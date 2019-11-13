Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

France's Saint-Gobain to buy U.S. firm Continental Building Products for $1.4 billion

11/13/2019 | 04:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain at the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris

French construction material producer Saint-Gobain has agreed to buy U.S. company Continental Building Products Inc in a deal valued at $1.4 billion (1.1 billion pounds), which Saint-Gobain said would boost its earnings and profile in the U.S. market.

However, Saint-Gobain's shares fell 2.4% in early trade, with some analysts saying the deal appeared to be on the pricey side given uncertainty surrounding the U.S. construction market.

Saint-Gobain will pay $37 per share in cash, representing a 3.5% premium to Continental's closing price on Tuesday. The transaction was announced by both companies late on Tuesday.

Investment bank Jefferies said Saint-Gobain was buying the company at a "peak multiple", while Roche Brune Asset Management fund manager Gregoire Laverne said Saint-Gobain could be buying the business at a tricky time for the U.S. construction sector given general uncertainties over the global economy.

"The deal will have an accretive effect on Saint-Gobain's margins, but investors remain nevertheless somewhat cautious over it given the uncertainty over the economic cycle," said Laverne.

Continental will be merged into a newly formed unit of Saint-Gobain. The deal has been approved by both companies' boards and is subject to approval by Continental stockholders and antitrust regulators.

Saint-Gobain said the U.S. company is expected to have 2019 revenue of around $510 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $130 million.

It said the acquisition would create an opportunity for around $50 million in terms of cost savings, or synergies, by the end of the third year following the formal closing of the transaction.

The French company will finance the takeover via proceeds from sales of other non-core parts of its business.

Saint-Gobain's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Andre de Chalendar described the acquisition as "a unique opportunity allowing Saint-Gobain to move to the forefront of plasterboard and construction solutions in North America."

De Chalendar also told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday that Saint-Gobain would continue to examine further takeover opportunities next year, as the French company pursues a strategy it calls 'Transform & Grow', aimed at boosting its results and returns for shareholders.

U.S. bank Citi was the financial adviser to Continental, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP was the legal counsel.

Investment banks Lazard and Morgan Stanley advised Saint-Gobain, while Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton was Saint-Gobain's legal counsel.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Kenneth Maxwell and Kirsten Donovan)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominic Roshan KL

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 42 755 M
EBIT 2019 3 391 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 9 368 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 20 373 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,51  €
Last Close Price 37,50  €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN30.46%22 556
ASSA ABLOY43.72%26 352
MASCO CORPORATION57.83%13 173
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC64.20%8 602
AGC INC.20.68%8 107
TOTO LTD.26.59%7 152
