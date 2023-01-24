Advanced search
ADRs End Lower; AstraZeneca, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively

01/24/2023 | 05:48pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged down 0.3% to 155.25. The European index ticked down 0.7% to 146.31. The Asian index moved down 0.1% to 187.51. The Latin American index gained 1.5% to 198.52, while the emerging-markets index was virtually unchanged at 317.05.

AstraZeneca PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively. The pharmaceutical giant moved down 2% following a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to develop a solid tissue and blood-based companion diagnostic test for tagrisso, part of a multi-year agreement.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. slipped 6.3% after the biotechnology company said it filed a patent application that covers the use of namodenoson for the treatment of pancreatic cancer after announcing the anti-cancer drug significantly inhibits the growth of pancreatic carcinoma as a stand-alone treatment.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -2.97% 10710 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
CAN-FITE BIOPHARMA LTD. -5.08% 0.056 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC -3.98% 580.72 Delayed Quote.9.83%
HOT NEWS