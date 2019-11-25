T&D : Strategic Investment into Closed Book Business together with AIG and The Carlyle Group - Minority Investment into Fortitude Group Holdings in the U.S. - （1,470KB）

• 25% of 1.00x book value, as adjusted*2, as of 12/31/2018
Condition of
Subject to approvals from relevant regulatory authorities and other
Completion
customary closing conditions
Time of
The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020
Completion
T&D to appoint directors to both the Boards of Directors of Fortitude and
Fortitude Re
Others
T&D to dispatch a liaison officer and trainees
Considering establishing a subsidiary in the U.S. to strengthen management
of potential overseas affiliates on the condition of receiving required
approvals from relevant regulatory authorities
(Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA")'s website
Notes: (*1) Based on TTM as of November 22, 2019
Notes: (*2) Represents net assets (US-GAAP) less USD (719)mn the total of AOCI and after-tax gain/loss from the fair value of embedded derivatives, less the planned non-proportional dividends to AIG (USD 500mn). In addition, up to USD 125mn (equivalent to 25% of USD 500mn for non- proportional dividends) would be added to the investment amount if not paid by the later of closing or by May 13, 2020
Transaction Structure
T&D (TDUC) and Carlyle to acquire an ownership interest of 25.0% and 51.6%respectively in Fortitude from AIG which currently holds 80.1%
Carlyle will contribute its existing 19.9% ownership into Carlyle FRL
As a result, Carlyle FRL will hold 71.5% ownership in a pro-forma basis
Pro-forma ownership structure
AIG
T&D
Limited
Carlyle
(TDUC)
Partners
19.9%
51.6%
Carlyle FRL
3.5%
71.5%
25.0%
Fortitude
(U.S. reinsurance holding company)
100%
100%
Fortitude Group Services
Fortitude Re
(U.S. Corporate function )
(Bermuda reinsurer)
Partnership with AIG and Carlyle
We have built a long-term close relationship with both AIG and Carlyle in the domestic insurance business
We are sharing our commitment to and views for Fortitude's long-term sustainable growth
AIG is a leading global insurance organization and operates in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions
Daido Life (group company) has a longstanding relationship with AIG General Insurance Company in Japan since 1971
Carlyle is a global investment firm with USD 222 billion of assets under management across 365 investment vehicles*
Daido Life (group company) maintains a long-term relationship with Carlyle since the commencement of Carlyle's investment activity in Japan
Notes: (*) As of September 30, 2019
3. Overview of Fortitude Group Holdings
Strengths of Fortitude
Stability/
One of the largest reinsurance platforms in Bermuda with reinsured
run-off lines from AIG
Soundness
• Demonstrating adequate economic value-based soundness imposed by
Bermuda regulator
Insurance
Long-dated and stable liability portfolio consisting mainly of payout
annuity policies
liabilities
• Enjoys capital benefits from its diversified mix of businesses (life and
non-life)
Asset
Expect excess returns from an investment portfolio strategy based
Management
on long-dated and stable liabilities
Growth
Pursuing growth by acquiring closed books from insurers other than
AIG
Strategy /
Experienced management team benefiting from Carlyle's
Team
involvement supporting its growth strategy
Overview of Fortitude
Fortitude Group Holdings is a reinsurance holding company which owns Fortitude Re, a Bermuda-based reinsurer
One of the largest reinsurance platforms in Bermuda with AIG's legacy insurance run-off lines
Fortitude Group Structure
Overview of Fortitude
Fortitude
Insurance holding company (U.S.)
Fortitude
Fortitude Re
Group Services
Reinsurer
Corporate function
（Bermuda）
(U.S.)
(Source) created by T&D based on company disclosures
Name
Fortitude Group Holdings, LLC
Founded
2018
Headquarters
New York, the U.S.
