, gold resources at Fountain Head, with column leach tests underway at various crush sizes for use in scaled-up modelling. A rapid development strategy relating to this is to be published in early 2020. This could provide an opportunity to enhance the overall Hayes Creek economics and extend the Project mine life. The mined-out Fountain Head pit would then still be available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow ore. PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 3 Figure 3: Fountain Head long-section showing extent of mineralisation in relation to Mineral Resource Block Model Figure 4: NT Project locations PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 4 Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Bradley Ermel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of geoscientists (AIG)). Mr Ermel has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Ermel is a full-time employee of PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.auor contact us: James Fox Managing Director & CEO Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 5 Fountain Head Drill Results Table Table 1: 2019 PNX Drill hole assay summary Fountain Head Project. Significant results reported are those assaying at least 0.5 g/t Au over a 1m interval or greater. Hole ID Type Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Total From To Interval Au Comment Depth (g/t) FHRC101 RC 770874 8510306 105 -60 40 45 NSI FHRC102 RC 770893 8510265 105 -60 40 65 NSI 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.47 FHRC103 RC 770916 8510233 106 -60 40 87 and 22.00 23.00 1.00 0.60 and 31.00 32.00 1.00 1.41 25.00 27.00 2.00 3.83 FHRC104 RC 770906 8510217 106 -60 40 84 and 48.00 49.00 1.00 1.04 and 67.00 68.00 1.00 0.84 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.94 and 85.00 89.00 4.00 1.75 FHRC105 RC 770906 8510187 107 -60 40 134 and 101.00 105.00 4.00 0.48 Hole lifted by nearly 20 degrees and 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.57 and 123.00 124.00 1.00 0.81 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.50 and 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.99 Mineralised breccia, may be FHRC106 RC 770923 8510176 107 -60 40 138 and 85.00 90.00 5.00 1.91 extension of Tally Ho. Strong bedding continuity up dip and and 117.00 120.00 3.00 25.94 along strike. and 136.00 137.00 1.00 1.07 FHRC107 RC 771237 8510210 109 -60 220 120 NSI 82.00 86.00 4.00 5.39 and 90.00 91.00 1.00 1.16 and 95.00 102.00 7.00 1.24 Further definition of FH East FHRC108 RC 771367 8509862 106 -60 310 132 and 104.00 106.00 2.00 2.65 structure and 111.00 114.00 3.00 0.66 and 117.00 119.00 2.00 0.63 and 124.00 125.00 1.00 1.01 Hole stopped short; wet FHRC109 RC 771309 8510108 107 -60 220 114 105.00 107.00 2.00 0.60 samples and rods becoming bogged 45.00 52.00 7.00 1.58 Mineralised breccia, may be extension of Tally Ho . Strong FHRC110 RC 770917 8510170 107 -60 40 138 and 56.00 58.00 2.00 0.53 bedding continuity in mineralisation up dip and along and 67.00 68.00 1.00 0.54 strike PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 6 and 87.00 88.00 1.00 0.86 and 91.00 99.00 8.00 1.03 and 107.00 109.00 2.00 0.54 and 116.00 117.00 1.00 1.27 and 122.00 124.00 2.00 0.92 and 128.00 130.00 2.00 0.60 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.54 and 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.19 Mineralised breccia, may be FHRC111 RC 770915 8510225 106 -60 40 90 and 47.00 48.00 1.00 1.65 extension of Tally Ho and 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.62 and 64.00 65.00 1.00 0.47 FHRC112 RC 770863 8510292 105 -60 40 54 NSI 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.60 FHRC113 RC 770931 8510248 106 -60 40 67 and 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.56 and 50.00 51.00 1.00 2.32 FHRC114 RC 770944 8510263 106 -60 40 55 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.74 FHRC115 RC 770907 8510281 105 -60 40 49 41.00 45.00 4.00 0.70 11.00 14.00 3.00 0.51 FHRC116 RC 770990 8510224 106 -60 40 61 and 16.00 18.00 2.00 1.05 and 21.00 22.00 1.00 0.53 24.00 27.00 3.00 1.11 and 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.52 and 110.00 113.00 3.00 5.35 FHRC117 RC 771272 8509842 107 -60 40 199 and 132.00 134.00 2.00 1.12 and 138.00 140.00 2.00 0.82 and 171.00 172.00 1.00 1.42 and 174.00 176.00 2.00 0.62 FHRC118 RC 771323 8510062 104 -60 220 37 0.00 5.00 5.00 0.47 Hole stopped short due to rods bogging PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 7 Fountain Head Resource Estimate Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1. Table 2: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019). JORC Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au (g/t) Ounces (Koz) Tally Ho Indicated 0.94 2.0 59 Inferred - - - Total 0.94 2.0 59 Fountain Head Indicated 0.50 1.5 23 Inferred 1.15 1.5 55 Total 1.64 1.5 79 Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho* Indicated 1.43 1.8 83 Inferred 1.15 1.5 55 Total 2.58 1.7 138 * Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components 1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC). PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 8 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or • Samples are derived from Reverse Circulation (RC) chips which were techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate cone-split for sampling to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma • All the RC chips used have been geologically logged by the onsite sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should geologist not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Sampling intervals are at 1m intervals for RC chips. Samples were • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity either submitted in 1m intervals, or composited as a 4m interval. and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems • Sample weights were typically 2-3 kg used. • Magnetic susceptibility measurements were taken using KT-10 meter • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the • Field portable XRF measurements taken for 34 elements (Ca, Ti, V, Public Report. Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn, As, Rb, Sr, Zr, Mo, Ag, Cd, Sn, Sb, W, Hg, • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be Pb, Bi, Th, U, Pd, S, Ba, K, Cs, Sc, Se, Te, and Au) using an Niton relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 XL3T 950 device m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air • All RC drilling was from surface with 5.25" bit with a face sampling techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple hammer. Drilling was carried out by Geo Drilling Pty Ltd, Northern or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other Territory using a truck mounted Schramm 450 drilling rig type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). • A Relfex downhole survey instrument was used to take single shot positional surveys approximately every 30m downhole Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries • Sample recovery was estimated visually by inspecting the size of the recovery and results assessed. sample collected, and recorded in the geological log at 1m intervals. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure Recovery of insitu regolith and fresh rock was excellent representative nature of the samples. • No relationship has yet been established between sample recovery • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and grade. The vast majority of RC samples were dry, but when and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential samples became wet, there was unavoidable loss of fines (typically 5- loss/gain of fine/coarse material. 10% of the sample weight). This has the possibility of introducing a sample bias. Geological logs include the wet or dry nature of the sample 9 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • All RC chips have been geologically logged by the onsite geologist at geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate 1m intervals and chip trays have been retained and photographed Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical • Log fields include lithology, colour, grainsize, texture, veining, studies. sulphide mineralisation, alteration, strength, recovery and sample • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or moisture costean, channel, etc) photography. • Logs have been aided by the use of magnetic susceptibility and • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. portable XRF measurements on each metre sample Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core • All samples were cone split. The splitter was blown with compressor techniques taken. air and cleaned at the end of each rod (6 m) to reduce sample and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and contamination preparation whether sampled wet or dry. • Duplicate field samples were taken each 25th sample by using a dual • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the outlet on the cone splitter to check representivity of sample sample preparation technique. • Individual samples are placed in individual sample bags and clearly • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to identified prior to submission to the laboratory for assay maximise representivity of samples. • The sample sizes are typical for the RC drilling method but caution is • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in warranted given reports of coarse gold during historical mining situ material collected, including for instance results for field operations duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Original RC samples were submitted to Northern Australian assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered Laboratories (NAL) in Pine Creek, Northern Territory and partial or total. • After crushing and pulverizing to - 100 microns, each sample is roll laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, mixed on a rubber mat after pulverizing, a barren flush is pulverized tests the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument between each sample. A sub-sample of the pulverized sample is make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their submitted for conventional fire assay for gold (FA50) derivation, etc. • PNX submitted certified reference materials and duplicates samples • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, every 25th sample and also submitted blank quartz material to check duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels laboratory analytical and sample preparation quality at a rate of 3 of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. blanks per 100 • NAL have internal QAQC procedures, including certified reference materials, duplicates and blanks, results of which are reviewed by NAL prior to reporting to PNX • Visual assessment of the standards, blanks and duplicates shows that a high degree of confidence can be placed in the accuracy and precision of the assay data 10 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or • No specific twinned holes have been carried out as yet sampling and alternative company personnel. • No external laboratory assays have been carried out assaying • The use of twinned holes. • All logging has been carried out using standardised logging codes to • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data professional standards. All geological, geotechnical and sampling verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. information has been entered into a digital database which has been • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. validated for sample overlaps and missing data • All hard copies of information are stored in a secure compound at site. Digital copies are held on site and at PNX's Adelaide office on a backed-up server • No adjustments to assays have been made. Where gold assay data has been repeated by the lab, the average value has been reported in the significant intersection calculations Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Downhole surveys have been collected by at approximate 30m intervals downhole and manually adjusted where magnetic interference is encountered

Drill collars have been surveyed using a differential global positioning system (DGPS), to a nominal +/- 20 cm accuracy in the XY direction. Downhole surveys were completed using a Reflex SS single shot camera

Drill collar coordinates are typically recorded in GDA94 (MGA Zone 52), then transformed to Fountain Head Local Grid via Datamine Discover software, with +1000 m added to the RL value

A hydrographic survey was conducted in January 2019 to obtain an accurate pit floor surface of the water-filled conjoined Fountain Head and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of the pit extents

water-filled conjoined Fountain Head and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of the pit extents A Terra 3D aerial drone was flown over the Project area in July 2014, producing a high quality DTM surface and a composited aerial photograph using a CanonIXUS127HS camera. Some vegetation artefacts can be seen

The final DTM used in the resource model is a version of the Terra 3D DTM that has been updated with the 2019 hydrographic survey DTM, and then reduced in size to be manageable within the Datamine software 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. At Fountain Head, the data spacing is irregular, although much of the drilling is along north-south lines using the Fountain Head Local Grid, dipping at -60°, towards azimuths of either 000° (dipping northward) or 180° (dipping southward). Drill line spacing is typically 20-40 m. On section, holes are spaced 5-30 m apart, with an average of approximately 15 m. There is a rapid decrease in drill data density outside the current resource area, lacking holes north and south, as well as at depth in the east and west.

north-south lines using the Fountain Head Local Grid, dipping at -60°, towards azimuths of either 000° (dipping northward) or 180° (dipping southward). Drill line spacing is typically 20-40 m. On section, holes are spaced 5-30 m apart, with an average of approximately 15 m. There is a rapid decrease in drill data density outside the current resource area, lacking holes north and south, as well as at depth in the east and west. At Fountain Head East, line spacing is typically 20 m. Holes are spaced tightly along drill lines at around 5 m apart, in order to define the central mineralised shear. In this area, no drilling has tested rocks more than 125 m from surface.

At Fountain Head West, drill line spacing is irregular and lines are either 10, 20 or 40 m apart. The areas with 40 m spacing would benefit from infill drilling, particularly in the far west of the resource.

At Tally Ho, line spacing is typically 20 m, although there are at least 4 lines within the Tally Ho orebody with around 30 m spacing. Around 13 holes have reached depths of over 200 m below ground surface, down to around 350 m, targeting deep extensions to the orebody.

The sample spacing is sufficient to establish the grade continuity of mineralised zones

RC samples are collected at routine 1 metre downhole intervals, which is appropriate for RC drilling and for the thickness of the known mineralisation. The 1m samples, for intervals where mineralisation was interpreted to be likely, were submitted for assay.

Four metre composite samples were taken over intervals where the drill hole was not expected to intersect mineralisation. The composite samples were collected by spear sampling the 1m bulk RC samples and combining the spear samples into composite samples over the four metre interval. Where the assays suggested that significant mineralisation may exist within the four metre composite sample, the 1m samples collected from the drill rig mounted cone splitter were then submitted for assay. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of • The drilling has been undertaken on sections orthogonal to the strike data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering of the mineralisation. Given the folded nature of the stratigraphy at relation to the deposit type. Fountain Head, and often conformable mineralisation, an effort has geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation been made to drill orthogonal to the stratigraphy. This means holes structure of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a on each section are often drilled at different orientations. For the most part, holes are drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Some 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. holes, however, have been drilled down dip of the stratigraphy, and sub-parallel to the mineralisation. Holes at Tally Ho and Fountain Head East, where the mineralisation is more shear hosted and linear, have been drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Most drill holes are oriented to intersect mineralisation close to perpendicular to the interpreted orientation of the main zone of mineralisation. • The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a sampling bias. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Logging, and sampling has been carried out by PNX personnel who security are always on-site during drilling, and samples are submitted to the laboratory by the same people • No third parties have been allowed access to the samples Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • No audits or reviews have been carried out at this point reviews • Visual comparison of the assay results with the field portable XRF shows an acceptable correlation with lab results Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including • The Project comprises four granted Mineral Leases (MLs) totaling tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint 879.67 hectares, all 100% owned by PNX. These include MLN4, land tenure ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, MLN1020, MLN1034 and ML31124 status historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental • All mineral titles are situated within Perpetual Pastoral Lease 1111, settings. NT Portion 695, known as Ban Ban Springs Station • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any • PNX has entered into an arrangement with the pastoral lease known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. owners, which governs land access and other obligations for each party. No other landowner access agreements are in place • Native Title has been extinguished over the Mineral Leases, and hence, Native Title issues will not affect the development and operation of these project tenements • The Mineral Leases are in good standing and no known impediments exist 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. done by other parties The Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits have been subject to sporadic exploration over a long period of time. Drilling has taken place when the project has been owned by the following companies:

