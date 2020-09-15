Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output offline as hurricane advances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 11:15pm EDT
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores

More than a quarter of U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico oil output was shut and export ports were closed on Tuesday as Hurricane Sally stalled just off the U.S. Gulf Coast, pelting the region with heavy rains.

Sally weakened on Tuesday to a Category One hurricane with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kph), moving at a snail's pace that threatened "historic" flooding from Mississippi to Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a late day update https://tinyurl.com/y66gwc4s.

The storm plowed through prime U.S. offshore production areas and was meandering on a path toward Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, sparing New Orleans and some larger Gulf Coast refineries from its winds and rain.

Royal Dutch Shell shut its Appomattox oil platform about 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana, joining BP, Chevron Corp and Equinor in closing facilities less than one month after Hurricane Laura knocked about 1.5 million barrels per day of oil offline temporarily.

Nearly 500,000 bpd of offshore crude oil production and 28%, or 759 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output were shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Interior Department.

U.S. crude oil futures rose nearly 3% and gasoline futures climbed 2.3% on Tuesday on the hurricane-related oil production and refinery shut-ins despite demand losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation's sole offshore terminal, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), stopped loading tankers on Sunday, while ports from Biloxi, Mississippi, to Pensacola, Florida, were closed. Ports along the Mississippi River began to reopen late Tuesday with restrictions. The closings will cut roughly 307,000 bpd of crude and 411,000 bpd of refined products, according to Kpler data.

As of 10 p.m. CDT (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, Sally was about 65 miles (105 km) south of Mobile, Alabama, and crawling toward the northwest at 2 mph (3 kph). The crawling advance threatened to inundate the region.

Refiners in the region have wound down operations. Phillips 66 shut its Alliance oil refinery, which processes 255,600 bpd at a site along the Mississippi River on the coast of Louisiana.

Shell cut production to minimum rates on Monday at its 227,400-bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery, but planned to keep a Mobile, Alabama, chemical and refinery plant operating with a skeleton crew.

Murphy Oil Corp said it was beginning to restore production at its eastern-most Gulf of Mexico oil platforms, and oil-giant Equinor said it expected to return workers to its Titan platform on Thursday.

By Erwin Seba

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.01% 259.65 Delayed Quote.-45.08%
EQUINOR ASA 2.37% 142.8 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:24aAutomotive Industry Veteran Joe Sbuttoni Joins Scali Rasmussen
BU
12:20aBHP : agreements with traditional owners in Australia
PU
12:18aStepStone Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
12:17aSTEE GROU : StepStone Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
12:16aEMBRACER : acquires Vertigo Games
AQ
12:16aCHINA HIGH PRECISION AUTOMATION : Notice of board meeting
PU
12:16aIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : Enhances Digital Footprint with Launch of Social Media Platforms
PU
12:16aIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : Commences Trading on OTCQB
PU
12:16aWEICHAI POWER : Voluntary announcement release of the first commercial diesel engine in the world with an over 50% thermal efficiency
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : SKT and Microsoft Launch SKT 5GX Cloud Game Powered by Xbox Game Pass Ultima..
2HANNOVER RÜCK SE : UK firms hail victory in battle over COVID-19 insurance claims
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation – N..
4APPLE INC. : Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : China state media outlet calls Nvidia's Arm purchase 'disturbing', urges regulatory cauti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group