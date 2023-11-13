EUR / USD Stock price
Exchange rates
EURUSD
|Market Closed - 11:18:19 2023-11-13 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.0695 USD
|+0.04%
|-0.34%
|-0.07%
|04:55pm
|TSX rebounds as higher oil prices fuel energy stocks
|RE
|04:51pm
|Currencies: In ambush
|Date
|Price
|Change
|23-11-13
|1.0695
|+0.04%
|23-11-12
|1.0690
|+0.06%
|23-11-10
|1.0684
|+0.16%
|23-11-09
|1.0667
|-0.41%
|23-11-08
|1.0711
|+0.14%
Headlines
INTERVIEW - Neel Kashkari, FED: Inflation, growth, housing and interest rates
November 07, 2023 at 10:17 am EST
The former NY Fed head believes Powell seems comfortable with level of rates
October 19, 2023 at 05:59 pm EDT
Top Change
|Parity
|Price
|Change
EUR / USD
|1.0695 USD
|+0.04%
|1 week
|-0.38%
|Current month
|+1.06%
|1 month
|+1.47%
|3 months
|-2.31%
|6 months
|-1.44%
|Current year
|-0.11%
