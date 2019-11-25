T&D : Strategic Investment into Closed Book Business together with AIG and The Carlyle Group - Minority Investment into Fortitude Group Holdings in the U.S. - （1,470KB） 0 11/25/2019 | 06:28pm EST Send by mail :

T&D Holdings, Inc. (Code Number: 8795, TSE First Section) November 26, 2019 Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. Contents 1. Strategic Significance for T&D Group 4 2. Investment Overview 8 3. Overview of Fortitude Group Holdings 12 4. Financial Impact on T&D Group 18 Appendices 20 Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 1 Abbreviations of company names used in this presentation T&D Holdings, Inc. T&D Holdings, T&D group, We or Our Taiyo Life Insurance Company Taiyo Life Daido Life Insurance Company Daido Life T&D Financial Life Insurance Company T&D Financial Life T&D United Capital Co., Ltd. T&D United Capital or TDUC American International Group, Inc. AIG The Carlyle Group L.P. Carlyle Carlyle FRL, L.P. Carlyle FRL Fortitude Group Holdings, LLC Fortitude Fortitude Reinsurance Company, Ltd. Fortitude Re Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 2 Today's Key Points  An initial strategic investment into closed book business, which is one of the Strategic newly focused business areas in the medium-term management plan (FY2019 to FY2021) Significance  In addition to capturing earnings, through this investment, aim to achieve for T&D Group diversified business portfolio by leveraging acquired expertise in the closed book business and pursuing synergies with our domestic business  Acquisition of 25% ownership interest in Fortitude Investment • Investment Amount: USD 586 million (JPY 63.7 billion, USD 1 = JPY 108.69*) Overview • Carlyle FRL to also acquire 51.6% ownership interest in Fortitude  Fortitude to become an equity method affiliate of T&D  Fortitude is a reinsurance holding company which owns Fortitude Re, a Overview of Bermuda-based reinsurer • AIG and Carlyle currently hold 80.1% and 19.9%, respectively Fortitude • Fortitude Re reinsures AIG's life / non-life closed book • Aims for strong growth by acquiring closed books from insurers other than AIG through the involvement of Carlyle  Funded through cash on hand together with external financing (Not planning to fund through equity financing but considering the issuance of Financial subordinated bonds) Impact on T&D  The negative impact on our group solvency is expected to be limited  Any impact on our group's consolidated financial results for FY2019 would be promptly disclosed upon identification Notes: (*) Based on Telegraphic Transfer Middle ("TTM") as of November 22, 2019 Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 3 1. Strategic Significance for T&D Group Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 4 Positioning in the Medium-term Management Plan Closed book business is positioned as one of the new focused business areas in our medium-term management plan, and this transaction is our initial strategic initiative of this business area Strategic Investment into closed book business (this transaction) (Area with a high affinity to life insurance business) Diversification of Asset revenue sources New management Synergies business Synergies business Diversification of Business Portfolio Pet Synergies between life insurance business and digital insurance insurance business Business (non-life) Strengthen Core Businesses (improve insurance profitability further) (New specific markets) Building new channels for domestic life insurance business Synergies Digital Taiyo Life Daido Life T&D Financial insurance Life business Households SME market Independent market insurance agent market Senior segment SMEs Affluent segment (upper (approximately 35 million (approximately 1.9 mass market and higher, Millennial segment about 11.7 million people) million companies) households) (to account for half of the working-age Senior segment (to expand until 2040s) population by 2025) Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 5 Strategic Rationale for Investment in the Closed Book Business Closed book transactions are already commonly seen in the mature insurance markets in the UK and US

Recently, this type of transaction has also been active in Europe and is likely to become common in Japan, which has a matured insurance market, as well Background of development of closed book business in the UK and the US markets Seller Buyer Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. Continued low interest rate environment

Strengthened capital regulations

Increase in policy administration costs

Demands from capital market for further capital efficiency → Need to separate non-strategic businesses Optimize administration by consolidating closed book / improve asset and capital management

Benefits from risk diversification → Value enhancement 6 Rapidly changing Japanese insurance market