o PNX Metals (2018)

o GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008) o Northern Gold (2004 to 2006)

o Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994) o Zapopan (1989 to 1991)

o NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989) o Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988)

o Australian Coal and Gold (1982).

PNX Metals (2018) GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008) Northern Gold (2004 to 2006) Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994) Zapopan (1989 to 1991) NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989) Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988) Australian Coal and Gold (1982). The mineralisation at Fountain Head and Tally Ho occurs within the upper units of the Mount Bonnie Formation, the uppermost division of the South Alligator Group, open folded sequence of mainly pelitic and psammitic Lower Proterozoic sediments with interlayered tuff units. These cyclic siltstone, mudstone and greywacke packages have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies.

In the area, stratigraphy is folded along northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest- southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre- orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn- orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids.

northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest- southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre- orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn- orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids. Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical "ladder vein" styled mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone).

sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone). The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the south of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the western limb of the Fountain Head anticline. The Tally Ho deposit strikes sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest-southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association.

sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest-southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association. Previous mining at Fountain Head has consisted of small-scale mining of quartz reefs and alluvials from 1886 sporadically up to 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 1989. In 1995, Dominion Mining Ltd carried out trial open pit mining at Fountain Head. The Tally Ho lodes were discovered in 2006 and the deposits were mined to approximately 50m below surface by GBS in 2007-2008, producing approximately 1.13Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 60,200oz • See ASX release 11 July 2019 where PNX published the results of a new mineral resource estimate Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs as conformable and crosscutting lodes within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units of a NW /SE striking anticline that plunges to the SE. The lithological units are believed to belong to the Mount Bonnie Formation, within the South Alligator Group. Gold mineralisation is hosted by sub vertical shear related stock-works, fracture zones in grey-wackes and saddle reefs at lithological contacts. Most of the resource is in the hinge zone of the anticline with gold grade rapidly tapering off down dip on the limbs Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the • Refer to table and diagram in main announcement for drill summary Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information details for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, • Reported results are interval length weighted aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high • No high cut-off grades have been applied methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Reported intersections are classified as significant if they occur at a • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade minimum of 0.5 g/t Au, although mining cut-offs may be significantly results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used lower or higher, depending on the depth of the intersection for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of • All significant intersections are quote as downhole widths between Exploration Results. • Due to the folded nature of some mineralised zones, and unknown mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole geometry of extensions to mineralisation, there is no clear relationship widths and angle is known, its nature should be reported. yet between intersected width and true width intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there lengths should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of • Refer to the main body of this announcement intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not • All matters of importance have been included reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported • All relevant information has been included substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical exploration survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral • Further drill work will be focused on testing for dip extensions and extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). strike extensions and to confirm grade and geological continuity • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, implied by the current block model including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, • Further metallurgical work including materials handling and column provided this information is not commercially sensitive. tests will be conducted and incorporated in the assessment of Fountain Head heap leaching 16 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer PNX Metals Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:45:03 UTC 0 Latest news on PNX METALS LIMITED 11/11 PNX METALS LIMITED : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director AQ 11/10 PNX METALS : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appendix 3X PU 11/06 PNX METALS : Excellent Metallurgical Recoveries from Fountain Head Gold Project PU 10/24 PNX METALS LIMITED : - Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting AQ 10/23 PNX METALS : Results of Annual General Meeting PU 10/23 PNX METALS : 2019 AGM – Managing Director's Presentation PU 10/23 PNX METALS : 2019 AGM – Chairman's Address PU 09/20 PNX METALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form PU 09/18 PNX METALS : Annual Report 30 June 2019 PU 09/18 PNX METALS : Appendix 4G PU