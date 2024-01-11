This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.1% to 164.09.

The European index fell 0.6% to 159.96. The Asian index gained 0.7% to 187.28. The Latin American index increased 0.6% to 219.36, while the emerging-markets index rose 0.7% to 303.41.

Grifols S.A., based in Spain, posted the largest decline, tumbling 14.0% to $7.96, followed by shares of China's Quhuo Ltd., which plunged 13.6% to $1.05. Shares of U.K.-based COMPASS Pathways PLC fell 13.1% to $8.56.

Switzerland's WISeKey International Holding Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 30.8% to $2.93. Israel-based SaverOne 2014 Ltd. soared 23.9% to 87 cents. Adagene Inc., which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares jumping 12.8% to $3.09.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

