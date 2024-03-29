The company reported a 330.5 million real ($65.9 million)adjusted net profit in the quarter ended in December.
($1 = 5.0153 reais)
(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan)
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare operator Hapvida posted on Thursday a 104.8% increase in its adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter from a year earlier.
