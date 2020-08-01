Log in
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
Public Service : PSE&G is Prepared for Hurricane Isaias

08/01/2020 | 09:37am EDT
PSE&G has social distancing plans in place to work safely and provide excellent service

(NEWARK, N.J. - August 1, 2020) Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is prepared to respond to hurricane force winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for the service area over the next few days. The Utility continues to monitor Hurricane Isaias, has extra personnel at the ready and encourages customers to prepare for possible flooding and power outages.

'Hurricane Isaias may arrive on the heels of other storms that have saturated the ground, making it easier for trees to be uprooted and bring down power lines. We're preparing and closely monitoring the storm path,' said Jack Bridges, PSE&G's vice president for Electric Operations. 'We have crews available to respond to any service interruptions that may occur and we encourage customers to contact us immediately should they experience an outage.'

'PSE&G is prepared to maintain safe, reliable service during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power, as quickly as possible'

PSE&G works year round to provide reliable service and to prepare for summer storms. The safety of PSE&G's customers and employees is the company's top priority. We ask that customers remain in their homes while crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with our crews, we ask that they practice responsible 'physical distancing' and remain at least 6 feet away to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. For more information about how PSE&G continues to live up to its commitments during the pandemic, please visit pseg.com/COVID19.

Customers should be cautious and stay alert to their surroundings during and after storms.

What you can do now:
  • Be ready to communicate about your situation.
  • Make sure you have a family emergency plan.
  • Charge your phones, tablets, power backups and other mobile devices.
  • If your mobile service provides a 'hotspot' for areas without internet access, learn how to use it.
  • Review more storm preparation tips at https://nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

  • Compile a list of emergency phone numbers; include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG.
  • Go to pseg.com/myaccount to sign up to report outages online and to check restoration progress.
  • Go to pseg.com/outagecenter to check the 'Outage Map,' which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.
  • You can report an outage by texting 'OUT' to 4PSEG (47734) or via Alexa.
  • The new PSE&G mobile app enables customers using Apple or Android devices to securely and easily manage their accounts when and where the customers want to be served.
  • 'Like' PSEG on Facebook and follow PSEG on Twitter @PSEGdelivers.

Stay away from downed wires:

  • Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) or 911 to report downed wires.

Other important safety notes:

  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
  • If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.

###


PSE&G
Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 13:36:12 UTC
