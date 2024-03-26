(Corrects date in dateline)

(Reuters) -Bertelsmann on Tuesday slightly cut its outlook for 2026 and now targets group revenue of around 21 billion euros ($22.79 billion) and operating EBITDA of around 3.4 billion euros.

Last year in March, the German media, services and education conglomerate said it aimed to increase revenues to 24 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to 4 billion euros by 2026.

In a press release, CEO Thomas Rabe attributed the updated forecast to the sale of staff outsourcing company Majorel and the planned sales of RTL Nederland and DDV Mediengruppe.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

