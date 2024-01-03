This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed flat on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts was flat at 163.53.

The European index gained 0.1% to 159.43. The Asian index declined 0.2% to 185.95. The Latin American index gained 0.1% to 222.51, while the emerging-markets index dropped 0.1% to 306.15.

Singapore's TDCX Inc. was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 30.4% to $6.30, and China-based Secoo Holding Ltd. soared 22.6% to 65 cents. Molecular Partners AG, which is based in Switzerland, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares jumping 19.9% to $5.00.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC, based in United Kingdom, posted the largest decline, plummeting 26.2% to $2.31, followed by shares of China's Fresh2 Group Ltd., which plummeted 25.6% to 53 cents. Shares of China-based Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. tumbled 10.8% to 61 cents.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-24 1655ET