GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Gains on Reports of Low Deliveries

Wheat for December delivery rose 2.3% to $4.74 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders reporting that a low amount of wheat delivered into the CBOT raised eyebrows. Only seven contracts of wheat - the equivalent of 35,000 bushels -- were delivered into the CBOT on Monday, causing some traders to wonder what this means for U.S. wheat. Some speculate that farmers may be retaining their grain because they think higher prices may be ahead due to the poor harvest weather.

Here Comes WASDE: Traders are preparing for bearish forecasts for grains in Thursday's report, after multiple third-party crop surveys provided yield and production estimates similar to those produced by the USDA. While the USDA's latest forecast puts corn yields below the previous year's, traders had expected much lower numbers based on the poor planting weather. "Much of what we will see to start this week's trade will be positioning ahead of Thursday's updated supply and demand numbers," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor.

Corn Condition Decline Bullish for Grain Futures -- Market Talk

17:05 ET - A 3-percentage point decline in corn crop condition, from 58% to 55% in good or excellent condition, is expected to fuel a rise in corn futures overnight into Tuesday's trading session. Leading the change lower were big drops in corn conditions in Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas. Because of the wet spring during this planting season, harvest season for US corn is expected to be delayed well into October. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Rolls Out Aid for Farmers Affected by Disasters -- Market Talk

13:35 ET - The USDA released details for the over $3B in aid it plans to provide to farmers hurt by natural disasters in 2018 or 2019--the most recent being Hurricane Dorian. The USDA says its Wildlife and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus will build on the original WHIP authorized in 2017. The USDA says WHIP+ will cover losses due to hurricanes, floods and tornados, among other things. However, existing insurance will place a caveat on that, WHIP says. "The WHIP+ payment factor ranges from 75 percent to 95 percent, depending on the level of crop insurance coverage or NAP coverage that a producer obtained for the crop, Producers who did not insure their crops in 2018 or 2019 will receive 70 percent of the expected value of the crop." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Farmers Unimpressed With New Trump Ethanol Plan -- Market Talk

08:58 ET - A plan introduced by the Trump administration Friday, which would increase the amount of ethanol to be mixed-in with gasoline by 5% in 2020--and raise the total fuel blending requirements by 1B gallons--is doing little to excite grains markets Monday. "On the margin this would raise ethanol's corn demand draw slightly, but amid lofty ethanol stocks the impact on domestic corn use won't be immediate," says AgResource, adding that the firm thinks that "finding ethanol export markets is most important longer term." Corn futures on the CBOT are down 0.5% pre-market. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Falls to Start Week -- Market Talk

15:54 ET - Livestock futures on the CBOT fall, with live cattle down 0.7% to 94.2c a pound and lean hogs 1.4% lower to 62.6c. For cattle, it's the lowest level that the contract has been at since November 2016. At its intraday low, cattle fell to 93.4 cents a pound. Hogs, on the other hand, are falling towards a recent low of 59.3c reached in late August. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)