Business environment / trends in Japan (demographics, financial market and regulatory trends) We expect development of the closed book business in Japan (our potential opportunities) by providing solutions to Japanese insurers (such as supports to separate non-core businesses / runoff blocks) Key Benefits from the Investment In addition to capturing earnings through this investment, aim to achieve diversified business portfolio by leveraging acquired business expertise and pursuing synergies with our domestic business Illustration of possible benefits from the investment Strategic investment into Fortitude Capture earnings Contribute to our group consolidated profits by capturing earnings, in addition to our group domestic life insurance businesses (diversification of revenue sources) Leverage acquired expertise in closed book business Obtain business expertise through strategic partnership with Fortitude

Also expect to collaborate with Fortitude (including in Japan) Pursue synergies with domestic business Pursue diversification of our risk profiles by changing mix of business lines and regions, etc. (aims to improve capital efficiency in medium-term)

medium-term) Also look for closed book transaction opportunities in Japan Diversifying our Group Business Portfolio Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 7 2. Investment Overview Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 8 Investment Overview  Acquisition of 25.0% ownership interest in Fortitude from AIG which currently holds 80.1% Overview • Acquisition through T&D United Capital (TDUC, our wholly owned subsidiary) • Carlyle FRL to acquire 51.6% ownership interest  Upon closing of the investment, T&D will account Fortitude as an affiliated company through equity method Investment  USD 586 million (JPY 63.7 billion, USD 1 = JPY 108.69*1) Amount • 25% of 1.00x book value, as adjusted*2, as of 12/31/2018 Condition of  Subject to approvals from relevant regulatory authorities and other Completion customary closing conditions Time of  The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020 Completion  T&D to appoint directors to both the Boards of Directors of Fortitude and Fortitude Re Others  T&D to dispatch a liaison officer and trainees  Considering establishing a subsidiary in the U.S. to strengthen management of potential overseas affiliates on the condition of receiving required approvals from relevant regulatory authorities (Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA")'s website Notes: (*1) Based on TTM as of November 22, 2019 Notes: (*2) Represents net assets (US-GAAP) less USD (719)mn the total of AOCI and after-tax gain/loss from the fair value of embedded derivatives, less the planned non-proportional dividends to AIG (USD 500mn). In addition, up to USD 125mn (equivalent to 25% of USD 500mn for non- proportional dividends) would be added to the investment amount if not paid by the later of closing or by May 13, 2020 Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 9 Transaction Structure T&D (TDUC) and Carlyle to acquire an ownership interest of 25.0% and 51.6% respectively in Fortitude from AIG which currently holds 80.1%

in Fortitude from AIG which currently holds 80.1% Carlyle will contribute its existing 19.9% ownership into Carlyle FRL As a result, Carlyle FRL will hold 71.5% ownership in a pro-forma basis

Pro-forma ownership structure AIG T&D Limited Carlyle (TDUC) Partners 19.9% 51.6% Carlyle FRL 3.5% 71.5% 25.0% Fortitude (U.S. reinsurance holding company) 100% 100% Fortitude Group Services Fortitude Re (U.S. Corporate function ) (Bermuda reinsurer) 10 Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. Partnership with AIG and Carlyle We have built a long-term close relationship with both AIG and Carlyle in the domestic insurance business

long-term close relationship with both AIG and Carlyle in the domestic insurance business We are sharing our commitment to and views for Fortitude's long-term sustainable growth AIG is a leading global insurance organization and operates in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions Daido Life (group company) has a longstanding relationship with AIG General Insurance Company in Japan since 1971 Carlyle is a global investment firm with USD 222 billion of assets under management across 365 investment vehicles* Daido Life (group company) maintains a long-term relationship with Carlyle since the commencement of Carlyle's investment activity in Japan

Notes: (*) As of September 30, 2019 Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 11 3. Overview of Fortitude Group Holdings Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 12 Strengths of Fortitude Stability/  One of the largest reinsurance platforms in Bermuda with reinsured run-off lines from AIG Soundness • Demonstrating adequate economic value-based soundness imposed by Bermuda regulator Insurance  Long-dated and stable liability portfolio consisting mainly of payout annuity policies liabilities • Enjoys capital benefits from its diversified mix of businesses (life and non-life) Asset  Expect excess returns from an investment portfolio strategy based Management on long-dated and stable liabilities Growth  Pursuing growth by acquiring closed books from insurers other than AIG Strategy /  Experienced management team benefiting from Carlyle's Team involvement supporting its growth strategy Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 13 Overview of Fortitude Fortitude Group Holdings is a reinsurance holding company which owns Fortitude Re, a Bermuda-based reinsurer

