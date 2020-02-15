Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : The Ride-Hail Utopia That Got Stuck in Traffic -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 12:15am EST

Many policy makers and researchers say Uber and Lyft have contributed to the drop in mass-transit ridership.

A paper from University of Kentucky civil-engineering professors presented last year at the Transportation Research Board estimates that after Lyft and Uber enter a city, bus ridership will decrease by 1.7% a year and subway ridership by 1.3% a year, based on data from 22 U.S. cities.

However, the research on ride-hailing's effect on mass-transit ridership isn't unanimous and Uber and Lyft have pointed to other studies showing how ride-hailing complements transit, as riders use it to get to a train or bus. A 2018 paper in the Journal of Urban Economics by a trio of economists found Uber increases ridership by 5% after two years of being introduced in a city.

Lyft for years advertised in subways and on bus shelters around the country. One New York City subway ad campaign described Lyft as "the most affordable ride in town." Uber's prospectus ahead of its 2019 initial public offering mentioned it competes with public transit for some rides.

In Chicago, city officials blame Uber and Lyft for part of the Chicago Transit Authority's ridership decline in recent years; trips in the city's central Loop fell 5% from 2015 to 2018.

Data the ride-hailing companies provided to the city show that 77% of trips in downtown are requested by one party, the rest being shared rides. Ride-hailing trips starting or ending in the downtown totaled over 158 million miles in 2018, up 309% from 2015, the city found.

In New York, weekday, daytime traffic speeds in Manhattan below Central Park fell 11% between 2014 and 2019 to 7.1 miles an hour, a slowdown transportation officials blame in part on the growth of ride-hailing. The city estimates ride-hailing cars and other for-hire-vehicles -- excluding taxis -- make up nearly 30% of all traffic south of 60th Street.

On a recent Saturday, Cara Burke was hurrying to make a dinner reservation from her East Village apartment and opted for an Uber over the subway or walking in the hope of getting there in 10 minutes. Instead, the ride lasted 25 minutes as the car sat stuck in traffic.

"I could've just gotten there for free or for $2.75 in the same amount of time," Ms. Burke says. Her Uber driver was just as frustrated, telling her he should have stayed in Brooklyn instead of coming to Manhattan.

Francesca Fontana contributed to this article.

Write to Eliot Brown at eliot.brown@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -4.98% 44.69 Delayed Quote.3.88%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.07% 39.66 Delayed Quote.33.36%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:15aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : The Ride-Hail Utopia That Got Stuck in Traffic -2-
DJ
12:15aThe Ride-Hail Utopia That Got Stuck in Traffic
DJ
02/13UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Punjab govt set to regulate private transport companies
AQ
02/13SoftBank Takes Big Hit on Tech Fund -- WSJ
DJ
02/12UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Expands RideCheck Safety Feature To Canada
PU
02/12Ford Faces Lengthy Fix-It List Amid Executive Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
02/12LYFT : tops $1bn quarterly revenue as taxi app forecasts growth slowdown
AQ
02/11SoftBank stock surges to seven-month high after judge OKs Sprint-T-Mobile mer..
RE
02/11SoftBank stock surges to seven-month high after judge OKs Sprint-T-Mobile mer..
RE
02/11SoftBank stock surges to seven-month high after judge OKs Sprint-T-Mobile mer..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 921 M
EBIT 2020 -3 275 M
Net income 2020 -3 634 M
Finance 2020 2 472 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -32,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
EV / Sales2021 2,99x
Capitalization 68 084 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 48,64  $
Last Close Price 39,66  $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.36%68 822
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.38%509 168
NETFLIX17.56%167 361
NASPERS LIMITED17.37%79 376
COSTAR GROUP, INC.21.98%26 736
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-5.72%26 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group