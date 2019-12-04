Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Wipro Ltd    507685   INE075A01022

WIPRO LTD

(507685)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wipro : Launches NextGen Cybersecurity Defence Centre in Melbourne, Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:17pm EST

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of its NextGen Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Melbourne, Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204006008/en/

Wipro Launches NextGen Cybersecurity Defence Centre in Melbourne, Australia. From left to right: Katerina Taipova, Assistant Manager, International Ops Team, Wipro Ltd; Garima Sinha, Director, APJ Geo Marketing Head, Wipro Ltd; Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria; Praveen Nichani, General Manager, ANZ Public Sector, Wipro Ltd; Jayeshkumar Harimadhavan Warier, Practice Head, Cybersecurity Services, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro Ltd; Claude Khoury, Director, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Ltd; Jayakumar Nair, Senior Manager, International Ops Team, Wipro Ltd (Photo: Business Wire)

Wipro Launches NextGen Cybersecurity Defence Centre in Melbourne, Australia. From left to right: Katerina Taipova, Assistant Manager, International Ops Team, Wipro Ltd; Garima Sinha, Director, APJ Geo Marketing Head, Wipro Ltd; Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria; Praveen Nichani, General Manager, ANZ Public Sector, Wipro Ltd; Jayeshkumar Harimadhavan Warier, Practice Head, Cybersecurity Services, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro Ltd; Claude Khoury, Director, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Ltd; Jayakumar Nair, Senior Manager, International Ops Team, Wipro Ltd (Photo: Business Wire)

With the launch of this centre, Wipro aims to make substantial investments to upskill its employees, hire more local resources and generate more than 100 jobs in Melbourne for cybersecurity specialists. Wipro also plans to launch similar CDCs in other cities in Australia and offer cyber resilience and provide digital protection to large government organizations.

According to Wipro’s recently released State of Cybersecurity Report 2019 (in which 10% of the global organizations surveyed were from Australia), 55% of the respondents highlighted digital lockdowns due to ransomware attacks are their top cyber risk. The worldwide breach rate, i.e., number of records stolen per sec, has gone up to 232 records per second from the previous year’s average of 88 records/sec. In the same report, only 25% of respondents said that they are carrying out security assessments in every build cycle before pushing applications out to the internet.

The Cyber Defence Centre is the first local shared security operations centre for Wipro in Australia and will provide customers with the ability to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements. Wipro’s NextGen 24/7 Security Operations Centre will assist customers to actively manage their cyber risks by leveraging managed services around threat intelligence, security monitoring and analytics, vulnerability management, incident response and regulatory compliance.

The lab was inaugurated by Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria, in the presence of customers, technology partners, leadership team and local employees.

“Melbourne is Australia’s leading tech city and we welcome this investment by Wipro – a leading global information technology company. The establishment of this Defence Centre will strengthen Victoria’s capability in cybersecurity and draw on the local expertise to help Wipro protect Australian organizations from cyber-related incidents,” said Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria.

Manoj Nagpaul, Senior Vice President, Head, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wipro Limited, said, “We will offer our customers in the Australian market the ability to leverage our global experience, technical expertise and strategic cyber investments to secure their digital operations. Our CDC will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology-enabled infrastructure with continuous security monitoring, a large pool of experienced security professionals and a global delivery model to achieve and scale highly secure integrated platforms.”

The centre is aimed to build a robust cybersecurity model that fortifies the digital business of customers across industries. Wipro’s expertise in Risk Intelligence, Physical Security Convergence, Data Governance, Security Management, and Identity Management helps leading brands across the globe mitigate cyber threats.

“The launch of the centre in Melbourne showcases Wipro’s commitment to leverage local talent and specialized expertise to cater to the cybersecurity needs of the region. The Cyber Defence Centre will enable customers to implement or expand capacities of their in-house services related to vulnerability management, threat intelligence, threat detection and incident response,” said Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIPRO LTD
11:17pWIPRO : Launches NextGen Cybersecurity Defence Centre in Melbourne, Australia
BU
12/03WIPRO : Announces Advanced Cloud SOC Service Powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel
BU
11/19WIPRO : Appirio, MuleSoft Partner to Provide Digital Transformation Solutions
BU
11/18WIPRO : CrowdStrike Partners with Wipro, Bringing the Power of the Falcon Platfo..
BU
11/14WIPRO : Topcoder Unveils Talent-as-a-Service On-Demand Workforce Model
BU
11/13WIPRO : Announces 5G Collaboration with Telecom Infra Project
BU
11/11WIPRO : Implements SAP S/4HANA® for Sydney Water
BU
11/05WIPRO : Launches the ‘Wipro RAPIDS™ DXP' Solution Suite
BU
11/04India's Infosys says no immediate evidence to support whistleblower complaint..
RE
10/23Infosys Grapples With Whistleblower Complaints in the U.S. and India
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 608 B
EBIT 2020 104 B
Net income 2020 97 352 M
Finance 2020 280 B
Yield 2020 1,57%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 1 378 B
Chart WIPRO LTD
Duration : Period :
Wipro Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 251,05  INR
Last Close Price 242,20  INR
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Rishad Azim Premji Executive Chairman
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO LTD-3.52%18 773
ACCENTURE40.95%126 219
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.93%117 010
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.34%107 284
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.27.46%72 317
VMWARE, INC.8.96%61 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group