Representative
James Bracken, CEO
Main business
Insurance holding company（closed book
business）
Major
AIG:80.1%, Carlyle:19.9% (Current)
Shareholders
Book Value*1
Dec. 2018
US-GAAP
2,125
(USD million)
BV, as adjusted*2
2,344
Net Income*1
FY2018
FY2019Q3 YTD
US-GAAP
(507)
4,083
(USD million)
NI, as adjusted*3
367
329
(Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on BMA's website, Carlyle's disclosure related to its equity investment
Notes: (*1) Represents results of Fortitude Re
Notes: (*2) Represents net assets (US-GAAP) less USD (719) mn in FY2018 of the total of AOCI and after-tax gain/loss from fair value of embedded derivatives (adjusting tax impact of 21%), less the planned non-proportional dividends to AIG (USD 500 mn).
Notes: (*3) Represents net income (US-GAAP) less USD (875) mn in FY2018 and USD 3,754 mn in FY2019Q3 YTD, respectively of net realized and unrealized gains/losses (adjusting tax impact of 21%) mainly related to change in fair value of embedded derivatives
Overview of Fortitude (cont'd)
Reinsures the majority of AIG's life / non-life closed books mainly comprising single premium annuity blocks
Expects excess returns from investment portfolio strategy based on long-dated and stable liabilities
Composite of investment portfolio
Insurance liabilities by line of business
(As of Dec.31, 2018, Unit : USD mn)
(Reserve basis as of Dec.31, 2018, Unit：USD mn)
Others
Non-Life
19%
11%
AUM*
Insurance
liabilities
40,595
35,204
Corporate and
Life/Annuities
other bonds
89%
81%
(Source) created by T&D based on company disclosures
Notes: (*) Pursuant to reinsurance contracts between Fortitude Re and AIG, assets backing insurance liabilities ceded to Fortitude Re are held by the ceding companies, and only investment returns and risks from these assets are attributable to Fortitude Re. These assets are recognized as embedded derivatives and account for 90% of the total assets of Fortitude Re
Overview of Fortitude (cont'd)
Net income under US-GAAP fluctuates significantly due to the impact of gains / losses from the fair value as a result of change in interest rates, credit spreads and so on, while net income (as adjusted) have been stable
Under US-GAAP, assets held by the ceding company to collateralize the reinsurance arrangement, which account for 90% of Fortitude Re's assets, are treated as embedded derivatives. They are evaluated at fair value, which could significantly affect Fortitude Re's net income
Composite of net income
Trend in net income
(Unit : USD mn)
(Unit：USD mn)
Net income
(US-GAAP)
4,083
Net income
(US-GAAP)
1,362
1,423
1,298
367
Net income
(as adjusted)
▲ 507
329*1
Net income
94
114
(as adjusted)
122
2018
2019Q3 YTD
2019Q1
2019Q2
2019Q3
Full year
(3 months)
(3 months)
(3 months)
Net Income (as adjusted)
Realized capital gains/losses (after tax)＊2,3
Unrealized gains/losses (after tax)＊2
(Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on BMA's website, Carlyle's disclosure related to its equity investment
Notes: (*1) Amount may not total due to rounding
Notes: (*2) Adjusting tax impact of 21%
Notes: (*3) Including gains / losses on derivatives
Overview of Fortitude (cont'd)
Aimed at growth through further acquisitions of closed books from insurers other than AIG
Carlyle to support Fortitude's strategies by leveraging its expertise as a global investment firm
The Growth "Mechanism" of Fortitude through Closed Book Consolidation
Managing both Life &
Enjoy benefit from lower capital requirement through diversification
Non-Life Insurance
achieved by consolidating various insurance liabilities
Economies of Scale
Enjoy economies of scale by reinsuring AIG's insurance policies
Sophisticated Asset
Pursue efficient asset liability management with support from
Management
Carlyle
Solid Business
Solid management based upon business foundation succeeded from
AIG (including reinsurance contract with AIG, management / key
Foundation
persons led by James Bracken, CEO）
4. Financial Impact on T&D Group
Consideration / Impact on Financial Results
Funded through cash on hand together with external financing
Not planning to fund through equity financing but considering the issuance of subordinated bonds
The negative impact on our group solvency is expected to be limited
We will promptly disclose any impact on our group's consolidated financial results for FY2019*1 upon identification
Since the timing of the completion for this transaction is undetermined and Fortitude's net asset value can fluctuate significantly from valuation changes, the impact to our group's FY2019 consolidated financial results cannot be determined
Considering Fortitude to become an equity method affiliate of our group, we consider adjusting profits for shareholder returns*2
No change is expected for FY2019 dividends at this time
Illustration of Fortitude's net asset value (equivalent to 25%) and realized gain/loss from amortization of goodwill at the completion
Fortitude's net asset value (equivalent to 25%) may
fluctuate mainly due to operational results and net
Adjust unrealized
realized and unrealized gains/losses
Adjusting
gains/losses resulting
Negative
profits for
mainly from fair value
goodwill
shareholder
change and add
return less
transaction cost
gain/loss
Goodwill
from the fair
value, etc.
