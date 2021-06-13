Britain's Raab says EU should stop treating N.Ireland as 'separate country'

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - British foreign
minister Dominic Raab criticised the European Union on Sunday
for treating Northern Ireland as if it were a separate country
rather than part of the United Kingdom, and said that approach
was causing damage to the British province.
"Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for
months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as
somehow a separate country and that is wrong. It is a failure to
understand the facts," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme.
Raab made his comments amid a dispute between Britain and
the European Union over the interpretation of the Northern
Ireland protocol, the element of the Brexit divorce deal that
relates to trade in the province.
Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported that French President
Emmanuel Macron had suggested Northern Ireland was not part of
the United Kingdom during his meeting with British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson at Group of Seven summit in Carbis Bay in
southwest England.
"It is a failure to understand the facts. It is a failure to
appreciate what speaking around Northern Ireland in those terms,
and approaching the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol in
those terms does, causes damage to businesses from both
communities and that creates deep consternation," Raab said.
"We wouldn't talk about Catalonia and Barcelona or Corsica
in France, in those ways," he added.
Asked if Britain and the EU were heading for a trade war,
Raab said the bloc needed to allow the free flow of trade
between Britain and Northern Ireland.
"If the Commission and the EU stick to that, indeed mark the
words of President Macron, we can find a pragmatic way through,"
he said.
"What we cannot have is a lopsided approach, built on some
of the flawed assumptions ... and which have very real effects
for the communities on all sides in Northern Ireland."
