Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN

SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

South Korea will respond if FX volatility spikes over U.S-China tensions - finance minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 10:49pm EDT
South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

South Korea's finance minister on Friday pledged to take steps to stabilise its currency if volatility rises sharply in light of heightened tensions between the United States and China over Beijing's plans to impose national security laws for Hong Kong.

"The biggest factor behind recent dollar/won's volatile movement is rising U.S.-China tensions that has increased volatility in yuan ... It is not desirable for the won coupling with yuan," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told reporters at a meeting in Sejong.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
05/28Stocks slip as markets await Trump's Hong Kong response
RE
05/28South Korea will respond if FX volatility spikes over U.S-China tensions - fi..
RE
05/28China central bank injects 670 billion yuan via reverse repos for week, rate ..
RE
05/28China central bank makes biggest weekly cash injection via OMO since mid-Janu..
RE
05/28As China's factories feel economic blues, band of workers tell their story th..
RE
05/28SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : 1Q Net Profit Rose 0.6%
DJ
05/28Yeahka to Raise HK$1.53 Billion in Net Proceeds From Hong Kong IPO
DJ
05/28BEHIND THE FALL OF CHINA'S LUCKIN CO : a -2-
DJ
05/28BEHIND THE FALL OF CHINA'S LUCKIN CO : a Network of Fake Buyers and a Fictitious..
DJ
05/28Electric vehicle maker Nio eyes listing of new China entity
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) /
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group