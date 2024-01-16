This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 1.7% to 161.70.

The European index dropped 1.7% to 157.68. The Asian index declined 1.4% to 184.65. The Latin American index fell 2.5% to 214.67, while the emerging-markets index fell 2.1% to 297.11.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals, based in Australia, posted the largest decline, and plummeted 38% to 59 cents, followed by shares of China's Xinyuan Real Estate, which tumbled 20% to $2.17. Shares of China-based The9 Ltd. fell 17% to $4.87.

China's Akso Health Group was the biggest leader during the session, and rocketed 32% to $1.41, and Germany-based MorphoSys soared 25% to $10.77. Adagene, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares jumping 19% to $3.78.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

