International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.5% to 176.34.

The European index dropped 0.4% to 170.63. The Asian index dropped 0.5% to 207.14. The Latin American index fell 0.6% to 210.06, while the emerging-markets index declined 1.0% to 330.40.

Akso Health Group, based in China, posted the largest decline, and cratered 23% to $1.00, followed by shares of Japan's Yoshitsu, which plunged 14% to 24 cents. Shares of China-based Yatsen Holding tumbled 13% to 49 cents.

China's LianBio was the biggest leader during the session, with shares that soared 45% to 35 cents, and China-based Puyi climbed 34% to $8.96. WiMi Hologram Cloud, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gained 20% to $1.73.

