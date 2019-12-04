Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of its NextGen Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Melbourne, Australia.

Wipro Launches NextGen Cybersecurity Defence Centre in Melbourne, Australia. From left to right: Katerina Taipova, Assistant Manager, International Ops Team, Wipro Ltd; Garima Sinha, Director, APJ Geo Marketing Head, Wipro Ltd; Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria; Praveen Nichani, General Manager, ANZ Public Sector, Wipro Ltd; Jayeshkumar Harimadhavan Warier, Practice Head, Cybersecurity Services, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro Ltd; Claude Khoury, Director, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Ltd; Jayakumar Nair, Senior Manager, International Ops Team, Wipro Ltd (Photo: Business Wire)

With the launch of this centre, Wipro aims to make substantial investments to upskill its employees, hire more local resources and generate more than 100 jobs in Melbourne for cybersecurity specialists. Wipro also plans to launch similar CDCs in other cities in Australia and offer cyber resilience and provide digital protection to large government organizations.

According to Wipro’s recently released State of Cybersecurity Report 2019 (in which 10% of the global organizations surveyed were from Australia), 55% of the respondents highlighted digital lockdowns due to ransomware attacks are their top cyber risk. The worldwide breach rate, i.e., number of records stolen per sec, has gone up to 232 records per second from the previous year’s average of 88 records/sec. In the same report, only 25% of respondents said that they are carrying out security assessments in every build cycle before pushing applications out to the internet.

The Cyber Defence Centre is the first local shared security operations centre for Wipro in Australia and will provide customers with the ability to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements. Wipro’s NextGen 24/7 Security Operations Centre will assist customers to actively manage their cyber risks by leveraging managed services around threat intelligence, security monitoring and analytics, vulnerability management, incident response and regulatory compliance.

The lab was inaugurated by Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria, in the presence of customers, technology partners, leadership team and local employees.

“Melbourne is Australia’s leading tech city and we welcome this investment by Wipro – a leading global information technology company. The establishment of this Defence Centre will strengthen Victoria’s capability in cybersecurity and draw on the local expertise to help Wipro protect Australian organizations from cyber-related incidents,” said Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria.

Manoj Nagpaul, Senior Vice President, Head, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro Limited, said, “We will offer our customers in the Australian market the ability to leverage our global experience, technical expertise and strategic cyber investments to secure their digital operations. Our CDC will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology-enabled infrastructure with continuous security monitoring, a large pool of experienced security professionals and a global delivery model to achieve and scale highly secure integrated platforms.”

The centre is aimed to build a robust cybersecurity model that fortifies the digital business of customers across industries. Wipro’s expertise in Risk Intelligence, Physical Security Convergence, Data Governance, Security Management, and Identity Management helps leading brands across the globe mitigate cyber threats.

“The launch of the centre in Melbourne showcases Wipro’s commitment to leverage local talent and specialized expertise to cater to the cybersecurity needs of the region. The Cyber Defence Centre will enable customers to implement or expand capacities of their in-house services related to vulnerability management, threat intelligence, threat detection and incident response,” said Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited.

