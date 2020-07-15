Log in
07/15 03:31:10 am
7.965 EUR   +7.85%
TomTom posts 41% slump in revenue but sees signs of recovery

07/15/2020 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: TomTom mobile mapping vehicles are seen in Eindhoven

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom reported a 41% drop in second-quarter sales on Wednesday as shop closures and travel reductions saw a plunge in its consumer business, but it said it sees early signs of recovery.

The group did not provide a detailed outlook, but said it expected to generate positive free cash flow in the second half of the year.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose clients range from carmakers Ford and Nissan to tech giants Microsoft and Huawei [HWT.UL], also reported a core profit of 7.3 million euros (£6.61 million), beating forecasts for a 17 million loss in a company-provided poll.

"While enterprise grew throughout, factory and retail closures hit trading conditions for automotive and consum4er in April," said chief financial officer Taco Titulaer, noting that businesses began to recover as lockdowns lifted in May and even more so in June.

The group reported sales of 123.7 million euros, in line with expectations.

Revenues fell 32% in TomTom's automotive segment, which sells location technology to carmakers, and 68% in its consumer businesses, which sells portable satnav devices.

However, the firm's enterprise segment, which sells location technology to technology companies, government bodies and traffic management for location-enabled applications, saw 5% growth.

TomTom has been moving away from selling consumer devices to offering digital map-linked services for software applications.

In April, TomTom had forecast a negative free cash flow and lower revenues in its automotive and consumer businesses in 2020.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Louise Heavens)
Financials
Sales 2020 550 M 627 M 627 M
Net income 2020 -249 M -283 M -283 M
Net cash 2020 302 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 971 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 516
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,25 €
Last Close Price 7,39 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-21.60%1 107
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.54%193 930
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.20%46 865
ERICSSON AB7.65%34 256
ZTE CORPORATION26.59%28 078
NOKIA OYJ14.08%24 024
