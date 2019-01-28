SoftBank : Michelle Horn to Join SoftBank Group as Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President

SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”) today announced that Michelle Horn, former
Partner, Director of Client Service Personnel at McKinsey & Company
(“McKinsey”), is joining SBG as Chief People Officer and Senior Vice
President, effective immediately.
Ms. Horn will report to Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SBG, and
Marcelo Claure, Director, Executive Vice President COO of SBG. In this
newly created role, she will be responsible for leading SBG’s people
function across its global organization. Ms. Horn will ensure SBG
recruits and develops great leaders and thrives as an enduring, high
performing global organization. She will also be a resource to the many
high-growth portfolio companies in which SBG is invested, innovating
people approaches to help the companies drive value and scale.
“The addition of Michelle reinforces the quality of our leadership team,
as well as the expertise and resources that we can provide to our global
portfolio of companies,” said Mr. Claure. “Disruptive technology
companies need access to both financial and human capital to fuel their
growth and a culture that is able to sustain that growth over time.
There is no better person in the world to help SoftBank and our
companies in these areas, and we are thrilled to have Michelle on the
team.”
Ms. Horn said, “I am deeply committed to SoftBank’s unparalleled vision
and mission to support the unique talents and business drivers of its
portfolio companies. In today’s highly competitive and global technology
market, it is more important than ever for companies to build innovative
strategies for talent development that help to create a sustained
performance edge and drive long-term value. I am eager to work with the
entire SoftBank team and the leaders of its portfolio companies to help
attract the right people in the right places to achieve their business
goals.”
Over the course of her career, Ms. Horn has established a track record
of building high-performance teams, driving innovation, and scaling new
capabilities globally. She joined McKinsey in 1995 and served as Partner
from 2000 to 2018. Over the last nine years Ms. Horn served globally as
McKinsey’s Director of Client Service Personnel, and Chief of Staff to
McKinsey’s Global Managing Director Dominic Barton. In both these roles
she played a central role in driving a significant talent-based
transformation to build and scale new capabilities and expand the ways
in which McKinsey serves its clients across the globe in addition to
shaping recruiting, development, compensation, evaluation, and culture.
Ms. Horn was an appointed Member of McKinsey’s Leadership Development
Council, overseeing global learning and leadership development and
capability building programs for all McKinsey’s professionals and
clients. She was also Member of the Global Partner Candidate Evaluation
Committee to evaluate and recommend the election of new Partners. In
prior roles at McKinsey, Ms. Horn served a broad range of McKinsey’s
clients across telecom and consumer services on issues of performance,
growth, and organization. Ms. Horn received her MBA from the Darden
Graduate School of Business in 1995 and a B.A. in Economics from the
College of William and Mary.
About the SoftBank Group
The SoftBank Group is a global technology player that aspires to drive
the Information Revolution. The SoftBank Group is comprised of the
holding company SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984) and its global
portfolio of companies, which includes advanced telecommunications,
internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology
providers. In September 2016, Arm Limited, the world's leading
semiconductor IP company, joined the SoftBank Group. In May 2017, the
SoftBank Vision Fund, which invests globally in the businesses and
technologies that will enable the next stage of the Information
Revolution, had its first major close with over USD 93 billion in
committed capital. To learn more, please visit www.softbank.com.
