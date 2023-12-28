This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.2% to 165.39.

The European index fell 0.7% to 160.30. The Asian index increased 0.7% to 189.47. The Latin American index declined 0.7% to 226.20, while the emerging-markets index added 0.3% to 313.31.

SYLA Technologies Co. Ltd., based in Japan, posted the largest decline, plummeting 36.9% to $4.10. It was followed by shares of Japan's Earlyworks Co. Ltd., which plunged 16.8% to 68 cents. Shares of Israel-based SaverOne 2014 Ltd. tumbled 14.0% to 74 cents.

Japan's MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 23.9% to $5.39. China-based DouYu International Holdings Ltd. rose 22.5% to 89 cents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares soaring 20.9% to $2.08.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