Bermuda-based reinsurer One of the largest reinsurance platforms in Bermuda with AIG's legacy insurance run-off lines

Fortitude Group Structure Overview of Fortitude Fortitude Insurance holding company (U.S.) Fortitude Fortitude Re Group Services Reinsurer Corporate function （Bermuda） (U.S.) (Source) created by T&D based on company disclosures Name Fortitude Group Holdings, LLC Founded 2018 Headquarters New York, the U.S. Representative James Bracken, CEO Main business Insurance holding company（closed book business） Major AIG:80.1%, Carlyle:19.9% (Current) Shareholders Book Value*1 Dec. 2018 US-GAAP 2,125 (USD million) BV, as adjusted*2 2,344 Net Income*1 FY2018 FY2019Q3 YTD US-GAAP (507) 4,083 (USD million) NI, as adjusted*3 367 329 (Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on BMA's website, Carlyle's disclosure related to its equity investment Notes: (*1) Represents results of Fortitude Re Notes: (*2) Represents net assets (US-GAAP) less USD (719) mn in FY2018 of the total of AOCI and after-tax gain/loss from fair value of embedded derivatives (adjusting tax impact of 21%), less the planned non-proportional dividends to AIG (USD 500 mn). Notes: (*3) Represents net income (US-GAAP) less USD (875) mn in FY2018 and USD 3,754 mn in FY2019Q3 YTD, respectively of net realized and unrealized gains/losses (adjusting tax impact of 21%) mainly related to change in fair value of embedded derivatives Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 14 Overview of Fortitude (cont'd) Reinsures the majority of AIG's life / non-life closed books mainly comprising single premium annuity blocks

non-life closed books mainly comprising single premium annuity blocks Expects excess returns from investment portfolio strategy based on long-dated and stable liabilities Composite of investment portfolio Insurance liabilities by line of business (As of Dec.31, 2018, Unit : USD mn) (Reserve basis as of Dec.31, 2018, Unit：USD mn) Others Non-Life 19% 11% AUM* Insurance liabilities 40,595 35,204 Corporate and Life/Annuities other bonds 89% 81% (Source) created by T&D based on company disclosures Notes: (*) Pursuant to reinsurance contracts between Fortitude Re and AIG, assets backing insurance liabilities ceded to Fortitude Re are held by the ceding companies, and only investment returns and risks from these assets are attributable to Fortitude Re. These assets are recognized as embedded derivatives and account for 90% of the total assets of Fortitude Re Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 15 Overview of Fortitude (cont'd) Net income under US-GAAP fluctuates significantly due to the impact of gains / losses from the fair value as a result of change in interest rates, credit spreads and so on, while net income (as adjusted) have been stable

US-GAAP fluctuates significantly due to the impact of gains / losses from the fair value as a result of change in interest rates, credit spreads and so on, while net income (as adjusted) have been stable Under US-GAAP, assets held by the ceding company to collateralize the reinsurance arrangement, which account for 90% of Fortitude Re's assets, are treated as embedded derivatives. They are evaluated at fair value, which could significantly affect Fortitude Re's net income

Composite of net income Trend in net income (Unit : USD mn) (Unit：USD mn) Net income (US-GAAP) 4,083 Net income (US-GAAP) 1,362 1,423 1,298 367 Net income (as adjusted) ▲ 507 329*1 Net income 94 114 (as adjusted) 122 2018 2019Q3 YTD 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 Full year (3 months) (3 months) (3 months) Net Income (as adjusted) Realized capital gains/losses (after tax)＊2,3 Unrealized gains/losses (after tax)＊2 (Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on BMA's website, Carlyle's disclosure related to its equity investment Notes: (*1) Amount may not total due to rounding Notes: (*2) Adjusting tax impact of 21% Notes: (*3) Including gains / losses on derivatives Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 16 Overview of Fortitude (cont'd) Aimed at growth through further acquisitions of closed books from insurers other than AIG

Carlyle to support Fortitude's strategies by leveraging its expertise as a global investment firm

The Growth "Mechanism" of Fortitude through Closed Book Consolidation Managing both Life &  Enjoy benefit from lower capital requirement through diversification Non-Life Insurance achieved by consolidating various insurance liabilities Economies of Scale  Enjoy economies of scale by reinsuring AIG's insurance policies Sophisticated Asset  Pursue efficient asset liability management with support from Management Carlyle Solid Business  Solid management based upon business foundation succeeded from AIG (including reinsurance contract with AIG, management / key Foundation persons led by James Bracken, CEO） Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 17 4. Financial Impact on T&D Group Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 18 Consideration / Impact on Financial Results Funded through cash on hand together with external financing

