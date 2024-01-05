This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 164.19.

The European index gained 0.1% to 160.61. The Asian index gained 0.4% to 185.93. The Latin American index gained 0.9% to 222.42, while the emerging-markets index dropped 0.2% to 303.51.

China's Aurora Mobile was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing more than 28% to $4.11, and China-based 17 Education & Technology Group jumped almost 20% to $2.35. Trinity Biotech, which is based in Ireland, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares jumping more than 18% to 53 cents.

FLJ Group, based in China, posted the largest decline, tumbling more than 15% to $1.15, followed by shares of China's Smart Share Global, which dropped about 12% to 50 cents. Shares of China-based Jianzhi Education Technology Group lost almost 11% to 68 cents.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

