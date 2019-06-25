Quantify Technology : Opening of St John of God Accord home in Victoria

Quantify's Internet of Things solution has been installed into the home built by St John of God Accord. To match the needs and goals of residents, Quantify designed a tailored solution based on the Company's existing intelligent building technology, with the devices allowing carers to focus on delivering better care outcomes, and residents to live safer, more independent lives. The devices will enable residents to trigger customised living experiences such as morning and night-time scenes, using buttons with easily understood sun and moon- symbols.

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify", the "Company") is pleased to announce that its collaboration with leading disability support provider, St John of God Accord has come to fruition, with a new technology-enabledhome for people with an intellectual disability having opened in Brighton East, Victoria.

The house will act as a blueprint for the technology design of future homes, with St John of God Accord committed to investing $11.6 million in developing a further 10 homes for people with an intellectual disabilityover the coming years.

The house demonstrates the diverse market applications of the Company's technology, including its capabilities with Amazon Alexa in a healthcare and assisted living environment.

Quantify Technology has installed devices into the home, to provide those with an intellectual disability and complex needs a safer and improved quality of life.

Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill commented: "Quantify's technology will provide lighting, blind and door control, which can be adjusted via touch, app or using voice, thanks to Quantify's integration with Amazon Alexa. At Quantify, we strive to enhance the lives of those in need and we have tailored our technology with the intention to provide residents with an opportunity to experience a greater quality of life. We do this by automating living experiences for common tasks, such as waking up, opening blinds or playing music, and linking these to verbal prompts and specific buttons, with simple icons on our devices."

The five-bedroom home, built by St John of God Accord, is designed to meet the high physical support needs of residents as categorised by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Specialist Disability Accommodation category.

St John of God Accord Chief Executive Officer Lisa Evans said: "The Mavis Avenue

house design and technology has been specifically designed to the needs of the residents to give them a greater level of independence and a greater quality of life."

"This home and technology has set the blueprint for St John of God Accord's future developments, with 10 additional houses, representing an $11.6 million investment, to be built in the coming years for people with an intellectual disability."

Five residents, supported by the NDIS, will move into the home and will receive ongoing support from St John of God Accord carers. The effectiveness of the technology and house design will be independently assessed by Deakin University to help inform future houses.

Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill commented: "We strongly support St John of God

Accord's plan to help those with a disability realise their goals and aspirations, using the NDIS. We're truly honoured to work on projects like this, as they are setting the standard for safer and more independent living outcomes. Quantify has, and will continue to, provide expertise in healthcare and retirement living technology solutions to the overall project."

The application of Quantify's technology in this home provides a tangible case study in the assisted living sector, which is heavily focused on integrating truly intelligent solutions for improved health care and supported living outcomes. This will pave the way for future opportunities in the market, with the NDIS providing an avenue for significant revenues for the Company.

22 June 2018 announcement:

