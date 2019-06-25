Quantify Technology : Opening of St John of God Accord home in Victoria

Opening of St John of God Accord home
for people with disability in Victoria
Highlights
-
Built by St John of God Accord featuring Quantify Technology's devices, a new technology-enabled home for people with an intellectual disability,has opened in Victoria.
-
Quantify Technology has installed devices into the home, to provide those with an intellectual disability and complex needs a safer and improved quality of life.
-
The house demonstrates the diverse market applications of the Company's technology, including its capabilities with Amazon Alexa in a healthcare and assisted living environment.
-
The house will act as a blueprint for the technology design of future homes, with St John of God Accord committed to investing $11.6 million in developing a further 10 homes for people with an intellectual disabilityover the coming years.
Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify", the "Company") is pleased to announce that its collaboration with leading disability support provider, St John of God Accord has come to fruition, with a new technology-enabledhome for people with an intellectual disability having opened in Brighton East, Victoria.
Quantify's Internet of Things solution has been installed into the home built by St John of God Accord. To match the needs and goals of residents, Quantify designed a tailored solution based on the Company's existing intelligent building technology, with the devices allowing carers to focus on delivering better care outcomes, and residents to live safer, more independent lives. The devices will enable residents to trigger customised living experiences such as morning and night-time scenes, using buttons with easily understood sun and moon- symbols.
Importantly, the home demonstrates the diverse market applications of the Company's technology, including its capabilities with Amazon Alexa in a healthcare and assisted living environment.
Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill commented: "Quantify's technology will provide lighting, blind and door control, which can be adjusted via touch, app or using voice, thanks to Quantify's integration with Amazon Alexa. At Quantify, we strive to enhance the lives of those in need and we have tailored our technology with the intention to provide residents with an opportunity to experience a greater quality of life. We do this by automating living experiences for common tasks, such as waking up, opening blinds or playing music, and linking these to verbal prompts and specific buttons, with simple icons on our devices."
The five-bedroom home, built by St John of God Accord, is designed to meet the high physical support needs of residents as categorised by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Specialist Disability Accommodation category.
St John of God Accord Chief Executive Officer Lisa Evans said: "The Mavis Avenue
house design and technology has been specifically designed to the needs of the residents to give them a greater level of independence and a greater quality of life."
"This home and technology has set the blueprint for St John of God Accord's future developments, with 10 additional houses, representing an $11.6 million investment, to be built in the coming years for people with an intellectual disability."
Five residents, supported by the NDIS, will move into the home and will receive ongoing support from St John of God Accord carers. The effectiveness of the technology and house design will be independently assessed by Deakin University to help inform future houses.
Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill commented: "We strongly support St John of God
Accord's plan to help those with a disability realise their goals and aspirations, using the NDIS. We're truly honoured to work on projects like this, as they are setting the standard for safer and more independent living outcomes. Quantify has, and will continue to, provide expertise in healthcare and retirement living technology solutions to the overall project."
The application of Quantify's technology in this home provides a tangible case study in the assisted living sector, which is heavily focused on integrating truly intelligent solutions for improved health care and supported living outcomes. This will pave the way for future opportunities in the market, with the NDIS providing an avenue for significant revenues for the Company.
22 June 2018 announcement:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180622/pdf/43vz141bzjwyzc.pdf
-ENDS-
Further Information:
Investor Relations & Media Enquiries
Jane Morgan
E: jm@janemorganmangement.com.au| P: +61 (0) 405 555 618
About Quantify Technology
Quantify Technology is an Australian-based pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings technology. The Company has created simple to install, affordable Internet of Things devices that encourage wide-scale adoption of Internet of Things solutions.
Quantify Technology's commercial product known as the qDevice replaces standard power outlets and light switches in commercial and residential structures. Due to using standard wired Alternating Current (AC) wiring, it can be easily retrofitted without re-cabling in existing buildings.
The qDevice replaces AC light switches/dimmers and power outlets with and intelligent, network-connected framework to provide energy management and reporting, voice-enabled control and interaction, and real-time evaluation of environmental and risk factors for building occupants. This enables the delivery of the Company's vision of Truly Intelligent Buildings, with a goal to deploying the offering globally.
About St John of God Health Care
St John of God Health Care is one of the largest Catholic provider of healthcare services in Australia. Established in Western Australia in 1895, St John of God Health Care is a not-for-profit private healthcare group and a ministry of the Catholic Church. The organisation employs more than 13,950 staff across Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia Pacific region, and operates 24 facilities comprising 3,407 hospital beds in Australia and New Zealand, as well as home nursing, disability services and social outreach programs.
St John of God Accord, a division of St John of God Health Care, is one of the largest Catholic providers of disability services in Australia and provides supported accommodation across 31 houses and short stay accommodation at two respite houses.
Disclaimer
Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 02:36:07 UTC