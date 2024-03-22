This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts eased 0.1% to 178.26.

The European index fell 0.1% to 171.97. The Asian index lost 0.2% to 210.34. The Latin American index declined 0.5% to 211.63, while the emerging-markets index fell 0.5% to 330.48.

Lixiang Education Holding, based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 20% to 59 cents, followed by shares of China's 111, which tumbled 13% to $1.06. Shares of China-based Huize Holding lost 12% to 63 cents.

Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings was the biggest leader during the session, jumping more than 19% to $1.17, and Israel-based BioLine RX surged 15% to $1.38. TCTM Kids IT Education, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares surging almost 14% to $2.85.

