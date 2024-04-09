This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 0.4% to 179.79.

The European index fell 0.1% to 173.27. The Asian index gained 1.1% to 211.35. The Latin American index increased 0.6% to 218.61, while the emerging-markets index rose 1.4% to 338.74.

France's Biophytis was the biggest leader during the session, soared 30% to 42 cents, and Switzerland-based Addex Therapeutics soared 28% to $27.90. Niu Technologies, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares gained 26% to $2.27.

Eco Wave Power Global, based in Sweden, posted the largest decline, cratered 28% to $3.01, followed by shares of Hong Kong's Lion Group Holding, which tumbled 12% to 70 cents. Shares of China-based Adlai Nortye tumbled 12% to $10.80.