December
Acquisition
March
June
September
Latest quarter end
2018
value
2019
2019
2019
before the closing
Notes: (*1) If the transaction is completed within FY2019, goodwill will be recognized (Amortization impact will be excluded from the calculation of the adjusted profits for shareholder returns)
Notes: (*2) Represents net income (US-GAAP) less net realized and unrealized gains/losses (adjusting tax impact of 21%) mainly related to change in fair value of embedded derivatives
Appendices
Appendix 1: Overview of the Closed Book Business
The closed book business is a business model that acquires closed books carved out from other insurers due to changes in the business strategies and product portfolios resulting from the transforming business environment, and generates income by enhancing values of the closed book acquired from other insurers
Closed book is a block of in force policies for products that are no longer sold (run-off) by an insurer
In Western countries (especially in the UK and the US), there has been an increase in the number of closed books due to changes in such background
Insurer A
Insurer B
Insurer C
Challenges : Lower capital efficiency
and profitability, and increase in policy
Closed
Closed
Closed
management costs due to reduced
book a
book b
book c
scale
Value-up process（varies by insurer）
Cost efficiency through economies of scale
Improvement of investment returns
Risk diversification within in-force book
More efficient structural set-up
Closed book
a/b/c
Closed book insurer
Appendix 2: Closed Book Market Outlook
In the US insurance market where Fortitude places high priority, approximately 10% of total life/non-life insurance liability is assumed to be a potential target of a closed book transaction, which is expected to expand further going forward
We also expect a possibility of closed book transactions to happen in Japan considering the current insurance market trend and business environment
Closed Book Market Size in the US
Total Life / Annuity Liability
Approximately USD 5.8tn
closed book
Approximately
USD 0.6tn
(Source) T&D Estimate
Total Non-Life Liability
Approximately USD 1.3tn
closed book
Approximately
USD 0.3tn
Appendix 3: Assumptions on the Purchase Price
Purchase price is 25% of 1.00x the Book Value (as adjusted) (USD 2,344mn) as of Dec.31, 2018
Book Value (as adjusted) is based on Fortitude's Book Value (US GAAP) adjusting non- recurring and non-operating items
Fortitude's Book Value (as adjusted) Valuation Bridge as of Dec.31, 2018 (Unit : USD mn)
▲194
925
▲500
▲12
2,344
2,125
Non-cash
T&D to acquire:
valuation
USD 586mn
difference
(25％ Ownership)
Dec.31, 2018
AOCI *
Fair Value of the Tax Adjustment
Non-
Dec.31, 2018
U.S.GAAP Book
Embedded
for Fair Value of
Proportional
Book Value
Value
Derivative
the Embedded
Dividend
(as adjusted)
Derivative
(to AIG)
Acquired
(Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on BMA's website
Notes: (*) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
This presentation contains forward-looking statements with respect to the financial conditions, results of operations, and business of the company.
These assumptions and forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties resulting from changes in the managerial environment.
