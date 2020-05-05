Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Stephanie Kelly

Oil prices soared on Tuesday, as some European and Asian countries along with several U.S. states began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

The rally extended Brent crude's gains to six straight days, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate has rallied for five consecutive sessions. Fuel demand worldwide was down roughly 30% in April, but demand is rising modestly due to efforts to lift travel restrictions.

International benchmark Brent crude was up $3.47, or 12.8%, to $30.67 a barrel by 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $3.98, or 19.5%, to $24.37 a barrel.

Italy, Spain, Nigeria and India, as well as some U.S. states including Ohio, began allowing some people to go back to work and opened up construction sites, parks and libraries. Health experts, however, have warned that such moves could cause coronavirus infections to rise again.

"The market is starting to realize that demand destruction has been terrible, but we're reopening and demand is going to get better," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group. "But the production pullback is just beginning."

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed measures by the states to reopen their economies.

Vehicle traffic in most of the United States, including those parts that have yet to lift shelter-in-place orders, has also rebounded, RBC Capital Markets research said in a note.

Swiss bank UBS said the easing of restrictions would help balance out supply and demand, leading to a shortfall in supply by the fourth quarter.

Morgan Stanley said the peak of oversupply in global markets had likely been reached and a storage crunch was abating.

"Inventories have built but not quite as strongly as feared: With social distancing measures ramped up in March ... the observed inventory increases have not been quite as strong as feared," it said in a note.

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in May are expected to drop to about 6 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest in almost a decade, industry sources and analysts say.

The top exporter is cutting production from May under a supply pact with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia.

However, Vitol Chief Executive Russell Hardy told Reuters long-term peak demand may be permanently eroded. Global oil demand sank by 26 million to 27 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, and Hardy predicts a year-on-year drop of more than 8 million bpd.

In addition, air traffic is not expected to rebound soon, which will slow the recovery for fuel demand.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen rising for a 15th consecutive week, while inventories of oil products also likely built last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. Industry data is due to be released later on Tuesday. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Noah Browning in London, Shu Zhang in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
10:16aANOTHER CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS PROBLEM : Skyrocketing Cost of Air Cargo
DJ
10:15aPERTH AIRPORT : Passenger plunge: one million and counting
AQ
05/04Qantas secures more funding to wait out coronavirus crisis; shares rise
RE
05/01DREAMS GROUNDED : Cadet pilots face uncertain future as coronavirus turns shorta..
RE
04/29QANTAS AIRWAYS : Flight Training Adelaide Chooses Diamond Aircraft for the Qanta..
AQ
04/21Coronavirus casualty Virgin Australia could prosper under new owners
RE
04/21Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find invest..
RE
04/20QANTAS AIRWAYS : Indebted Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration
AQ
04/20Virgin Australia poised to enter voluntary administration -sources
RE
04/17Two private groups consider bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 14 194 M
EBIT 2020 261 M
Net income 2020 -213 M
Debt 2020 5 251 M
Yield 2020 3,94%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -812x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 5 308 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,91  AUD
Last Close Price 3,62  AUD
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-4.74%3 415
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.41%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group