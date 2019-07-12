Log in
Safestyle UK : Interserve taps former Carillion director as chairman

07/12/2019 | 03:08am EDT
Interserve offices are seen in Twyford

(Reuters) - Britain's troubled outsourcer Interserve Group said on Friday Chairman Glyn Barker will be replaced by turnaround specialist Alan Lovell, who formerly chaired the restructuring committee of collapsed construction firm Carillion.

Lovell, currently non-executive chairman of Safestyle UK, will join on July 15. Barker will step down after leading the debt-laden company since March 2016.

Lovell was previously named a non-executive director and chairman of the restructuring committee of Carillion as part of an attempt to put together a rescue package for the company in its final 10 weeks of trading.

His appointment comes months after Interserve was placed in administration following a rescue plan that was rejected by its shareholders.

Britain's construction industry has been under intense pressure particularly since the collapse of Carillion, which forced regulators to tighten rules for private companies operating in the public sector.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 133 M
EBIT 2019 1,38 M
Net income 2019 -0,20 M
Finance 2019 1,30 M
Yield 2019 0,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 54,2 M
Chart SAFESTYLE UK PLC
Duration : Period :
Safestyle UK PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFESTYLE UK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,91  GBP
Last Close Price 0,65  GBP
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Gallacher Chief Executive Officer
Alan Charles Lovell Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Richell Chief Operating Officer
Robert Neale Chief Financial Officer
Martin Abraham Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFESTYLE UK PLC-23.33%68
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC48.56%2 126
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.55.76%1 067
PGT INNOVATIONS INC0.32%928
ARBONIA AG12.96%847
INWIDO AB (PUBL)21.04%416
