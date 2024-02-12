This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.2% to 171.08.

The European index dropped 0.4% to 164.35. The Asian index was flat at 201.24. The Latin American index added 0.7% to 217.19, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.1% to 323.56.

TC BioPharm, based in the United Kingdom, posted the largest decline, and cratered 28% to $1.09, followed by shares of China's Kuke Music Holding, which tumbled 10% to $1.68. Shares of China-based XIAO-I declined 9% to $2.12.

United Kingdom's Renalytix PLC was the biggest leader during the session, soared 228% to $1.25, and Spain-based Turbo Energy climbed 33% to $1.27. Arm Holdings, which is based in United Kingdom, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares gained 29% to $148.97.

