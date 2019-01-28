SoftBank : Michelle Horn to Join SoftBank Group as Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President

SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”) today announced that Michelle Horn, former Partner, Director of Client Service Personnel at McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”), is joining SBG as Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President, effective immediately.

Ms. Horn will report to Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SBG, and Marcelo Claure, Director, Executive Vice President COO of SBG. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for leading SBG’s people function across its global organization. Ms. Horn will ensure SBG recruits and develops great leaders and thrives as an enduring, high performing global organization. She will also be a resource to the many high-growth portfolio companies in which SBG is invested, innovating people approaches to help the companies drive value and scale.

“The addition of Michelle reinforces the quality of our leadership team, as well as the expertise and resources that we can provide to our global portfolio of companies,” said Mr. Claure. “Disruptive technology companies need access to both financial and human capital to fuel their growth and a culture that is able to sustain that growth over time. There is no better person in the world to help SoftBank and our companies in these areas, and we are thrilled to have Michelle on the team.”

Ms. Horn said, “I am deeply committed to SoftBank’s unparalleled vision and mission to support the unique talents and business drivers of its portfolio companies. In today’s highly competitive and global technology market, it is more important than ever for companies to build innovative strategies for talent development that help to create a sustained performance edge and drive long-term value. I am eager to work with the entire SoftBank team and the leaders of its portfolio companies to help attract the right people in the right places to achieve their business goals.”

Over the course of her career, Ms. Horn has established a track record of building high-performance teams, driving innovation, and scaling new capabilities globally. She joined McKinsey in 1995 and served as Partner from 2000 to 2018. Over the last nine years Ms. Horn served globally as McKinsey’s Director of Client Service Personnel, and Chief of Staff to McKinsey’s Global Managing Director Dominic Barton. In both these roles she played a central role in driving a significant talent-based transformation to build and scale new capabilities and expand the ways in which McKinsey serves its clients across the globe in addition to shaping recruiting, development, compensation, evaluation, and culture. Ms. Horn was an appointed Member of McKinsey’s Leadership Development Council, overseeing global learning and leadership development and capability building programs for all McKinsey’s professionals and clients. She was also Member of the Global Partner Candidate Evaluation Committee to evaluate and recommend the election of new Partners. In prior roles at McKinsey, Ms. Horn served a broad range of McKinsey’s clients across telecom and consumer services on issues of performance, growth, and organization. Ms. Horn received her MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business in 1995 and a B.A. in Economics from the College of William and Mary.

About the SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group is a global technology player that aspires to drive the Information Revolution. The SoftBank Group is comprised of the holding company SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984) and its global portfolio of companies, which includes advanced telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers. In September 2016, Arm Limited, the world's leading semiconductor IP company, joined the SoftBank Group. In May 2017, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which invests globally in the businesses and technologies that will enable the next stage of the Information Revolution, had its first major close with over USD 93 billion in committed capital. To learn more, please visit www.softbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005217/en/