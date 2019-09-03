Log in
Walt Disney : to Donate More Than $1 Million to Relief and Recover…

09/03/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, has committed more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support to help relief and recovery efforts for those in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

'The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,' said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. 'We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together.'

Disney's commitment includes a $1 million donation to nonprofit relief agencies who will be undertaking recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as the provision of supplies-including food staples and basic construction materials-to those in impacted areas.

Additionally, Disney employees with immediate needs in impacted areas of The Bahamas will have access to a range of resources. Disney Castaway Cay, which experienced only tropical force strength winds, employs more than 60 Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama, as well as several employees from other Bahamian islands.

'The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache,' Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line said. 'We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members.'

Disney continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian and will coordinate on an ongoing basis with nonprofit organizations on emergency response efforts. This includes sharing lifesaving information with families before and during emergencies, prepositioning supplies at-the-ready to respond rapidly to natural disasters, and providing resources to activate large-scale responses as needed in the event of a disaster.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 00:46:06 UTC
