STORY: The driver lost control and collided with barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, catching fire, according to a statement by the transport department.

The bus was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to Moria, a town in Limpopo, it added.

Only an 8-year-old survived the crash and was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.