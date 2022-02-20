Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

RIYADH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - OPEC+ should stick to its current
agreement to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day each month to
output, ministers of Arab oil-producing countries said on Sunday
as they gathered in Saudi Arabia, rejecting calls to pump more
to ease pressure on prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Feb. 2
to stick to moderate rises in oil output, citing persistent
uncertainty.
The Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told
an industry conference in Riyadh the pandemic and the recovery
underway "have taught us the value of caution".
"Caution, a word that I know some people hate me for, but...
I will continue being cautious, and (mindful of) the need to
retain flexibility in our strategy and adopt a long-term
perspective," Prince Abdulaziz said.
The minister was speaking at a conference attended also by
the UAE and Bahraini energy ministers, the Iraqi and Kuwaiti oil
ministers and Egypt's petroleum minister.
The OPEC+ alliance was already struggling to meet existing
targets, and has been under pressure from top consumers calling
for more crude to cap surging prices amid fears over possible
supply disruptions resulting from the Russian military presence
at Ukraine's borders.
On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency urged OPEC+ to
narrow the gap between its oil production targets and actual
output.
U.S. crude prices stand at around $91 a barrel after surging
some 40% since Dec. 1 and earlier this week touched their
highest level since 2014. Prices for Brent crude, the global
benchmark, have also soared and are near 7-year highs.
UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said OPEC+ is always
looking at supply and demand, and blamed geopolitics for soaring
oil prices.
"We are all hoping for the de-escalation... I think our plan
has been working and I don't believe that the market is hugely
under-supplied currently. It's the other factors that are
outside our hands which are impacting the market," Mazrouei
said.
Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said that "for the
benefit of all the energy market, OPEC+ should stay with the
continuing and sustained current agreement" to avoid surprises.
Kuwaiti oil minister Mohammed al-Fares said OPEC+ is very
sensitive to market reactions.
OPEC+ said it will work to integrate Iran into its oil
output pact should Tehran and world powers reach agreement on
reviving their nuclear deal, sources close to the group said on
Friday.
The Saudi minister said nonetheless the world may not be
able to produce all the energy needed for economic recovery from
the coronavirus pandemic as investments in fossil fuels lagged
behind.