Not planning to fund through equity financing but considering the issuance of subordinated bonds

The negative impact on our group solvency is expected to be limited

We will promptly disclose any impact on our group's consolidated financial results for FY2019* 1 upon identification

upon identification Since the timing of the completion for this transaction is undetermined and Fortitude's net asset value can fluctuate significantly from valuation changes, the impact to our group's FY2019 consolidated financial results cannot be determined Considering Fortitude to become an equity method affiliate of our group, we consider adjusting profits for shareholder returns* 2 No change is expected for FY2019 dividends at this time

Illustration of Fortitude's net asset value (equivalent to 25%) and realized gain/loss from amortization of goodwill at the completion Fortitude's net asset value (equivalent to 25%) may fluctuate mainly due to operational results and net Adjust unrealized realized and unrealized gains/losses Adjusting gains/losses resulting Negative profits for mainly from fair value goodwill shareholder change and add return less transaction cost gain/loss Goodwill from the fair value, etc. December Acquisition March June September Latest quarter end 2018 value 2019 2019 2019 before the closing Notes: (*1) If the transaction is completed within FY2019, goodwill will be recognized (Amortization impact will be excluded from the calculation of the adjusted profits for shareholder returns) Notes: (*2) Represents net income (US-GAAP) less net realized and unrealized gains/losses (adjusting tax impact of 21%) mainly related to change in fair value of embedded derivatives Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 19 Appendices Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 20 Appendix 1: Overview of the Closed Book Business The closed book business is a business model that acquires closed books carved out from other insurers due to changes in the business strategies and product portfolios resulting from the transforming business environment, and generates income by enhancing values of the closed book acquired from other insurers

Closed book is a block of in force policies for products that are no longer sold (run-off) by an insurer In Western countries (especially in the UK and the US), there has been an increase in the number of closed books due to changes in such background

Insurer A Insurer B Insurer C Challenges : Lower capital efficiency and profitability, and increase in policy Closed Closed Closed management costs due to reduced book a book b book c scale Value-up process（varies by insurer） Cost efficiency through economies of scale

Improvement of investment returns

Risk diversification within in-force book

in-force book More efficient structural set-up Closed book a/b/c Closed book insurer Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 21 Appendix 2: Closed Book Market Outlook In the US insurance market where Fortitude places high priority, approximately 10% of total life/non-life insurance liability is assumed to be a potential target of a closed book transaction, which is expected to expand further going forward

life/non-life insurance liability is assumed to be a potential target of a closed book transaction, which is expected to expand further going forward We also expect a possibility of closed book transactions to happen in Japan considering the current insurance market trend and business environment Closed Book Market Size in the US Total Life / Annuity Liability Approximately USD 5.8tn closed book Approximately USD 0.6tn (Source) T&D Estimate Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 22 Total Non-Life Liability Approximately USD 1.3tn closed book Approximately USD 0.3tn Appendix 3: Assumptions on the Purchase Price Purchase price is 25% of 1.00x the Book Value (as adjusted) (USD 2,344mn) as of Dec.31, 2018

Book Value (as adjusted) is based on Fortitude's Book Value (US GAAP) adjusting non- recurring and non-operating items

Fortitude's Book Value (as adjusted) Valuation Bridge as of Dec.31, 2018 (Unit : USD mn) ▲194 925 ▲500 ▲12 2,344 2,125 Non-cash T&D to acquire: valuation USD 586mn difference (25％ Ownership) Dec.31, 2018 AOCI * Fair Value of the Tax Adjustment Non- Dec.31, 2018 U.S.GAAP Book Embedded for Fair Value of Proportional Book Value Value Derivative the Embedded Dividend (as adjusted) Derivative (to AIG) Acquired (Source) Fortitude Re's financial statements as available on BMA's website Notes: (*) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 23 Contact Information T&D Holdings, Inc. Group Planning Department Investor Relations Division Phone: +81-3-3272-6103 This presentation contains forward-looking statements with respect to the financial conditions, results of operations, and business of the company. These assumptions and forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties resulting from changes in the managerial environment. Copyright T&D Holdings, lnc. All Rights Reserved. 24

