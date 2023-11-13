EUR / USD
EUR / USD Stock price

Exchange rates

EURUSD

Market Closed - 11:18:19 2023-11-13 am EST Intraday chart for Euro / US Dollar (EUR/USD) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.0695 USD +0.04% -0.34% -0.07%
04:55pm TSX rebounds as higher oil prices fuel energy stocks RE
04:51pm Currencies: In ambush

Chart EURO / US DOLLAR

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about EUR / USD

TSX rebounds as higher oil prices fuel energy stocks RE
South African rand edges lower ahead of economic data releases RE
Wall St falls as megacaps drag ahead of inflation data RE
Japanese yen jumps against dollar RE
Gold little changed as traders strap in for US inflation data RE
EMBARGOED FOR 10 AM ET-U.S. economic outlook strengthens, inflation progress bumpy - Philly Fed survey RE
Commerzbank Sees Upward Potential for The Canadian Dollar in 2024 MT
Big tech saves the day
Gold Edges Higher on Safe-Haven Demand as the Dollar and Yields Rise MT
Russian rouble steadies, awaiting fresh drivers RE
SocGen's Monday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events MT
Global stocks flatline as inflation, rate worries creep back into markets RE
October Inflation Data, Looming Government Shutdown to Drive US Equity Markets This Week MT
BMO on The Day, Week Ahead in Canada MT
News in other languages on EUR / USD

Aktien New York: Anleger halten sich vor Inflationsdaten zurück
Panorama económico EEUU se fortalece, pero avances ante inflación serán irregulares: sondeo Fed Filadelfia
Devisen: Eurokurs bewegt sich in ruhigem Umfeld kaum
Divisas: En embosCADa
Beursagenda: macro-economisch
Currencies News

Israel regulator tells banks to be cautious over dividends during war uncertainty RE
Swiss lawmakers demand clout for regulator after banking debacle RE
Turkey's Urals crude imports head for record high in November - sources, data RE
US Senate Republicans urge bank regulators to scrap capital hike efforts RE
Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change
23-11-13 1.0695 +0.04%
23-11-12 1.0690 +0.06%
23-11-10 1.0684 +0.16%
23-11-09 1.0667 -0.41%
23-11-08 1.0711 +0.14%

Delayed Quote

Last update November 13, 2023 at 11:18 am EST

Top Change

ParityPriceChange
EUR / USD 		1.0695 USD +0.04%

Quotes and Performance

1 week-0.38%
Current month+1.06%
1 month+1.47%
3 months-2.31%
6 months-1.44%
Current year-0.11%
