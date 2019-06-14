Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN : Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting regarding the distribution of profit for 2018

PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of PKN ORLEN S.A. as of 14 June 2019, having previously examined the motion of the Management Board, decided to divide PKN ORLEN's net profit for 2018 in the amount of PLN 5 434 149 842,17 in the following way:

- the amount of PLN 1 496 981 713,50 - for the dividend payment (PLN 3,50 per share),

- the remaining amount of PLN 3 937 168 128,67 - for the Company's supplementary capital.

Ordinary General Meeting of PKN ORLEN determined:

- 22 July 2019 as the dividend day and

- 5 August 2019 as the dividend payment date.

All Company's shares are covered by the dividend payout (427 709 061 shares).

