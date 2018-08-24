Log in
Verizon Communications : offers free calling, text and data for all its customers who reside in Hawaii as Hurricane Lane challenges the Aloha State

08/24/2018 | 07:47pm EDT

HONOLULU - For all of its customers in the state of Hawaii facing the wrath of Hurricane Lane, Verizon Wireless is saying, 'We've Got Your Back.' From August 24 through August 28, Verizon is providing its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in the Aloha State free calling, texting and data.

''People rely on our network every day to stay connected to loved ones and that need rises when a disaster strikes,' said Jonathan LeCompte - president, Pacific Market for Verizon Wireless. 'Making sure you don't have to worry about billing overages is just one way we can help residents as this historic storm challenges Hawaii.'

Verizon values the safety and security of all Hawaii residents, including the company's employees. Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 23:46:05 UTC
