Brazil's Hapvida posts 105% increase in fourth-quarter adjusted profit

March 28, 2024 at 08:09 pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare operator Hapvida posted on Thursday a 104.8% increase in its adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

The company reported a 330.5 million real ($65.9 million)adjusted net profit in the quarter ended in December. ($1 = 5.0153 reais) (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan)